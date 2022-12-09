Read full article on original website
Prosecution and defense ready to move forward with trial of Keith Comfort
COLUMBIA — Both the prosecution and defense announced Monday that they were ready to move forward with the murder trial for Keith Comfort. Comfort is charged with second-degree murder in connection to the 2006 death of his wife, Megan Shultz. In 2019, Comfort admitted to Wisconsin police that he...
Iseah Jackson sentenced to seven years for deaths of woman, 11-year-old girl
Iseah Jackson will serve seven years in prison after Boone County Judge Hasbrouck Jacobs accepted his guilty plea Monday for two counts of involuntary manslaughter. Jackson, 19, was charged in February 2021 for his involvement in a shooting incited by a dispute over dueling fireworks. Tara Knedler, then 38 and...
Trial of Rocheport man accused of trafficking girlfriend's daughter likely moved back
COLUMBIA — The prosecution said in a pre-trial conference Monday that it will likely file a motion to "continue trial" to move back the date of William Thomas' trial to accommodate a witness. Thomas faces a first-degree rape charge. Thomas and his girlfriend, Renee Collins, are accused of trafficking...
Columbia man charged with murder in connection to September crash into utility pole
COLUMBIA — A Columbia man faces murder and other charges in connection to a September vehicle crash which left one man dead. Prosecutors charged Justin Scott Trader last week with second-degree murder, first-degree property damage and tampering with a vehicle. The charges relate to the death of 22-year-old Andrew Moss, of Hallsville, who was electrocuted after crashing a vehicle into a utility pole in September.
TARGET 8: Records show Noble Health mismanaged Audrain, Callaway Community Hospitals for years
MEXICO - The Audrain Community Hospital looks like a normal functioning facility. The employees still hold the keys to the building; the machines are still running; the beds are still made; and the gift shop is still stocked - all sitting ready and expectant for the return of patients. But...
Columbia woman seeks public's help in finding her missing husband
COLUMBIA - A Columbia woman is seeking the public’s help to find her missing husband, Jason Washington. He has been missing since Oct. 15. “We talked at 9:30 that morning,” Tamitra Williams, Washington’s wife, said. “He said he wasn’t feeling good.”. Williams said Washington had...
Columbia School Board approves five-year improvement plan
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Board of Education voted Monday night to approve a five-year Continuous School Improvement Plan (CSIP). The plan was developed and presented by Superintendent Brian Yearwood. The plan is required by every public school district in Missouri in order to be accredited by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).
Ashland police, community continue search for missing teen
ASHLAND — The Ashland Police Department is continuing its search for a missing teenager last seen the night of Dec. 4. The following morning, Pete and Jennifer Anders reported that their daughter, 15-year-old Emilee Dubes, had run away from home. According to Ashland Police Chief Gabe Edwards, Emilee likely...
Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, Dec. 13
The Columbia Board of Education voted Monday night to approve a five-year Continuous School Improvement Plan (CSIP). It was developed and presented by Superintendent Brian Yearwood. A plan is required by every public school district in Missouri in order to be accredited by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).
Columbia STEM Alliance Math Mentors work to reduce achievement gap
On a crisp Tuesday afternoon in November, a cluster of sixth graders crowded into Cassidy Urie’s classroom for their advanced math class at Jefferson Middle School. The students tossed their backpacks at the feet of their brown metal desks as laughter and the smell of apple-cinnamon air freshener filled the air.
True North Columbia appoints new executive director
COLUMBIA — True North, a Columbia organization providing shelter and safety to those affected by domestic and sexual violence, announced Monday the appointment of a new executive director. Michele Snodderley was appointed to the position, bringing more than 20 years of experience working with children and families who have...
Columbia Housing Authority awarded tax credits for Park Avenue affordable housing development
COLUMBIA — The Columbia Housing Authority (CHA) announced Monday it had received low-income housing tax credits from the Missouri Housing Development Commission for its affordable housing development on Park Avenue. The commission approved the project at its Dec. 9 meeting and will be providing over $15 million of funding.
Columbia School Board to vote Monday on improvement plan for district
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Board of Education will vote Monday on a Continuous School Improvement Plan created by district leaders. It's a five-year plan that every public school district in Missouri is required to create in order to be accredited by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. The...
Customers concerned after Gygr-Gas propane company not answering calls
FULTON - A number of customers are concerned after not hearing from Gygr-Gas, a Boonville-based metered propane company, for days, weeks and even months for some. Gygr offers a metered service for 42 counties in mid-Missouri, including cities like Columbia, Boonville, De Soto, Moberly, Versailles and Mexico. According to Gygr's...
Highway 54 near Missouri River Bridge reopens after crash
JEFFERSON CITY — The westbound lanes on U.S. Highway 54 just east of the Missouri River Bridge have reopened following a multiple-vehicle accident. An alert from Jefferson City police said injuries were reported. It is not clear on the extent of those injuries. The alert came in around 4:40...
Community mourns deaths of grandmother and grandson in Salisbury house fire
SALISBURY - A 75-year-old woman and her 17-year-old grandson were killed following a fire in Salisbury early Sunday morning. Cheryl Springer and Maxwell Springer died in a house fire on 207 West Third Street. The Salisbury Fire Department found Maxwell Springer dead in the burning home just after 1:30 a.m....
Two people sent to hospital Sunday after crash on I-70 in Columbia
COLUMBIA- Two people were sent to the hospital Sunday after a rollover accident on Interstate 70 in Columbia. According to the Columbia Fire Department, crews responded to the call at 6:17 p.m. on eastbound I-70 near the West Boulevard exit. The department posted on its Facebook page that firefighters found...
Highly contagious avian flu found in Osage County turkey flock
OSAGE COUNTY - The highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was found in a commercial turkey flock in Osage County, federal officials confirmed Monday. Missouri Department of Agriculture (MDA) Director Chris Chinn says the HPAI hit the state again this fall after it hit in the spring. The U.S. Department of...
Invasive beetle devastates local ash tree population, removal to take 5 years
The removal of ash trees in the city of Columbia began in 2019, almost 12 years after the first report of the invasive emerald ash borer beetle in the Midwest. According to the city's arborist, Steve Fritz, the city had a plan for the ash trees since 2014. Since the beetle was first discovered in Columbia in 2019, the city has removed over 100 ash trees.
Columbia College to host commencement, nurse pinning ceremonies
COLUMBIA — Columbia College will celebrate its fall graduates with with a nurse pinning ceremony and two commencement ceremonies on Friday and Saturday. On Friday, the college will host its nurse pinning ceremony at 6:30 p.m. in the Launer Auditorium. The ceremony will honor the school's 23 students receiving their nursing pins and graduating with their associate science in nursing degrees.
