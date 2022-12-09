ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, OH

Bright Road improvements part of Dublin's 5-year, $226 million CIP budget

By A. Kevin Corvo, ThisWeek
 5 days ago
Improvements at Bright and Sawmill roads are among those included in Dublin’s five-year $225.7 million capital-improvements program that includes multiple projects the city is to execute from 2023 through 2027.

“The (2023-2027) CIP provides funding to advance our strategic framework on a number of fronts, including sufficient funding for the maintenance of our current assets, funding for parks-and-recreation opportunities and new projects to enhance the city’s infrastructure and improve mobility while staying within the fiscal resources available to us,” Dublin's finance director Matthew Stiffler said.

Dublin City Council approves a new five-year CIP each year.

Individual projects within the current five-year CIP include improvements to the Bright Road corridor and the intersection of Bright and Sawmill roads, for which $6.25 million is allocated in 2023; and construction of a roundabout on Emerald Parkway at the entrance to the future Mount Carmel Health Systems in-patient hospital and medical-office building at Emerald Parkway and Interstate 270, for which $2.4 million is allocated in 2023.

The Bright Road project is to improve conditions along the Bright Road corridor and the Bright and Sawmill roads intersection, and stems from a 2019 study and the more-recent Mount Carmel traffic-impact study, according to Aisling Babbitt, public-affairs officer for Dublin.

The projects includes a right-of-way acquisition, construction and utilities, as well as pedestrian and bicycle facilities, Babbitt said.

The CIP also earmarks $5.7 million in 2024 for Riverside Crossing Park and $1 million for improvements to the Ballantrae splash pad.

This Riverside Crossing Park project is to provide for the construction of a new central park on both sides of the Scioto River, adjacent to Dublin's historic core, according to Babbitt.

“This project allows for the continuation of implementing the vision established for the park, provides additional gathering areas in the park and activates the spaces around Bridge Park.”

Improvements at the splash pad are not to occur until 2026.

“Project design services are programmed in 2025 for the renovation of the Ballantrae Park water features, sculpted concrete wall, lighting and plaza area due to general wear and tear,” Babbitt said.

Construction is planned to occur during the fall of 2026.

