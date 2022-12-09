ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNLV engineering students show off their inventions

By Caroline Bleakley, Candese Charles
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV’s fall semester is coming to an end and students are showing off what they’ve learned. Some of it is quite impressive.

More than 30 engineering students are competing Friday in front of a panel of experts to jump-start their careers.

The Fall 2022 Senior Design Competition is taking place. The students are asked to create a practical, real-world solution to an engineering or computer science challenge which is judged by a panel of local and national industry representatives. Students work anywhere from 12 weeks to six months on their project.

The annual event gives the community a chance to see what the minds of tomorrow are thinking and how they would like to change the world. It can also help students land a job. In addition, prizes are handed out.

The competition takes place from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. at the Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall. The award ceremony is Saturday, Dec. 17.

