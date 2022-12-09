ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: It’s the Worst of Times for Greenwich RTC

“It was the best of times; it was the worst of times.” Charles Dickens’ words aptly capture what happened to Greenwich’s Republican Town Committee this past year. Just one year ago, it was the best of times as Greenwich Republicans and the Republican Town Committee celebrated its best year ever. In the space of 4 months, the RTC turned a blue senate seat red as Senator Ryan Fazio garnered national attention for the first flip in a district won by Joe Biden. Following that special election, the Greenwich RTC enjoyed a landslide victory with Fred Camillo at the helm who received the highest vote totals ever by a First Selectman candidate. Camillo’s coattails brought every single Republican on the ballot with him as they all outpolled the Democrats. As RTC members celebrated the holidays they were confident knowing that Greenwich remained a Republican town.
GREENWICH, CT
Brunswick School Honors the Life of Teddy Balkind

Brunswick School Honors the Life of Teddy Balkind with its Balkind Balcony. Last week at Brunswick School, its varsity ice hockey team was set to kick off its ice hockey season on December 1 playing a game against the Loomis Chaffee School inside the Hartong Rink when the players first paused for a moment of silence to remember the life of Teddy Balkind, a 16-year-old sophomore from St. Luke’s School in New Canaan. Balkind died after his neck was accidentaly cut by another player’s skate on the Brunswick ice 11 months ago on January 6. The tragic incident had brought an outpouring of support from across the world for the Balkind family.
GREENWICH, CT
Webinar to discuss ways to reduce waste this holiday season

Join the Greenwich Conservation Commission and Waste Free Greenwich for a “Merry, Bright & Waste Free Holidays” Webinar on Thursday, December 15, 9:30 to 10:30 am, hosted by the PTA Council Green Schools Committee of Greenwich Public Schools. Americans produce one million extra tons of trash than the...
GREENWICH, CT

