Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Centre Daily
Starting Lineups for Hornets vs Pistons
Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets were announced. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED...
Centre Daily
Steve Kerr Gives New Injury Update on Steph Curry’s Shoulder
With just a few minutes left in the third quarter of Wednesday night's game vs. the Indiana Pacers, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry suffered a left shoulder injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the game. The Warriors released an injury update that confirmed it was his left shoulder, but the team did not add any additional information at the time of their update.
Centre Daily
These Insane Celtics Stats Will Blow Boston Fans’ Minds After Win vs. Lakers
The Boston Celtics are in the zone so far this season. Although the Celtics have lost two of their last three games, they still hold the NBA's best record after taking down the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in overtime, 122-118, to end the squad's West Coast road trip.
Centre Daily
Estimated Lions Week 15 Wednesday Practice Report
The Detroit Lions decided to switch up their practice routine this week, ahead of their Week 15 contest against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Coming of off a divisional victory against the Minnesota Vikings, the Lions modified their preparation on the first day the team returned to the practice field, ahead of facing the 7-6 Jets.
Warriors' Stephen Curry (left shoulder) exits early at Pacers
Warriors star Stephen Curry was ruled out in the 4th quarter of Wednesday's game at the Pacers because of a left shoulder injury.
Centre Daily
Why Did The Guardians Trade Owen Miller?
The Owen Miller saga in Cleveland is officially over. The team traded him to the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday in exchange for a player to be named later. Why would the Guardians decide to move on from a player such as Miller? Let's take a look at the situation. To...
Centre Daily
Vikings Signing Speedy CB Kalon Barnes Off Dolphins’ Practice Squad
The Vikings are signing rookie cornerback Kalon Barnes off of the Dolphins' practice squad, according to multiple reports. The lightning-fast seventh-round pick out of Baylor will add some depth to a team that has dealt with numerous injuries at the position. It's a two-year contract for Barnes, who visited with...
Centre Daily
WATCH: Kawhi Leonard Hilariously Leaves Mascot Hanging
Every now and then, Kawhi Leonard unintentionally gives fans a goldmine meme moment. That happened last night after the LA Clippers defeated the Boston Celtics. Kawhi Leonard walked up to the Clippers mascot Chuck the Condor, grabbed a sharpie to autograph a ball, but then just nonchalantly walked away without actually signing anything. It was a very hilarious robotic Kawhi moment as if his brain wasn't sure what to do anymore after grabbing the sharpie.
Centre Daily
Lakers: An Impending Free Agent Worth Pursuing
It's full steam ahead for your Los Angeles Lakers, who were on the verge of being the worst team in the NBA, before slowly turning their season around. The team is currently 11-15 and could make up further ground tonight against the Boston Celtics. Even so, fans may argue they shouldn't have been in this mess to begin with.
Comments / 0