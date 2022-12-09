Read full article on original website
Real Simple
French Onion Soup Bites
French onion soup is comforting and divine, but definitely not finger food. In comes this bite-size appetizer that borrows all the best parts of the beloved and classic soup. Melty Gruyere cheese and jammy, savory onions live in a tender, custard-like mixture that makes every nibble a flavor explosion. Store-bought phyllo pastry shells take the fuss out of preparing these for a crowd, leaving you to simply caramelize onions, whisk together a mixture of eggs and cream, and assemble these delectable bites before baking them off to crispy perfection.
Thrillist
DORITOS® Spicy Sweet Chili Scallion Pancakes
Street food dishes are some of the most satisfying snacks you can find. Take scallion pancakes, for example. It’s a popular Chinese staple that has since been adapted into endless variations across the world. In Korea, scallion pancakes are filled with kimchi and vegetables, and in Japan, traditional iterations feature cabbage and pork belly. In this Americanized version, we added DORITOS® Spicy Sweet Chili Flavored Tortilla Chips for an added kick.
Delish
Patatas Bravas
Spicy, creamy, crunchy, smoky… these are all the elements of a very popular Spanish tapas called patatas bravas. Traditionally, bravas sauce is made with Spanish hot and sweet paprikas, chicken broth, and flour. You’ll often see the addition of tomato paste, fresh tomatoes, or canned tomato puree. Some recipes will also create the base of the sauce with cooked onions and garlic. The potatoes often won’t go without its alioli counterpart, so I’ve included that here too! There’s something so wonderful about combining the spicy smoky tangy tomato paprika sauce and the creamy garlic sauce together.
BAKED GARLIC PARMESAN POTATO WEDGES
Optional: fresh parsley (or cilantro), ranch or blue cheese dressing for dipping$. Preheat oven to 375. Lightly grease a large baking sheet and set aside. Place potato wedges in a large bowl. Drizzle with olive oil and toss to coat. In a small bowl whisk together salt, garlic powder, and Italian seasoning. Sprinkle potato wedges with the shredded cheese, tossing to coat, then sprinkle with the seasoning mixture.
Homemade Fettuccine Alfredo, a pasta favorite
Fettuccine alfredo is one of my favorites pasta dishes to make. Alfredo sauce is a delicious, rich and creamy white sauce, made from scratch that is so versatile. You can eat it alone or mixed with grilled chicken or shrimp. It can also be used a dipping sauce for breadsticks or on pizza as well.
Today’s Taste: Mediterranean Breakfast Bake
The perfect dish to share on holiday mornings! This Mediterranean Breakfast Bake is filled with veggies, tasty flavor, and fluffy biscuits. Easy to make ahead of time and reheat in the morning for your family to share. Here’s how to make it:. INGREDIENTS:. 10 eggs. ½ cup heavy whipping...
purewow.com
Spiral Sweet Potato Skillet with Rosemary Brown Sugar Streusel
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. It’s the perfect balance of sweet, savory and easy to make. Let’s mix up the usual holiday side dishes,...
A Family Favorite: Traditional Mexican Ground Beef Casserole
This easy Mexican Ground Beef Casserole is so easy to make, your entire family will devour it. We make this in my family all the time. My mother does several variations of this recipe. This tasty dish only takes about 15 minutes of prep time and you can have it on the dinner table in about 45 minutes. You can substitute with ground turkey and low-fat sour cream and cheddar cheese if you wish, and it's still delicious. You can serve this casserole with a big green salad to make a fast, yet complete meal. For the origin of Mexican casseroles in our country visit the website Multi Cultural Cooking Network.
Delish
Creamy Pesto Baked Gnocchi & Chicken Skillet
Step 1Preheat oven to 425º. Season chicken on both sides with 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. In a large straight-sided skillet over medium-high heat, heat 1 tablespoon oil. Add chicken and cook, turning occasionally, until golden brown, 4 to 6 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate.
I Tried the TikTok 4-Ingredient “Brown” Rice Casserole and It Was Buttery Heaven
Often, it’s the simplest dishes — those with an ingredient list you can count on one hand — that are the most flavorful. This is definitely the case with my newest TikTok find, which is known as “brown rice casserole” or “stick of butter rice.”
Food Network Chef Giada De Laurentiis: Baked Mashed Potatoes with Parmesan Cheese and Bread Crumbs
If you are a fan of Giada De Laurentiis then you'll want to try her Baked Mashed Potatoes with Parmesan Cheese and Bread Crumbs. It is a tasty side dish for Thanksgiving or anytime you crave mashed potatoes. You have creamy soft mashed potato topped with parmesan and breadcrumbs and baked in the oven until it's a golden brown. Also, this recipe can be prepared hours ahead of time.
EatingWell
Air-Fryer Potato Cakes
These potato cakes can be topped with an array of ingredients. Here are our favorite topping combinations to try. Place 10 to 12 fresh sage leaves in the air-fryer basket; coat with cooking spray. Cook at 300℉ until crispy, 5 to 7 minutes (the leaves will blow around in the basket). Transfer to a paper towel to cool. Divide 1/4 cup crème fraîche, 1 cup chopped apples and the sage leaves among the potato cakes. Garnish with ground cinnamon.
EatingWell
Sweet Potato Bundt Cake with Maple Glaze
To prepare cake: Sift cake flour, all-purpose flour, oat flour, baking powder, 3/4 teaspoon salt, cinnamon, baking soda, ginger, white pepper, cardamom, allspice and nutmeg into a large bowl. Combine granulated sugar, brown sugar and oil in another large bowl; beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until well combined, 1 to 2 minutes. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add mashed sweet potatoes and vanilla, beating on medium speed until thoroughly combined.
macaronikid.com
SAVORY MASHED SWEET POTATOES Recipe
THESE DELECTABLE SWEET POTATOES WITH ROSEMARY AND CANDIED PECANS WILL BE YOUR NEW GO-TO FOR THE HOLIDAYS AND SPECIAL OCCASIONS!. ½ cup (75 mL) 2% plain low-fat Greek yogurt or sour cream. 2 tbsp (30 mL) butter. 1 tbsp (15 mL) chopped rosemary. ¾ tsp (4 mL) salt.
Delish
Cornbread-Stuffed Mussels
Tender, stuffed mushrooms, packed to the gills with flavorful. , are a staple holiday hors d'oeuvres. But these mussels will make you rethink if mushrooms are the only things that should be stuffed this holiday season. I love mussels because they’re super-affordable and taste delicious when paired with a bit...
