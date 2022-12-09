Confidence, grit and determination bring Rossi to forefront of Bobcats hockey team

Blake Rossi is confident, gritty and candid.

The first two attributes he brings to the ice each Bobcats Hockey game.

The latter one he probably uses to encourage his teammates both in the locker room and during an especially close contest. It’s certainly the attribute that comes to mind following a recent Athens Messenger interview with the star defenseman

His style of play is admittedly aggressive — something he has developed and tweaked during his years playing in Athens.

A gritty style, where a player like Rossi can go to the dirty places near the net and get the job done is just what a team needs from a defenseman.

For Rossi, the eventual development as a player that led him to Athens pretty much started both by accident and by being at the right place at the right time.

“My oldest brother, who is 10 years older than me, was playing hockey and I started skating then,” Rossi, who comes from a family of eight children, said. “And I was going to my sister’s practices because “I was too young to be left by myself, so I started going to the practices and was asked to start playing” in a girl-guy league.

It didn’t hurt that Rossi’s family already had season tickets to Pittsburgh Penguins games and he became a huge Pens and Kris Letang fan. Between that — and the early-morning practices he attended out of necessity — he was hooked.

However, when Rossi started playing hockey in his hometown as a young boy, he originally was a forward, not a D-man.

Fate stepped in to rectify that and it was a perfect launching pad for Rossi’s hockey career that is winding up with his senior season as a Bobcat.

“I started out as a forward, but I broke my arm and was out for a month. When I came back, three or four (players) were hurt and they wanted me to play defense so I decided to give it a shot,” Rossi said.

He soon learned to love being a D-man and never turned back.

“Playing defense is the best. I love being physical. It gets the guys on the bench all pumped up. I love trying to find lanes. I’m still offensive-minded.”

That has proven to benefit the Bobcats quite well over his four years at OU.

The numbers actually only tell part of the story as they almost always do when discussing defensemen. Accumulating 20 points in his years here — including three goals (one a game-winning shot) and six assists this season — doesn’t fully show what he has meant to the team as his imposing skills have stopped opposing players dead in their tracks and rendered unable to score against the Bobcats.

Having followed the same trajectory as team — and roommate JT Schimizzi, Rossi got cut from the Amarillo junior team. Having developed a close bond with Schimizzi, he text the forward and he recommended that Rossi try to come to OU to play.

“JT’s sister went here. I emailed the coach and then made a visit. Two weeks after that text to JT I was signed,” Rossi said.

While the D-man admits to having never heard of OU before those texts were exchanged with Schimizzi, deciding to play here in Athens is a decision he said he has never regretted.

With his game developed to its prime in his final year of wearing a Bobcats sweater, Rossi said he is pleased with how his style of play has changed over the years.

“I’m more of an offensive defenseman (than I was my first year.) My game is more gritty now. Going to college kind of makes you turn into that.”

While in college, Rossi hasn’t shied away from being a threat on the ice nor has he been intimidated with a very daunting major in school, either.

His industrial systems engineer major deals “more of the efficiency side of engineering,” Rossi said, noting that the job possibilities for those with that degree are endless as every major company in the world utilizes an efficiency expert.

Rossi, like so many of his senior OU hockey counterparts, already has a job lined up when he graduates in May.

His grandfather founded Westmoreland Mechanical Testing and Research some 60-years-plus ago and Rossi said the business has been “booming ever since.”

Rossi will take his place alongside his father and other family members working for the company starting next spring.

That means that except for beer leagues, his career on skates will then effectively come to an end.

Realizing that “I will never play competitively again” inspires him to provide some advice to other players who are just starting out with the team.

“It goes by fast, so enjoy it while it lasts. Cherish it while you can,” Rossi, a right-handed shooter, said.

As for the defenseman, Rossi said he is cherishing playing with the “best freshman group we’ve ever had” and for a coach who inspires him and the others to be their best not only on the ice, but in the classroom, too.

Rossi credits Head Coach Lionel Mauron with really bringing the squad together and encouraging them to be their best.

“What Lio brings to the team is that he pushes us to be at our best. I think he is very honest if we are not playing well and that helps us,” Rossi said.

Mauron offers similar praise to his defenseman while offering insight into both Rossi’s on and off ice persona.

“Blake is always very positive; he has a smile on his face every time I see him. He plays with tons of energy; he blocks a lot of shots, and he sacrifices himself for the team. He is a breath of fresh air in our locker room, he keeps the guys loose, and he brings a different type of leadership. He makes everybody around him comfortable,” Mauron said.

“He is a very smooth skater who can load the puck up the ice. His escape turns out of pressure are some of the bests I have seen at this level. Without the puck, he takes a lot of space away from his opponent and he is tough in puck battles. He plays on our penalty kill because of his ability to get in shooting lanes and pressure puck carriers quickly.

“His confidence has grown over the years, and he has done a great job getting more involved physically. His character is always positive and this year I have seen a lot more willingness to be coached and compete daily to improve himself and the team,” Mauron said, adding that “Blake is also a very smart student and a fan favorite. He always has kind words for the fans, especially the younger ones. He has strong values that fit exactly into our program, he is one of these players that you don’t see on the scoresheet but is fundamental to the success of our team.”

Rossi’s sure enough of his abilities to know what career path he should take, but also smart enough to “never say never” to another.

Speaking with pride about his mother, Leslie, a Republican member of the House of Representatives of Pennsylvania, Rossi said he has helped on her campaigns, but doesn’t see him following the same path she has.

“She is big into politics. She is a celebrity in our town,” he said with pride in his voice.

While he enjoyed helping his mother get elected, Rossi notes that there are some pitfalls with being a politician that he doesn’t think he could deal with.

“I stand for everything she does, but (politics) is a crazy world. I really give her props for having to deal with what she deals with,” Rossi said about his mother who was the first woman ever to represent the State House from her district.

Again, Rossi, who in his own right is quite candid about his beliefs and candidates who he supports on social media, doesn’t think he could handle being in the spotlight that being a politician puts you in, “But, never say never.”

For now, Rossi is content with the career path he is taking and the gritty, take no prisoners, style of play he consistently brings to the Bobcats hockey team.