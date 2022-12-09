“It was the best of times; it was the worst of times.” Charles Dickens’ words aptly capture what happened to Greenwich’s Republican Town Committee this past year. Just one year ago, it was the best of times as Greenwich Republicans and the Republican Town Committee celebrated its best year ever. In the space of 4 months, the RTC turned a blue senate seat red as Senator Ryan Fazio garnered national attention for the first flip in a district won by Joe Biden. Following that special election, the Greenwich RTC enjoyed a landslide victory with Fred Camillo at the helm who received the highest vote totals ever by a First Selectman candidate. Camillo’s coattails brought every single Republican on the ballot with him as they all outpolled the Democrats. As RTC members celebrated the holidays they were confident knowing that Greenwich remained a Republican town.

