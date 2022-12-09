Read full article on original website
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Identical Twins Split at Birth By an Adoption Agency Accidentally Found Each Other Six Decades LaterJessey AnthonyNew York City, NY
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
1978 Missing Person From Toronto May Be New York John DoeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New York City, NY
Centre Daily
From the Archives: Tons of Stories in the New York Post-War Papers
The 1945-46 NHL season was the first big-league campaign following the conclusion of the Second World War. A ton of fascinating tales emerged, including:. 1. G.I. Son Battles Rangers Boss/Father Over His Returning Job. 2. Leafs Goalie Fights Conn Smythe for Raise After Winning a Cup and a Calder. 3....
Centre Daily
These Insane Celtics Stats Will Blow Boston Fans’ Minds After Win vs. Lakers
The Boston Celtics are in the zone so far this season. Although the Celtics have lost two of their last three games, they still hold the NBA's best record after taking down the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in overtime, 122-118, to end the squad's West Coast road trip.
Centre Daily
Starting Lineups for Hornets vs Pistons
Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets were announced. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED...
Centre Daily
Jalen Hurts is a Template for Bears and Justin Fields
PHILADELPHIA - Jalen Hurts is part of a new breed of quarterback taking the NFL sometimes kicking and screaming, into a new era. The dual-threat QB has been around for years but Hurts is unveiling what that looks like when coupled with the upper-echelon decision-making of the traditional elite pocket passer.
Centre Daily
Steelers Splitting Reps to Find Starting QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are taking their Week 14 starting quarterback competition as serious as they said they would, splitting reps between Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph at practice. Rudolph confirmed afterward that the two backups took nearly even rep counts with the first team. Meanwhile, rookie Kenny Pickett,...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Trey Morrison, Cornerback, Oklahoma Sooners
If you're looking at the Miami Dolphins just getting into the playoffs, no matter how it happens, view the rest of the season as a race to 10 wins. Get to 10 wins, meaning...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Malachi Carter, Wide Receiver, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Commanders Must Contain 'Elusive' Giants QB Daniel Jones, Says Ron Rivera. By Adam Schultz Sports Illustrated Washington Football News, Analysis and More.
Centre Daily
Saints Claim RB Eno Benjamin Off Waivers
NFL insider Adam Schefter reports that the New Orleans Saints have claimed RB Eno Benjamin off waivers from the Houston Texans. The news was confirmed by Benjamin's agents, Drew and Jason Rosenhaus. Benjamin, 23, is a third-year back that was a seventh-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals out of Arizona...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: How LeBron James Feels About Recent Lakers Near-Misses
Los Angeles Lakers All-Star power forward LeBron James has seen a lot of basketball in his 20 NBA seasons. After all, the man has led 10 clubs to the NBA Finals and won four titles (including most recently in 2020, for your Lakers). So you can probably guess how he...
Centre Daily
Patriots DT Christian Barmore Back At Practice: Status vs. Raiders?
The New England Patriots defensive line may be about to get a key back for their pursuit of a spot in the 2022 NFL playoffs. Pats defensive tackle Christian Barmore returned to practice Wednesday for the first time in three weeks, indicating he has been designated to return off injured reserve.
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Keidron Smith, Cornerback, Kentucky Wildcats
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Centre Daily
WATCH: Kawhi Leonard Hilariously Leaves Mascot Hanging
Every now and then, Kawhi Leonard unintentionally gives fans a goldmine meme moment. That happened last night after the LA Clippers defeated the Boston Celtics. Kawhi Leonard walked up to the Clippers mascot Chuck the Condor, grabbed a sharpie to autograph a ball, but then just nonchalantly walked away without actually signing anything. It was a very hilarious robotic Kawhi moment as if his brain wasn't sure what to do anymore after grabbing the sharpie.
Centre Daily
Report: Former Phillies Starter Syndergaard Signs With Dodgers
The Philadelphia Phillies are set with their pitching rotation entering the 2023 MLB season. When they did not bring back Noah Syndergaard to help fill out the rotation, he began looking for a new home. That new home is now the Los Angeles Dodgers according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Syndergaard...
Centre Daily
Dawson’s Sneak: Bills Reveal Truth Behind Knox Trick Plays
The Buffalo Bills' modern offensive endeavors have been so impressive that they don't even need to snap the ball to make game-changing plays. Buffalo's crucial 20-12 win over the New York Jets was relatively light on scoring but the Bills (10-3) managed to plow through on a Sunday sieged by Western New York snow showers. Facing the possibility of their first scoreless first half since October 2019, the Bills resorted to apparent desperation by going for it on a 1-yard fourth-down at their own 39 in the penultimate minute of the opening half hour.
Centre Daily
Lakers: An Impending Free Agent Worth Pursuing
It's full steam ahead for your Los Angeles Lakers, who were on the verge of being the worst team in the NBA, before slowly turning their season around. The team is currently 11-15 and could make up further ground tonight against the Boston Celtics. Even so, fans may argue they shouldn't have been in this mess to begin with.
