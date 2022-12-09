Read full article on original website
Prosecutor announces new scam squad in Medina County
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina County prosecutor and the Medina County Office for Older Adults (MCOOA) have joined forces to create the Medina County Scam Squad. Medina County Prosecutor S. Forrest Thompson said the goal of the squad is to educate Medina County residents about the different types of scams, encourage residents to report scams, and connect victims with the agency best suited to investigate.
Carrollton super, school board president charged in money laundering, fraud scheme
Indictments filed with the Carroll County Clerk of Courts name Carrollton Exempted Village Schools Superintendent Dr. David Quattrochi, the school board president, his wife and one other man accusing them in a scheme that cost the district thousands.
Stefanko has bond reduction request denied as she awaits new trial
A Rittman woman’s request to have her bond lowered while she awaits a new trial has been denied. A judge in Summit County recently opted to continue Erica Stefanko’s bond at $200,000. The 39-year old was convicted of aggravated murder in November of 2020 for the 2012 killing of 25-year old Ashley Biggs. Police say Stefanko made a bogus pizza delivery call that lured Biggs to the spot where she was killed by Stefanko’s now ex-husband. The 9th District Court of Appeals overturned Stefanko’s conviction in July though, finding that her rights were violated when her ex, who is now serving life in prison, was permitted to testify at her trial via video.
Carroll Indictment Names Three from Village School District, Alleging ‘Theft in Office’
CARROLLTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Shocking news out of Carrollton. Two Carrollton Exempted Village Schools officials and a teacher are facing a slew of felony theft in office-related charges. Superintendent David Quattrochi of Steubenville had been suspended since October. He turned in his resignation after the indictment...
“A serious state of disrepair,” Hugh A. Glauser School of Music students petition administration for facility improvements
Students from the Hugh A. Glauser School of Music are submitting a petition to Kent State Executive Administration Monday demanding they address problems with facilities and requesting transparency with how tuition money is spent. Alex McPherson, a music education major and the main writer of the School of Music petition,...
Two students found with guns; district responds
Akron Public Schools has released a statement after a 17-year-old student was arrested Friday evening after he brought a gun to Firestone Community Learning Center.
Mission Possible: New housing project in Medina for people with disabilities
MEDINA, Ohio — Lisa Morrison saw successful programs for the developmental disability community in other states and wondered, why can’t we have something like this in Ohio?. That sparked the creation of Integrated Community Solutions. Now, the non-profit has some big plans to improve people’s lives. SUBSCRIBE:...
Streetsboro police arrest student busted holding fake gun outside school
STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - According to police, a student posted a picture on social media of a person holding a gun near Streetsboro city school on Sunday evening. Officers say they immediately started an investigation and the student was located. The gun was not real it was a bb gun...
Prisoner pleads guilty to attacking Stark County juvenile prison guard
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A19-year-old prisoner pleaded guilty in Stark County Court of Common Pleas to attacking a prison guard at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility. The facility is located in the 2700 block of Indian River Road in Massillon. According to Massillon police, David Upshaw was brutally...
How teen got gun past school metal detectors
Police dogs search Akron schools after the second incident in a week in which a student was armed on campus.
Public Health Alert Issued for Cheese Due to Processing Issues
Consumers in one Midwestern state are being advised against eating a certain cheese spread. On Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) issued a public health alert for certain cheese products made by Yellow House Cheese LLC in Seville that were found to pose a possible health risk. The health...
Battle Motors, Ohio officials celebrate 434 new jobs
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted joined New Philadelphia, Ohio-based Battle Motors, JobsOhio, Team Northeast Ohio (TeamNEO) and the Tuscarawas County Economic Development Corp. to announce the addition of 434 new manufacturing jobs in Tuscarawas County. The new jobs follow the recent expansion of Battle Motors’ electric...
Concerns heighten after another loaded gun found on Akron student
AKRON, Ohio — This is the second time in a week a student has been found with a loaded gun in the district, and before that, fights and stabbings have parents and students alike concerned. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with...
House burns down, demolished in Trumbull Co. fire
In Trumbull County, a Leavittsburg home is burnt the the ground after an overnight fire.
SCSO: Quick Arrest Made After Plain House Fire
PLAIN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 31-year-old Nimishillen Township man is charged with aggravated arson, accused of starting a fire in an occupied home in Plain Township on Friday afternoon. The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says Anthony Carr was arrested shortly after the incident. No...
Ohio houses set to be demolished to make way for power substation
BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) — There will soon be some gaps in the current landscape of Bellaire. AEP has purchased seven houses between 34th and 36th streets to tear down, making way for a new power substation. Several of the houses were dilapidated and uninhabited, and the rest were purchased...
Ex-cop who kneeled on George Floyd's back sentenced from Columbiana County prison
A former Minneapolis Police Officer who pleaded guilty for his part in the death of George Floyd has been sentenced in a prison a half hour south of Youngstown. J Alexander Kueng, 29, appeared before a camera in the Federal Correctional Institution in Elkton, Columbiana County on Friday where he was sentenced on a charge of aiding and abetting second degree manslaughter.
OSHP: Suspect led Geauga County deputy on chase, nearly hit state trooper before crashing in Portage County
MANTUA, Ohio — A North Royalton man is in custody following an apparent police chase Thursday evening across two counties in Northeast Ohio. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the ordeal began around 7:41 p.m. when a trooper pulled over the suspect's vehicle in Auburn Township. As the trooper tried to identify the man and asked him to exit the car, a Geauga County Sheriff's deputy arrived on scene, but the suspect sped away westbound on U.S. Route 422, nearly hitting the trooper in the process.
Minor injuries for person in rollover Marshall County crash
UPDATE: Officials say a call came in for a rollover of a vehicle that went down a hill over 125 feet. The person in the vehicle is only experiencing minor injuries. The state police are currently investigating. Glen Dale communications confirm there is a rollover accident on Glen Dale Heights Road, Route 86. Marshall County […]
1 charged after leading police on multi-county chase in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested and charged a man after leading police on a chase through multiple counties in Northeast Ohio Thursday night. The chase started on Dec. 8 after a traffic stop at 7:41 p.m. near the entrance ramp to US 422 westbound...
