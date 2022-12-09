ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goldrushcam.com

Los Angeles County Surgeon Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for Accepting $3.3 Million in Illicit Payments to Perform Spinal Surgeries at Corrupt Hospital

December 9, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A neurosurgeon was sentenced today to 60 months in federal prison for accepting approximately $3.3 million in bribes for performing spinal surgeries at a now-defunct. Long Beach hospital whose owner later was imprisoned for committing a massive workers’ compensation system scam.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

L.A. hospital seeks help to identify patient found in wheelchair

A local hospital is asking for the public’s help to identify an unknown patient who was found on the streets of downtown Los Angeles. The unidentified man was discovered on Nov. 3 while sitting in a wheelchair on Hope Street, according to Dignity Health. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Health officials […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
ladowntownnews.com

Warrants served in investigation of LA City Council audio leak

In the scandal regarding a leaked audio recording of former LA City Council President Nury Martinez making racially charged statements, the LAPD Major Crimes Division has served several search warrants as part of their investigation into the leaked recording. Last month, LAPD Chief Michel Moore announced the LAPD opened a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man found dead in Santa Clarita park

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a man who was found dead in a park in Santa Clarita. The body was discovered about 7 a.m. Wednesday in a park behind Charles Helmers Elementary School, in the 27300 block of Grandview Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

"You don't have to like me:" Kevin de León returns to L.A. City Council chambers

On Friday, Kevin de León returned to City Council chambers for the first time since a recording of a racist conversation among L.A. City Councilmembers was released to the public.At about 11 a.m. de León walked in and took his seat at the horseshoe table, nearly two months after his last appearance in City Hall. It took people in the room a few minutes to notice, which provoked several city council members to exit the chambers and protestors to create a loud interruption.City Council Paul Krekorian then called for a 10-minute recess, that ended up lasting 45 minutes.Immediately after calling...
LOS ANGELES, CA
newsantaana.com

The Orange Police are trying to track down a suspect seen breaking into cars

The Orange Police released a video of a suspect who was breaking into cars a couple nights ago near N. Shaffer and E. Taft. The suspect is a male who was wearing camo shorts and black and white tennis shoes, a raider cap and a black hoody that has a triangular graphic on the back. He also has a mustache and a soul patch.

Comments / 0

Community Policy