cleveland19.com

Prosecutor announces new scam squad in Medina County

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina County prosecutor and the Medina County Office for Older Adults (MCOOA) have joined forces to create the Medina County Scam Squad. Medina County Prosecutor S. Forrest Thompson said the goal of the squad is to educate Medina County residents about the different types of scams, encourage residents to report scams, and connect victims with the agency best suited to investigate.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
wqkt.com

Stefanko has bond reduction request denied as she awaits new trial

A Rittman woman’s request to have her bond lowered while she awaits a new trial has been denied. A judge in Summit County recently opted to continue Erica Stefanko’s bond at $200,000. The 39-year old was convicted of aggravated murder in November of 2020 for the 2012 killing of 25-year old Ashley Biggs. Police say Stefanko made a bogus pizza delivery call that lured Biggs to the spot where she was killed by Stefanko’s now ex-husband. The 9th District Court of Appeals overturned Stefanko’s conviction in July though, finding that her rights were violated when her ex, who is now serving life in prison, was permitted to testify at her trial via video.
RITTMAN, OH
cleveland19.com

Prisoner pleads guilty to attacking Stark County juvenile prison guard

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A19-year-old prisoner pleaded guilty in Stark County Court of Common Pleas to attacking a prison guard at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility. The facility is located in the 2700 block of Indian River Road in Massillon. According to Massillon police, David Upshaw was brutally...
MASSILLON, OH
Popculture

Public Health Alert Issued for Cheese Due to Processing Issues

Consumers in one Midwestern state are being advised against eating a certain cheese spread. On Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) issued a public health alert for certain cheese products made by Yellow House Cheese LLC in Seville that were found to pose a possible health risk. The health...
SEVILLE, OH
Recycling Today

Battle Motors, Ohio officials celebrate 434 new jobs

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted joined New Philadelphia, Ohio-based Battle Motors, JobsOhio, Team Northeast Ohio (TeamNEO) and the Tuscarawas County Economic Development Corp. to announce the addition of 434 new manufacturing jobs in Tuscarawas County. The new jobs follow the recent expansion of Battle Motors’ electric...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
whbc.com

SCSO: Quick Arrest Made After Plain House Fire

PLAIN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 31-year-old Nimishillen Township man is charged with aggravated arson, accused of starting a fire in an occupied home in Plain Township on Friday afternoon. The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says Anthony Carr was arrested shortly after the incident. No...
STARK COUNTY, OH
WTRF

Ohio houses set to be demolished to make way for power substation

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) — There will soon be some gaps in the current landscape of Bellaire. AEP has purchased seven houses between 34th and 36th streets to tear down, making way for a new power substation. Several of the houses were dilapidated and uninhabited, and the rest were purchased...
BELLAIRE, OH
WFMJ.com

Ex-cop who kneeled on George Floyd's back sentenced from Columbiana County prison

A former Minneapolis Police Officer who pleaded guilty for his part in the death of George Floyd has been sentenced in a prison a half hour south of Youngstown. J Alexander Kueng, 29, appeared before a camera in the Federal Correctional Institution in Elkton, Columbiana County on Friday where he was sentenced on a charge of aiding and abetting second degree manslaughter.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
WKYC

OSHP: Suspect led Geauga County deputy on chase, nearly hit state trooper before crashing in Portage County

MANTUA, Ohio — A North Royalton man is in custody following an apparent police chase Thursday evening across two counties in Northeast Ohio. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the ordeal began around 7:41 p.m. when a trooper pulled over the suspect's vehicle in Auburn Township. As the trooper tried to identify the man and asked him to exit the car, a Geauga County Sheriff's deputy arrived on scene, but the suspect sped away westbound on U.S. Route 422, nearly hitting the trooper in the process.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Minor injuries for person in rollover Marshall County crash

UPDATE: Officials say a call came in for a rollover of a vehicle that went down a hill over 125 feet. The person in the vehicle is only experiencing minor injuries. The state police are currently investigating. Glen Dale communications confirm there is a rollover accident on Glen Dale Heights Road, Route 86. Marshall County […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV

