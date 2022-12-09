Read full article on original website
WAPT
Lightning sparks house fire, 2 rescued
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. — Two people were taken to a hospital after they were saved from a house fire Wednesday morning. The fire on Pine Ridge Circle was sparked by lightning, according to Chief Scott Berry, with the Reservoir Fire Department. Firefighters pulled the two people from the house, Berry said.
WLBT
Storm rips through Rankin Co. chicken houses on poultry farm
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Heavy winds and powerful rain ripped through multiple chicken houses in Rankin County. It’s located on Gaddis Myers Road, south of I-20, between Pelahatchie and Puckett. Sheriff Bryan Bailey shared images, one of which included a flock of animals still standing between the remaining...
One injured after train hits car in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating after a train collided with a car in Jackson. The incident happened on Northside Drive on Tuesday, December 13. Witnesses at the scene said the train hit one side of the vehicle. They said one person was taken to a local hospital by an ambulance. At least four […]
wtvy.com
Weather causes travel headaches in Mississippi
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett said mid-afternoon Wednesday that there were multiple wrecks on I-20 West in Meridian that blocked traffic. Otherwise he said there was no major storm damage to report in Lauderdale County. A Lauderdale County resident who lives a mile south of...
WAPT
Hinds County deputy injured in crash
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. — A Hinds County sheriff's deputy was injured in a crash on Wednesday. Sheriff Tyree Jones said at about 12:50 p.m. that the one-vehicle crash happened on Highway 18 near Springridge Road. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same...
kicks96news.com
Rainy Days Don’t Keep Thieves Away in Leake
11:20 a.m. – Leake Deputies and MS Hwy Patrol were alerted to a one-vehicle crash on Hwy 25 near Wiggins Loop Rd. No injuries were reported. 11:45 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting that a shed had been broken into on Hwy 13 North in Lena. Multiple items of value were stolen from the shed.
kicks96news.com
A Cow in the Highway, Several Disturbances, and More in Leake
9:40 a.m. – Leake Deputies and MDOT were alerted to a tree down on Hwy 43 North near the Thomastown area. 9:51 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting a large cow out in the median on Hwy 25 near Industrial Park. The owner was contacted and got the cow back up.
Person rescued from car after crash on Terry Road
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Rescue crews responded to a crash off Terry Road after a person became trapped inside a vehicle. The car was going westbound into Jackson when the driver of the Kia lost control. Traffic going in both directions had to be rerouted. The driver of the vehicle is expected to be okay.
kicks96news.com
Speeding and Reckless Driving in Leake
9:19 a.m. – Carthage Police and Carthage Fire Department responded to reports of smoke in the laundry room at Crosscreek Apartments on Red Dog Rd. No fire was reported. 3:32 p.m. – Leake Deputies and Carthage Police were alerted to a vehicle speeding and driving recklessly on Hwy 35 headed towards Carthage.
breezynews.com
Reckless Driver and a Minor Crash in Kosciusko
7:48 a.m. – Kosciusko Police and Attala Deputies were alerted to a reckless driver traveling toward Kosciusko on Hwy 43 South. Kosciusko Police pulled the vehicle over on South Natchez St and the driver was taken into custody. 11:20 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to a minor two-vehicle...
breezynews.com
School Bus Involved Wreck, Assault, and More in Attala
7:11 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were alerted to a break-in that occurred at New Bethel Church on Attala Road 4213/4204. Read more about it here. 8:36 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a two-vehicle crash involving an unloaded school bus on Lucas St. No one was injured.
kicks96news.com
Domestic Disturbance Near Lena and Wreck on 16
5:22 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting a disturbance that occurred at a residence on Boyd St. 8:34 p.m. – Leake Deputies investigated reports of a suspicious person on River Rd in the Edinburg area. 8:39 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a...
breezynews.com
Sheriff’s office investigating deer camp and church break-ins in Attala County
Investigators with the Attala County Sheriff’s Office are looking into break-ins throughout the county. According to investigator Jimmy Nunn, a deer camp on Attala Road 4106 was broken into over the weekend. Items taken include guns, crossbows, and a Polaris side by side. Additionally, New Bethel MB Church on...
WTOK-TV
First Alert: Severe threat is increasing for Wednesday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday. We woke up to wet streets this morning and overcast skies. Light rain showers can be expected throughout the day. Later this evening rain chances pick up ahead of a very stormy Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Download the free WTOK Weather app...
Man killed after vehicle collides with tree in Terry
TERRY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was killed after his vehicle collided with a tree in Terry on Sunday, December 11. Officials with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said deputies responded to the scene around 4:40 a.m. at Lebanon Pine Grove Road near Dry Grove Road. They found that a white 2004 Jeep Grand […]
Woman found in Pearl apartment believed to be dead for two weeks
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl police are investigating after a woman’s body was found inside an apartment. Gregg Flynn with the City of Pearl said the woman was found on Saturday, December 10, 2022. According to Flynn, police received a call about the body and responded to the apartment complex. The Rankin County coroner said […]
1 arrested, 1 wanted after Capitol police chase in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police arrested a man and are searching for a second man after a chase in Jackson on Monday, December 12. Police said officers attempted a traffic stop on a man for reckless driving and disregard for a traffic device. They said the driver led them on a chase that ended […]
WTOK-TV
Arrest made in fatal Saturday shooting in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department Criminal Investigation Division has charged Jerome Stewart with murder in the death of Antonyio Dunwell. Dunwell was shot and killed Dec. 10 in the area of 20th Street and 29th Avenue. Detectives said the city camera system, which recorded the shooting, played...
WTOK-TV
Man convicted of two 2018 robberies in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A federal jury in Mississippi convicted an Anniston, Ala., man this week on two counts of armed robbery in Meridian Jan. 15, 2018. Jonathan Lewis Jennings, 31, was also convicted for two counts of using or carrying a firearm in connection with the robberies and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
WLBT
Suspect in custody following shooting at Flowood Applebee’s
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Flowood Police say a man is in custody following a Tuesday afternoon shooting at the Flowood Applebee’s restaurant. On Tuesday, an Applebee’s employee was shot in the parking lot of the chain restaurant’s Flowood location on Lakeland Drive. When police arrived, they found...
