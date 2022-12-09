ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Centre Daily

From the Archives: Tons of Stories in the New York Post-War Papers

The 1945-46 NHL season was the first big-league campaign following the conclusion of the Second World War. A ton of fascinating tales emerged, including:. 1. G.I. Son Battles Rangers Boss/Father Over His Returning Job. 2. Leafs Goalie Fights Conn Smythe for Raise After Winning a Cup and a Calder. 3....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Centre Daily

Starting Lineups for Hornets vs Pistons

Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets were announced. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Centre Daily

Jalen Hurts is a Template for Bears and Justin Fields

PHILADELPHIA - Jalen Hurts is part of a new breed of quarterback taking the NFL sometimes kicking and screaming, into a new era. The dual-threat QB has been around for years but Hurts is unveiling what that looks like when coupled with the upper-echelon decision-making of the traditional elite pocket passer.
CHICAGO, IL
Centre Daily

Steelers Splitting Reps to Find Starting QB

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are taking their Week 14 starting quarterback competition as serious as they said they would, splitting reps between Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph at practice. Rudolph confirmed afterward that the two backups took nearly even rep counts with the first team. Meanwhile, rookie Kenny Pickett,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

NFL Draft Profile: Trey Morrison, Cornerback, Oklahoma Sooners

Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. If you’re looking at the Miami Dolphins just getting into the playoffs, no matter how it happens, view the rest of the season as a race to 10 wins. Get to 10 wins, meaning...
Centre Daily

Saints Claim RB Eno Benjamin Off Waivers

NFL insider Adam Schefter reports that the New Orleans Saints have claimed RB Eno Benjamin off waivers from the Houston Texans. The news was confirmed by Benjamin's agents, Drew and Jason Rosenhaus. Benjamin, 23, is a third-year back that was a seventh-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals out of Arizona...
HOUSTON, TX
Centre Daily

Patriots DT Christian Barmore Back At Practice: Status vs. Raiders?

The New England Patriots defensive line may be about to get a key back for their pursuit of a spot in the 2022 NFL playoffs. Pats defensive tackle Christian Barmore returned to practice Wednesday for the first time in three weeks, indicating he has been designated to return off injured reserve.
ALABAMA STATE
Centre Daily

WATCH: Kawhi Leonard Hilariously Leaves Mascot Hanging

Every now and then, Kawhi Leonard unintentionally gives fans a goldmine meme moment. That happened last night after the LA Clippers defeated the Boston Celtics. Kawhi Leonard walked up to the Clippers mascot Chuck the Condor, grabbed a sharpie to autograph a ball, but then just nonchalantly walked away without actually signing anything. It was a very hilarious robotic Kawhi moment as if his brain wasn't sure what to do anymore after grabbing the sharpie.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Report: Former Phillies Starter Syndergaard Signs With Dodgers

The Philadelphia Phillies are set with their pitching rotation entering the 2023 MLB season. When they did not bring back Noah Syndergaard to help fill out the rotation, he began looking for a new home. That new home is now the Los Angeles Dodgers according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Syndergaard...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Dawson’s Sneak: Bills Reveal Truth Behind Knox Trick Plays

The Buffalo Bills' modern offensive endeavors have been so impressive that they don't even need to snap the ball to make game-changing plays. Buffalo's crucial 20-12 win over the New York Jets was relatively light on scoring but the Bills (10-3) managed to plow through on a Sunday sieged by Western New York snow showers. Facing the possibility of their first scoreless first half since October 2019, the Bills resorted to apparent desperation by going for it on a 1-yard fourth-down at their own 39 in the penultimate minute of the opening half hour.
BUFFALO, NY
Centre Daily

Lakers: An Impending Free Agent Worth Pursuing

It's full steam ahead for your Los Angeles Lakers, who were on the verge of being the worst team in the NBA, before slowly turning their season around. The team is currently 11-15 and could make up further ground tonight against the Boston Celtics. Even so, fans may argue they shouldn't have been in this mess to begin with.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy