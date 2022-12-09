Read full article on original website
Guardians Make Trade With The Brewers
The Guardians made some moves to their roster on Wednesday night. They traded Owen Miller to the Milwaukee Brewers for a player to be named later or cash considerations. It's a homecoming for Miller who grew up just outside of the city. Now he'll get the opportunity to play with his hometown team in Milwaukee.
Why Did The Guardians Trade Owen Miller?
The Owen Miller saga in Cleveland is officially over. The team traded him to the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday in exchange for a player to be named later. Why would the Guardians decide to move on from a player such as Miller? Let's take a look at the situation. To...
Report: Former Phillies Starter Syndergaard Signs With Dodgers
The Philadelphia Phillies are set with their pitching rotation entering the 2023 MLB season. When they did not bring back Noah Syndergaard to help fill out the rotation, he began looking for a new home. That new home is now the Los Angeles Dodgers according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Syndergaard...
