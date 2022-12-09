Read full article on original website
British Sandwich and Coffee Chain to Come to SoCal
Pret A Manger will soon land in Los Angeles
Los Angeles County Surgeon Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for Accepting $3.3 Million in Illicit Payments to Perform Spinal Surgeries at Corrupt Hospital
December 9, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A neurosurgeon was sentenced today to 60 months in federal prison for accepting approximately $3.3 million in bribes for performing spinal surgeries at a now-defunct. Long Beach hospital whose owner later was imprisoned for committing a massive workers’ compensation system scam.
L.A. hospital seeks help to identify patient found in wheelchair
A local hospital is asking for the public’s help to identify an unknown patient who was found on the streets of downtown Los Angeles. The unidentified man was discovered on Nov. 3 while sitting in a wheelchair on Hope Street, according to Dignity Health. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Health officials […]
Warrants served in investigation of LA City Council audio leak
In the scandal regarding a leaked audio recording of former LA City Council President Nury Martinez making racially charged statements, the LAPD Major Crimes Division has served several search warrants as part of their investigation into the leaked recording. Last month, LAPD Chief Michel Moore announced the LAPD opened a...
Palos Verdes Estates landslide triggers beach closure, sparks concern ahead of weekend rain
Crews responded to Palos Verdes Estates after a large landslide that triggered a beach closure Friday morning.
Person with Tricycle Fatally Struck on 110 Freeway Off-Ramp in Downtown Los Angeles
Downtown, Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA: A person with a tricycle was struck and killed Friday, Dec. 9, just before 1:00 a.m. on the northbound 110 Freeway at the Third Street off-ramp in the area of Downtown Los Angeles. A driver, believed to have hit the pedestrian, did stop and...
LA Councilmember Kevin de León involved in fight during holiday event, video shows
Video has surfaced that shows Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León involved in a fight during a holiday event in Lincoln Heights.
California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Seeking Incarcerated Man Who Walked Away from Acton Conservation Camp
December 5, 2022 - ACTON– California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are searching for a minimum-security incarcerated man who walked away. from Acton Conservation Camp in Acton. Juan Avina, 39, was last seen on December 2, 2022, at 9:00 p.m. CDCR, the CHP, the Los Angeles County...
Authorities ID man found dead in Santa Clarita park
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a man who was found dead in a park in Santa Clarita. The body was discovered about 7 a.m. Wednesday in a park behind Charles Helmers Elementary School, in the 27300 block of Grandview Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
"You don't have to like me:" Kevin de León returns to L.A. City Council chambers
On Friday, Kevin de León returned to City Council chambers for the first time since a recording of a racist conversation among L.A. City Councilmembers was released to the public.At about 11 a.m. de León walked in and took his seat at the horseshoe table, nearly two months after his last appearance in City Hall. It took people in the room a few minutes to notice, which provoked several city council members to exit the chambers and protestors to create a loud interruption.City Council Paul Krekorian then called for a 10-minute recess, that ended up lasting 45 minutes.Immediately after calling...
The Orange Police are trying to track down a suspect seen breaking into cars
The Orange Police released a video of a suspect who was breaking into cars a couple nights ago near N. Shaffer and E. Taft. The suspect is a male who was wearing camo shorts and black and white tennis shoes, a raider cap and a black hoody that has a triangular graphic on the back. He also has a mustache and a soul patch.
