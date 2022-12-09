ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

Columbia man charged with murder in connection to September crash into utility pole

COLUMBIA — A Columbia man faces murder and other charges in connection to a September vehicle crash which left one man dead. Prosecutors charged Justin Scott Trader last week with second-degree murder, first-degree property damage and tampering with a vehicle. The charges relate to the death of 22-year-old Andrew Moss, of Hallsville, who was electrocuted after crashing a vehicle into a utility pole in September.
Columbia woman seeks public's help in finding her missing husband

COLUMBIA - A Columbia woman is seeking the public’s help to find her missing husband, Jason Washington. He has been missing since Oct. 15. “We talked at 9:30 that morning,” Tamitra Williams, Washington’s wife, said. “He said he wasn’t feeling good.”. Williams said Washington had...
Columbia School Board approves five-year improvement plan

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Board of Education voted Monday night to approve a five-year Continuous School Improvement Plan (CSIP). The plan was developed and presented by Superintendent Brian Yearwood. The plan is required by every public school district in Missouri in order to be accredited by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).
Ashland police, community continue search for missing teen

ASHLAND — The Ashland Police Department is continuing its search for a missing teenager last seen the night of Dec. 4. The following morning, Pete and Jennifer Anders reported that their daughter, 15-year-old Emilee Dubes, had run away from home. According to Ashland Police Chief Gabe Edwards, Emilee likely...
Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, Dec. 13

Columbia STEM Alliance Math Mentors work to reduce achievement gap

On a crisp Tuesday afternoon in November, a cluster of sixth graders crowded into Cassidy Urie’s classroom for their advanced math class at Jefferson Middle School. The students tossed their backpacks at the feet of their brown metal desks as laughter and the smell of apple-cinnamon air freshener filled the air.
True North Columbia appoints new executive director

COLUMBIA — True North, a Columbia organization providing shelter and safety to those affected by domestic and sexual violence, announced Monday the appointment of a new executive director. Michele Snodderley was appointed to the position, bringing more than 20 years of experience working with children and families who have...
Columbia School Board to vote Monday on improvement plan for district

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Board of Education will vote Monday on a Continuous School Improvement Plan created by district leaders. It's a five-year plan that every public school district in Missouri is required to create in order to be accredited by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. The...
Customers concerned after Gygr-Gas propane company not answering calls

FULTON - A number of customers are concerned after not hearing from Gygr-Gas, a Boonville-based metered propane company, for days, weeks and even months for some. Gygr offers a metered service for 42 counties in mid-Missouri, including cities like Columbia, Boonville, De Soto, Moberly, Versailles and Mexico. According to Gygr's...
Highway 54 near Missouri River Bridge reopens after crash

JEFFERSON CITY — The westbound lanes on U.S. Highway 54 just east of the Missouri River Bridge have reopened following a multiple-vehicle accident. An alert from Jefferson City police said injuries were reported. It is not clear on the extent of those injuries. The alert came in around 4:40...
Two people sent to hospital Sunday after crash on I-70 in Columbia

COLUMBIA- Two people were sent to the hospital Sunday after a rollover accident on Interstate 70 in Columbia. According to the Columbia Fire Department, crews responded to the call at 6:17 p.m. on eastbound I-70 near the West Boulevard exit. The department posted on its Facebook page that firefighters found...
Highly contagious avian flu found in Osage County turkey flock

OSAGE COUNTY - The highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was found in a commercial turkey flock in Osage County, federal officials confirmed Monday. Missouri Department of Agriculture (MDA) Director Chris Chinn says the HPAI hit the state again this fall after it hit in the spring. The U.S. Department of...
Invasive beetle devastates local ash tree population, removal to take 5 years

The removal of ash trees in the city of Columbia began in 2019, almost 12 years after the first report of the invasive emerald ash borer beetle in the Midwest. According to the city's arborist, Steve Fritz, the city had a plan for the ash trees since 2014. Since the beetle was first discovered in Columbia in 2019, the city has removed over 100 ash trees.
Columbia College to host commencement, nurse pinning ceremonies

COLUMBIA — Columbia College will celebrate its fall graduates with with a nurse pinning ceremony and two commencement ceremonies on Friday and Saturday. On Friday, the college will host its nurse pinning ceremony at 6:30 p.m. in the Launer Auditorium. The ceremony will honor the school's 23 students receiving their nursing pins and graduating with their associate science in nursing degrees.

