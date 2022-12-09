Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Two arrested by Carbondale Police Department after fight outside bar
kbsi23.com
Paducah Police Department asking for information on 1995 cold case
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – The Paducah Police Department is asking for information about a cold case from 1995. On June 29, 1995, 31-year-old Lois McCain was found dead in the bathtub of her Madison Street apartment. She had been strangled and drowned by an unknown suspect, according to the...
920wmok.com
Monday Night Chase in Metropolis Results in Aggravated Fleeing Arrest
(WMOK – Massac County, IL) When Massac County Sheriff Chad Kaylor joined us on Tuesday for Coffee Break he told us about a Monday night chase in Massac County that resulted in an arrest. Sheriff Kaylor told WMOK that the chase began when some of his deputies attempted a...
westkentuckystar.com
wish989.com
Weekend Home Burglary in Rural Franklin County Leads to Three Arrests
BENTON – Three people were arrested in connection with a home burglary that happened Saturday afternoon in rural Franklin County. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff’s office received a report about the burglary in progress at 3 p.m. Deputies quickly responded and met with...
wjpf.com
Kentucky man arrested after Hardin County police chase
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ill. (WJPF) – A Kentucky man was arrested after a traffic stop turned into a high speed chase Saturday night. The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office says Jarrad Wilson, of Salem, Kentucky, reached speeds at times in excess of 105 miles per hour. The chase started after Wilson was pulled over for a moving violation. During the stop, Wilson sped off. He led police on a dangerous chase, at times driving across lawns and attempting to ram the police vehicles with his own.
wpsdlocal6.com
x95radio.com
Handgun stolen in Centralia found during Mt. Vernon arrest
MOUNT VERNON — An 18-year-old Mt. Vernon man was arrested Monday by Mt. Vernon police on multiple firearms charges. According to Jefferson County State’s Attorney Sean Featherstun, a Mt. Vernon police officer stopped Codie Jenkins was formally charged in court Tuesday with Class X felony armed violence and Class 3 felony possession of a firearm by a person ineligible for a FOID.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, December 13th, 2022
A 20-year-old Centralia man has been charged with two counts of burglary and vehicle theft conspiracy following his arrest on Monday. Nyree Dugans of Cormick Street is expected to make his first appearance in court Tuesday afternoon. No other details are yet available. 32-year-old Sierra Stokes of South Mine in...
KFVS12
Arson arrest made in connection with Carbondale house fire
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Jackson County man faces an arson charge, after police say he tried to burn down a house over the weekend. According to court records, 39-year-old Willie Nesby is charged with residential arson. Jackson County State’s Attorney Joe Cervantez said crews responded just after 5 p.m....
KFVS12
2 arrested after Carbondale bar fight
KFVS12
KFVS12
Man pleads guilty to federal hate crime, arson charges in connection with Cape Girardeau Islamic Center fire
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man pleaded guilty to hate crime and arson charges in connection with the fire that destroyed the Cape Girardeau Islamic Center. According to a release from the Justice Department on Tuesday, December 13, Nicholas John Proffitt, 44, is scheduled to be sentenced on May 2, 2023.
KFVS12
Man found guilty of first-degree murder in Jackson Co., Ill.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Police say bus driver ran stop sign resulting in crash that sent SUV into house
Centralia Police have released details on a school bus and SUV crash that then caused the SUV to go out of control and hit a natural gas meter and the corner of a home. Police say there were 27 Centralia Junior High and Central School students on the Centralia City Grade School bus when the crash occurred on Friday afternoon. None were injured.
westkentuckystar.com
kbsi23.com
3 accused of burglary in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – Three men face charges after the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary in progress at a home in rural Franklin County on Saturday. The sheriff’s office received the report around 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. Deputies responded...
southernillinoisnow.com
30-year-old Ashley man dies in Friday car-motorcycle crash
A 30-year-old Ashley man has died as the result of a car-motorcycle accident in Ashley late Friday afternoon. Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger pronounced Michael Pinkston dead at the scene at 4:03 Friday afternoon. The coroner reports Pinkston was traveling west on Main Street at a reportedly high rate of...
wjpf.com
One arrested after Jackson County house fire
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – A person has been arrested on arson charges after a house fire in Jackson County. At about 5:00 p.m. Saturday, multiple fire departments responded to the fire near the corner of Reed Station Road and Dillinger Road. Firefighters stayed on the scene for over 6 hours and came back the next morning to put our any remaining hotspots.
