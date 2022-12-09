ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

MSNBC boss lobbied ‘The View’ hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin after Tiffany Cross firing: report

By Ariel Zilber
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sI11k_0jd9csU100

The president of MSNBC, who has come under fire from black activists in recent weeks for firing anchor Tiffany Cross , reportedly visited the set of ABC’s “The View” and personally pleaded her case to co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin.

Rashida Jones, the head of the left-leaning, Comcast-owned cable news outfit, was seen on the set of the ABC television daytime talk show on Nov. 7 having accompanied her star anchor, Nicolle Wallace, who was set to be interviewed on the air, according to a report.

Sources told the news site Variety that Jones personally approached both Goldberg and Hostin separately and offered up her side of the story in explaining why she let Cross go.

According to Variety, Jones entered Goldberg’s dressing room as she had makeup applied to her just before air time and asked “View” staffers to leave so that the two could speak in private.

Variety reported that Jones also pulled Hostin aside for a chat in the hallway during which the MSNBC boss explained that Cross was let go due to her problematic “tone.” Several “View” staffers are reported to have witnessed the interaction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sFcRL_0jd9csU100
Sources told The Post that Cross was let go after being repeatedly warned over incendiary comments she made on the air.
MSNBC

Jones also wanted “The View” co-hosts to avoid mentioning the Cross dismissal on their “Hot Topics” segment where they debate the most titillating news stories of the day, according to Variety.

An insider told Variety that the “View” co-hosts had initially planned to discuss the Cross firing during that broadcast, but the topic was scrapped from the segment in favor of other stories. The insider, however, denied that Jones’ presence on set was the reason.

The Post has reached out to “The View” seeking comment. MSNBC declined to respond to inquiries.

A source familiar with the situation told The Post that Jones visited the “View” set without any intention of swaying Goldberg and Hostin to back her position on Cross’ termination.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ktqC0_0jd9csU100
Jones reportedly warned Cross about her “tone” in the year leading up to the network’s decision not to renew Cross’ contract, according to reports.
AFP via Getty Images

When reached by The Post, another insider disputed Variety’s reporting, insisting that Jones visited the set to support Wallace, who is the host of MSNBC’s highly rated political show “Deadline: White House.”

Wallace, a former “View” panelist who was fired from the show in 2015 after just one season, was invited onto the ABC gabfest in order to promote a new series on mental health that was streaming on NBC’s digital platform Peacock.

The source told The Post that Jones was friends with Kimberly Godwin, the president of ABC News. The source added that it was not unusual for Jones to visit the studios of rival networks — a move which reportedly raised eyebrows, according to Variety.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2znwxi_0jd9csU100
Jones reportedly sought out “The View” co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin so that she can plead her case, Variety reported.
Getty Images for ColorComm

Last month, Jones and MSNBC were heavily criticized for the decision to cancel “The Cross Connection” after declining to renew Cross’ contract.

Dozens of prominent black leaders publicly slammed the decision and wrote a letter to Jones in protest.

The Post was the first to report that after learning of her ouster , Cross began frantically calling other journalists, media executives, and industry insiders to lash out at her now-former boss, vowing to “go out in a blaze” and “take down” MSNBC.

MSNBC execs and Jones, the network’s president, did not get wind of the alleged phone calls until after Cross was let go, sources told The Post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TEOSN_0jd9csU100
Jones is also reported to have asked “View” co-hosts to avoid mentioning the Cross firing during a “Hot Topics” segment.
AP

It is unclear how Cross knew of her looming dismissal, but insiders speculated that her agent had been given the news while trying to negotiate a new contract for his client.

A source close to the situation told The Post that Jones and other higher-ups at MSNBC repeatedly warned Cross about incendiary comments she made on the air.

Cross sparked outrage when she referred to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as “Justice Pubic Hair on My Coke Can” — a reference to one of the sexual harassment allegations made against Thomas by Anita Hill during Senate confirmation hearings in 1991.

During a podcast interview, Cross referred to the State of Florida as the “d–k of the country” that needed to be “castrated.”

Comments / 52

Guest
4d ago

When in God's name are they going to cancel the fiasco? It's racist propaganda brainwashing for simple minded minions.

Reply(1)
11
LocalGuy
5d ago

She was begging for the View not to disparage her decision when she should have been asking them to embrace the removal of blank hatred from the airwaves

Reply
7
ReRe
5d ago

Tiffany did nothing wrong Faux gossip show is doing much worst But oh they have Nerve to call her. a racist. Tiffany show was 4Real . We miss her and this is not the end of her .

Reply(4)
14
Related
OK! Magazine

Sunny Hostin Under Fire After Fans Of 'The View' Accuse Her Of Using Too Much Filler

Fans of The View are calling out Sunny Hostin. On Friday, December 2, the legal analyst posed for a holiday-themed photo, shared to the show's official Instagram page, smiling alongside her fellow panelists at the Hot Topics table. However, social media users could not help but point out how different Hostin looked. "Sunny needs to chill on the Botox.... Looks like she's bleaching her skin also," one commentator alleged about the attorney.'THE VIEW' FANS LOSE IT AFTER WHOOPI GOLDBERG SLAMS 'IGNORANT AS HELL' POLITICIAN LIVE ON AIR "Sunny Hostin’s bad Botox has gotten to her brain." another user chimed in...
Decider.com

Ana Navarro Goes off on ‘The View’ After Sunny Hostin Says Kanye West Is “Sick”: “Tired of Excusing His Antisemitism”

Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro couldn’t quite see eye-to-eye on this morning’s episode of The View, taking shots at one another in a circular conversation about Kanye West and his recent appearance on Alex Jones‘ Infowars show, where he praised Hitler. While Hostin said West is mentally ill and needs help, Navarro snapped, proclaiming she was sick of hearing excuses for the rapper’s concerning behavior.
News Breaking LIVE

NBC News Fires Another Host

NBC News has let another anchor go. Joshua Johnson’s show on NBC News Now has come to an end and he will exit the network, according to Deadline. This is the second host to be fired from the network in recent weeks after Tiffany Cross had her MSNBC weekend show canceled.
OK! Magazine

Joy Behar Reveals Wild Location Of 'Goodbye' Party After Being Fired From 'Good Morning America'

Joy Behar has a long history cohosting The View, but on the Friday, November 25, episode of the show, the television personality revealed she was once axed from a different, popular morning show entirely — and they threw her a goodbye party at a surprising venue. "First of all, I’d like to say that when I was fired from Good Morning America years ago," the 80-year-old shared with panel guest Kumail Nanjiani, who was there to discuss his role in the Hulu miniseries Welcome To Chippendales. "I was the worst receptionist they’ve ever had!" THE VIEW'S JOY BEHAR THROWS SHADE...
RadarOnline

'GMA' Anchor Robin Roberts 'Furious,' Wants Both T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Fired Over Alleged Affair

As ABC continues its internal investigation into suspended GMA3 anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's workplace romance, Robin Roberts is said to be "furious" with the scandal, claiming the "messy" affair has "tainted the brand."Roberts allegedly went up the chain and complained to Disney about ABC's mediocre handling of the incident, but the company is uncertain how to proceed with the delicate situation. "There's been all these stories about T.J being a serial cheater with at least one other affair and hints that there are more," a well-placed source explained of the sticky situation."But how can they let him go...
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Anchor Quitting Network to Head to Rival

Laura Jarrett, a CNN anchor and correspondent, will leave the cable news outlet and join NBC News as their senior legal correspondent, according to Variety. The major move was announced on Wednesday in a memo from Rich Greenberg, who runs the investigative unit at NBC News. Variety notes that Jarrett will report to Greenberg in her new role.
RadarOnline

Ex-MSNBC Host Tiffany Cross Wanted To 'Take Down' Network Before Dismissal, Allegedly Spent $100k On Hotel Expenses

Former news host Tiffany Cross reportedly wanted to “take down” MSNBC and “go out in a blaze” before she was ultimately dismissed from the network earlier this month, RadarOnline.com has learned.Cross, who served as host of the weekend show The Cross Connection, was let go from MSNBC after the network chose not to renew the 43-year-old political analyst’s contract.But according to the New York Post, Cross caught wind of her imminent dismissal and began calling colleagues, media executives, and even social activists after she learned her contract was not to be renewed.“She made calls saying, ‘I’m going out in a...
FLORIDA STATE
People

Jerry Seinfeld Says Dave Chappelle's SNL Monologue About Antisemitism 'Provokes a Conversation'

"I did think the comedy was well-executed," Seinfeld acknowledged, noting that the friendship he shares with Chappelle is "not a close relationship" Jerry Seinfeld is speaking out about Dave Chappelle's opening monologue on Saturday Night Live. The 68-year-old comedian — who is Jewish — addressed Chappelle's comedy routine which centered around Kanye West's recent antisemitic comments. "I did think the comedy was well-executed," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "But I think the subject matter calls for a conversation that I don't think I'd want to have in this venue."  The Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee...
MISSOURI STATE
OK! Magazine

'That's Not Right!': 'The View' Fans Slam Whoopi Goldberg For Majorly Snubbing Joy Behar On-Air

The View fans were left furious with Whoopi Goldberg after she failed to acknowledge her cohost's absence on the Monday, December 6, episode.As the filming began, it became visibly clear to audience members and viewers at home that there were four hosts at the table rather than the usual five. While the show's moderator, Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin sat at the table ready to go, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar were MIA — thought Goldberg notably forgot about her longtime cohost."Hello hello, welcome to The View! Sara and Sunny are not here today, as you can...
Page Six

‘GMA’ won’t punish T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach for alleged affair: ‘Ratings gold’

“Good Morning America” will not punish T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach for their alleged affair, Page Six has learned.  An ABC staffer confirmed to Page Six that there will be no disciplinary action taken against the “GMA3” co-anchors.  “All they care about is the ratings,” our source shares. “This is ratings gold. That’s why [ABC News President] Kim [Goodwin] wanted them on the show today.” The insider adds that there was a meeting last night, during which employees were told to stick to the status quo and pretend like everything is “normal.” ABC News did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment....
News Breaking LIVE

Longtime CNN Reporter Leaving the Network

Longtime CNN reporter Barbara Starr is reportedly leaving the network after 21 years, according to Mediaite. Starr, who has served as CNN's Pentagon correspondent, has reportedly told her colleagues that she will be leaving when her contract expires in the coming days. Her exit comes as the network has lost or let go of several of its top personalities following the takeover of CEO Chris Licht. Other recent departures have included John Harwood, Brian Stelter, Jeffery Toobin, and Chris Cillizza, among others.
OK! Magazine

Joy Behar Apologizes On 'The View' After Falsely Implying Supreme Court Justice Belonged To A Hate Group

Setting the record straight! A recent installment of The View got off to a remorseful start this week, with cohost Joy Behar issuing a crucial correction at the top of the Tuesday, November 29, episode after falsely claiming People of Praise — a controversial Christian Group affiliated with Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett — is a hate group. “I have to clarify something I said yesterday,” the 80-year-old comic stated. “I want to correct something I said on air when I stated that People of Praise had been deemed a hate group. I just got them mixed up with...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
110K+
Followers
67K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy