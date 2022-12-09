Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Saturday Boredom Busters: December 10th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) –Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean is celebrating World Food Day with a benefit lunch buffet. Serving time goes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Diners are requested to make a $10 minimum donation with all the proceeds going to Feeding South Dakota. Vendors will be selling...
KELOLAND TV
Holiday Market offers one day event with lots of vendors
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You have about two weeks to get all your Christmas shopping done. There’s no doubt there will be plenty of shoppers in Sioux Falls Saturday. One place you might want to try is the ‘Holiday Market’, a one-day special event planned for downtown.
Consultant: $100 million Expo building replacement would secure fairgrounds future
A $100 million investment in the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds Expo building would translate into another 100 days of use each year and another half-million dollars in economic impact for the Sioux Falls area. Those figures represented just a few of the conclusions from a consultant who presented to a Monday meeting of the Minnehaha County […] The post Consultant: $100 million Expo building replacement would secure fairgrounds future appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Howard South Dakota Native, ‘Dude Dad’, Performing in Sioux Falls
With over 4 million Facebook followers, not to mention everyone who ever watched him on the hit show "The Middle", or caught him on "Jimmy Kimmel Live", Taylor Calmus is no longer that unknown college graduate from Howard, South Dakota. He is well-known for his "Dude Dad' videos about life...
Sioux Falls restaurant owner holds fundraiser for hungry kids
A Sioux Falls restaurant owner is doing her part to end hunger in South Dakota.
KELOLAND TV
How to prepare for this week’s rain
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Our above-freezing temperatures are helping melt some of the snow that fell last week. And with rain in the forecast for this week, neighborhoods across KELOLAND could get plenty soggy and slushy and filled with standing water. To help you prepare for next week’s...
KELOLAND TV
Major winter storm to strike KELOLAND this week
Winter storm headlines continue to expand in KELOLAND. New today are the counties in northeast SD and SW MN. We expect a large amount of mixed precipitation with this storm north and east of Sioux Falls, so icing may become a problem starting Monday night into Tuesday. Folks west of the James Valley have a very high chance of heavy snow, with high chances of over 1 foot in portions of KELOLAND yet to be determined.
Vermillion Plain Talk
Forecast Contains Good News For USD Students Prepping For Finals
Sunday’s forecast by the National Weather Service for upcoming weather conditions in Vermillion is likely being seen as good news by University of South Dakota students who are in the midst of studying for final tests as USD’s fall semester comes to an end. It appears that snow...
Frankie Says ‘Be Prepared for Massive Winter Storm in South Dakota’
Another big snowstorm is heading our way. According to the National Weather Service, we'll see drizzle and freezing drizzle Monday (December 12) afternoon and night. Your Tuesday (December 13) morning commute could be a little dicey. On Tuesday, expect rain, snow, freezing rain, and wind. That's the official forecast. That...
dakotanewsnow.com
Pipestone employees pack 14,000 boxes for Feeding South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Every single week, Feeding South Dakota assists in providing temporary food assistance to approximately 21,000 hungry individuals and families. That is in part due to the help of many volunteers. Employees at Pipestone took three hours out of their day on Friday to...
dakotanewsnow.com
WEATHER ALERT: Winter storms, blizzards, ice storms moving in
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories, and Winter Storm Watches are in effect for much of South Dakota including Aberdeen and Pierre. We’ve already declared today through Wednesday as First Alert Weather Days. We’ll start off Monday...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Complicated Forecast Has Potential For Tough Travel
Sioux Falls, SD (KICD)– It appears as though Mother Nature is winding up for another big punch of winter weather over the next several days with this round looking to be more complicated that the snow system last week. Winter Storm Watches and Winter Weather Advisories have been posted...
kelo.com
Updated forecast ahead of incoming winter storm system
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As another round of mixed precipitation makes its way into the region, here is the latest update on what to expect. Areas north and east of the Sioux Falls Metro should expect significant icing from freezing rain ahead of the falling snow. The National...
dakotanewsnow.com
Tyler Roney's Friday First Alert Forecast
With every inch it snows in the city, it costs five and up to six digits to clear. That takes time and resources that over a season could add up. City of Sioux Falls declares snow alert; SFSD announces 2-hour late start for Friday. Updated: 3 hours ago. Plowing of...
KELOLAND TV
Threat of heavy rain and major snowfall next week
We are gearing up for a very busy week of weather here in KELOLAND. As of Saturday evening, here are the latest Winter Storm Watches for next week. The watches highlight the chances of heavy snow starting Monday, but increasing on Tuesday and Wednesday. At this time, the watches include the Rapid City areas and also Pierre. Aberdeen is not included yet, and neither is Sioux Falls. Folks in northeast KELOLAND should not be surprised to see winter weather headlines to be added to your neck of the woods. Sioux Falls and the southeast…stay tuned as well.
kelo.com
What to do with trees already heavy with snow as we prepare for more weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As we prepare for the next round of winter weather, you might be wondering what to do with your evergreen trees if they are heavy with snow and ice from last week. Daemon Coughlin, from Oakridge Nursery and Landscaping in Brandon, recommends leaving the trees alone. He says trying to remove the weight often creates more damage then what you’re protecting them from. The trees are already stressed from the cold and being weighted down, messing with them could break more branches. Coughlin reminds trees in the mountains can have feet of snow dumped on them and manage to spring back with a thaw.
KELOLAND TV
Quiet Through Sunday; Messy Work Week Ahead – Storm Center AM Update: Saturday, December 10
The slow but steady melting process to the east will continue today as mainly calm conditions and a bit more sunshine take over. We may have some fog in a few areas, and with temperatures near or just below freezing, some freezing fog is also possible. This will gradually dissipate and give way to a sunnier first half of the weekend.
KELOLAND TV
Will you need a shovel or a snow blower tomorrow?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A wintery mix is creeping its way into KELOLAND Thursday afternoon, with a freezing drizzle and snow marking portions of the state throughout the evening. Many will wake up tomorrow with sidewalks and driveways to clear, but with freezing rain on the way, you...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls shooting; Major winter storm on the way; Crash victims identified
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, December 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police in Sioux Falls are investigating an early morning shooting in the western part of the city. A Sioux Falls man...
KELOLAND TV
Winter storm arrives in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A winter storm moved through KELOLAND and now the focus is cleaning up the snow that fell. People parked on city streets in Sioux Falls will need to move their vehicles. The Public Works Street Division has declared a snow alert beginning at 9 p.m. on Thursday. Plowing of emergency snow routes will start in Zones 2 and 3 and will continue until routes are clear.
