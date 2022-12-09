ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Twitter's Former Head Of Trust & Safety Yoel Roth Forced To FLEE Home After Elon Musk Leaks Ex-Employee's PhD Thesis

Twitter's former head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth, was forced to flee his California home this week after Elon Musk leaked the ex-employee’s PhD thesis to the public, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking development comes just weeks after Musk officially took over Twitter in October, and Roth marked Musk’s latest target after the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX founder previously targeted Dr. Anthony Fauci.According to Daily Mail, Roth, 34, and his 44-year-old partner, Nicholas Madsen, were forced to leave their $1.1 million San Francisco Bay Area home over safety fears after Roth began receiving an influx of threats.The threats reportedly came...
NBC Los Angeles

FTX Insider Turned on Sam Bankman-Fried Days Before Bankruptcy, Flagging Potential Fraud to Regulators

Ryan Salame, who was co-CEO at FTX, disclosed "possible mishandling of clients' assets" by Sam Bankman-Fried to Bahamian regulators just before FTX's bankruptcy filing. Salame returned to the U.S. after alerting Bahamians to the possible fraud. Salame told regulators at the Securities Commission of the Bahamas that only three individuals...
NBC Los Angeles

Twitter Suspends Account Dedicated to Tracking Elon Musk's Private Jet

The Twitter account used to track billionaire Elon Musk's private jet was suspended as of Wednesday morning. The account, @elonjet, was run by Florida college student Jack Sweeney and had amassed more than half a million followers. It tracked Musk's location using publicly available flight data. Musk had claimed he...
NBC Los Angeles

Elon Musk Sells Another Huge Chunk of Tesla Shares

Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold about 22 million more shares in his electric vehicle business, which were worth around $3.6 billion, according to a financial filing out Wednesday night. The transactions took place between Monday and Wednesday this week according to the filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Tesla...

