FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding T.J. Maxx Location Permanently Closing December 24thJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Popular grocery store chain opening new supermarket location in VirginiaKristen WaltersReston, VA
Virginia adds 2 segregation-era black schools to historic landmarks registerWatchful EyeVirginia State
Washington Post Announces Additional Layoffs Amid Employee BacklashNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
The Wish Tree in Leesburg Spreads Holiday Joy to NonprofitUplift LoudounLeesburg, VA
ffxnow.com
Luxury of a different kind is coming to Tysons
Tysons, Virginia, will soon welcome The Mather, a Life Plan Community with anticipated Phase 1 completion in 2024. The community is the latest offering by Mather, an 81-year-old not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating Ways to Age Well. “The Mather will offer apartment homes for those age 62+ and better with...
ffxnow.com
Vienna Town Council debates first potential pay raises in two decades
Vienna is considering more than doubling the salaries for mayor and town council going forward, but the current holders of those offices suggested they will aim lower amid still-high inflation, fears of a recession, and general economic uncertainty. At a conference session on Monday (Dec. 12), town staff proposed bumping...
ffxnow.com
Tweaks sought for major Aurora Station at Dulles development near Innovation Metro
A major mixed-use development near the Innovation Center Metro station could see some tweaks, if Fairfax County approves changes requested by developer Pomeroy Companies. The applicant behind Aurora Station at Dulles is seeking more flexibility in the previously approved residential makeup in eight planned land bays on nearly 21 acres of the 39-acre property, which is bounded by Frying Pan Road, Sunrise Valley Drive and Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.
ffxnow.com
Morning Notes
All-Day I-95 Toll Lanes Proposed — Northern Virginia leaders, including Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay, say the I-95 Express Lanes should be open to both northbound and southbound drivers throughout the day. The lanes currently only operate during rush hours, with drivers going into D.C. in the morning and going out during the afternoon. [NBC4]
ffxnow.com
Development proposals in Reston push for more housing, less office
Nearly a dozen proposals to possibly open up Fairfax County’s comprehensive plan for land use changes to allow development in specific areas of Reston and Herndon are moving forward. The requested changes largely circle around a common theme: aging office buildings are no longer competitive and more housing stock...
ffxnow.com
JUST IN: 70-year-old pedestrian dies weeks after SUV crash in Kings Park
A 70-year-old woman died last week from injuries dealt by an SUV that hit her outside the Kings Park neighborhood in West Springfield half a month earlier. On Nov. 15, Springfield resident Ly Tran was using the Braddock Road crosswalk to go from Kings Park Drive to the north side, which is the entrance to the Parkwood Baptist Church, the Fairfax County Police Department said in a news release today.
ffxnow.com
County board devotes more Covid relief funds to affordable housing
Fairfax County has now committed $45 million of the COVID-19 relief funds it received from the federal government to supporting affordable housing projects. The Board of Supervisors approved the latest allocation of $15 million at its meeting last Tuesday (Dec. 6), and more could be on the way next year, if the board opts to dip into a reserve fund to further its goal of creating 10,000 more affordable units by 2034.
ffxnow.com
FFXnow Daily Debrief for Dec 12, 2022
Good Monday evening! Today we published 7 articles that were read a total of 9096 times on FFXnow alone, so far. The following are the most-read articles for today (Dec 12, 2022)…. 📅 Upcoming events. Here is what’s going on Tuesday in Fairfax County, from our event calendar.
ffxnow.com
Neighborhood Expert: Vienna’s holiday lights map 2022
Laura Schwartz is a licensed Realtor in VA, D.C. and MD with McEnearney Associates in Vienna. You can follow Laura on Instagram at @LauraSchwartzRealtor or her Facebook page. Laura can be reached at 703-283-6120 or Laura@GuidingYourMove.com. I have spent hours driving around our town hunting for the best holiday lights...
ffxnow.com
McLean and Herndon school board representative Elaine Tholen won’t seek reelection next year
Dranesville District school board member Elaine Tholen will not run for reelection in 2023, while several of the other members haven’t yet declared their own intentions. Tholen confirmed to FFXnow that she won’t seek another term on the Fairfax County School Board and instead plans to step down at the end of her term on Dec. 31, 2023.
ffxnow.com
Tysons Bikeshare stations may be shuffled from office to residential sites
Much has changed in the landscape of Tysons and people’s travel habits since Capital Bikeshare first pulled into town in 2016. As a result, Fairfax County plans to relocate some of the bicycle-sharing company’s 15 established stations in the area to new spots that better accommodate Tysons’ growing residential population and the rise of remote work accelerated by the pandemic.
ffxnow.com
FCPD seeks grant to help protect local Jewish congregations from hate crimes
(Updated at 12:30 p.m.) Last week, Fairfax County’s Board of Supervisors authorized a grant that aims to help protect local Jewish organizations from hate crimes. The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) is applying for a $150,000 grant (page 244) from the Department of Criminal Justice Services’ Combating Hate Crime Grant Program. The funding will be used to better secure local congregations against hate crimes.
ffxnow.com
Freezing rain possible overnight in the season’s first Winter Weather Advisory
Updated at 8:05 p.m. — Fairfax County Public Schools will open two hours late tomorrow in response to the anticipated inclement weather. Earlier: Fairfax County may get its first serious taste of winter weather for the season overnight. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in place for the D.C....
ffxnow.com
Vienna man arrested after displaying gun to teen walking dog, cursing
Vienna police arrested the same man twice earlier this month for separate incidents where he was allegedly drunk, including one where he flashed a gun at a passing dogwalker. First, an officer was called to Blackstone Terrace and Holmes Drive NW intersection at 7:45 p.m. on Dec. 2 for a report of a man standing outside and yelling profanity, according to the Vienna Police Department’s crime roundup for the week of Dec. 2-8.
