Ashburn, Dulles Metro stations are busiest on Silver Line extension so far
The Metro stations at the Dulles International Airport and Ashburn have been the busiest stations since phase two of the Silver Line opened in the middle of November. So far, more than 60% of entries at the new stations happen during peak periods, according to Martha Coello, who works with the Fairfax County Department of Transportation’s special projects division.
Luxury of a different kind is coming to Tysons
Tysons, Virginia, will soon welcome The Mather, a Life Plan Community with anticipated Phase 1 completion in 2024. The community is the latest offering by Mather, an 81-year-old not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating Ways to Age Well. “The Mather will offer apartment homes for those age 62+ and better with...
Vienna: A town of two Cavas?
The former Zoës Kitchen in Vienna won’t remain vacant for long. Just days after the fast-casual Mediterranean chain shuttered on Nov. 30, signs appeared on the building at 418 Maple Avenue East indicating that its parent company, Cava, will be moving in. Cava will open there in the...
Tweaks sought for major Aurora Station at Dulles development near Innovation Metro
A major mixed-use development near the Innovation Center Metro station could see some tweaks, if Fairfax County approves changes requested by developer Pomeroy Companies. The applicant behind Aurora Station at Dulles is seeking more flexibility in the previously approved residential makeup in eight planned land bays on nearly 21 acres of the 39-acre property, which is bounded by Frying Pan Road, Sunrise Valley Drive and Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.
FFXnow Daily Debrief for Dec 12, 2022
Good Monday evening! Today we published 7 articles that were read a total of 9096 times on FFXnow alone, so far. The following are the most-read articles for today (Dec 12, 2022)…. 📅 Upcoming events. Here is what’s going on Tuesday in Fairfax County, from our event calendar.
Development proposals in Reston push for more housing, less office
Nearly a dozen proposals to possibly open up Fairfax County’s comprehensive plan for land use changes to allow development in specific areas of Reston and Herndon are moving forward. The requested changes largely circle around a common theme: aging office buildings are no longer competitive and more housing stock...
Education funding, authority to lower speed limits among Fairfax County’s 2023 legislative priorities
Fairfax County is seeking more state support for education, a return of $39 million for regional transportation projects and more in its recently approved legislative priorities for next year. At a meeting last week, the Board of Supervisors approved the adoption of the county’s 2023 legislative programs for both state...
Tysons Bikeshare stations may be shuffled from office to residential sites
Much has changed in the landscape of Tysons and people’s travel habits since Capital Bikeshare first pulled into town in 2016. As a result, Fairfax County plans to relocate some of the bicycle-sharing company’s 15 established stations in the area to new spots that better accommodate Tysons’ growing residential population and the rise of remote work accelerated by the pandemic.
FCPD seeks grant to help protect local Jewish congregations from hate crimes
(Updated at 12:30 p.m.) Last week, Fairfax County’s Board of Supervisors authorized a grant that aims to help protect local Jewish organizations from hate crimes. The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) is applying for a $150,000 grant (page 244) from the Department of Criminal Justice Services’ Combating Hate Crime Grant Program. The funding will be used to better secure local congregations against hate crimes.
County board devotes more Covid relief funds to affordable housing
Fairfax County has now committed $45 million of the COVID-19 relief funds it received from the federal government to supporting affordable housing projects. The Board of Supervisors approved the latest allocation of $15 million at its meeting last Tuesday (Dec. 6), and more could be on the way next year, if the board opts to dip into a reserve fund to further its goal of creating 10,000 more affordable units by 2034.
Freezing rain possible overnight in the season’s first Winter Weather Advisory
Updated at 8:05 p.m. — Fairfax County Public Schools will open two hours late tomorrow in response to the anticipated inclement weather. Earlier: Fairfax County may get its first serious taste of winter weather for the season overnight. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in place for the D.C....
Vienna man arrested after displaying gun to teen walking dog, cursing
Vienna police arrested the same man twice earlier this month for separate incidents where he was allegedly drunk, including one where he flashed a gun at a passing dogwalker. First, an officer was called to Blackstone Terrace and Holmes Drive NW intersection at 7:45 p.m. on Dec. 2 for a report of a man standing outside and yelling profanity, according to the Vienna Police Department’s crime roundup for the week of Dec. 2-8.
