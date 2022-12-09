On Friday, Kevin de León returned to City Council chambers for the first time since a recording of a racist conversation among L.A. City Councilmembers was released to the public.At about 11 a.m. de León walked in and took his seat at the horseshoe table, nearly two months after his last appearance in City Hall. It took people in the room a few minutes to notice, which provoked several city council members to exit the chambers and protestors to create a loud interruption.City Council Paul Krekorian then called for a 10-minute recess, that ended up lasting 45 minutes.Immediately after calling...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO