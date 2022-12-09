ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A Nutritionist Shares the ‘Underrated' Longevity Food She Eats Every Day to Boost Her Immune System

By Samantha Heller, Contributor,CNBC
NBC Miami
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

How to Grocery Shop for Better Brain Health

Grocery shopping is an incredibly important activity for brain health. Doing it right is key. Certain foods and nutrients may have an outsized benefit for our brains. Avoiding processed foods and prioritizing whole foods is an excellent strategy. Reading food and beverage labels allows you to avoid hidden sugar that...
Popculture

Rice Recall Issued

Rice fans should be careful due to a new recall issued last week. Iceland Foods recalled a pilau rice product sold in the U.K. because it contains allergens not mentioned on the label. The recall was one of several concerning food recalls published in the U.K. recently. Iceland Foods' Iceland...
Popculture

Kraft Heinz Foods Recalls Ready-to-Eat Products

More than 2,000 pounds of Oscar Mayer ham products have been recalled due to a cross-contamination issue that poses a substantial health risk. The Kraft Heinz Foods Company on Dec. 5 issued a recall of ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf products sold under the Oscar Mayer brand name after it was discovered they were possibly cross-contaminated with under-processed products.
OHIO STATE
Cristoval Victorial

Cheese recall due to listeria found in products

The FDA (U.S Food and Drug Administration), CDC (Centers for Disease Control Prevention and state and local partners have been investigating a nationwide outbreak of listeria infections that has been connected to companies such as Brie and Camembert soft cheese products, including all of their baked branded cheeses. The company, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, MI, and also several other retailers selling cheeses under other brands and labels have put out a recall announcement as well. It is strongly recommended to throw away any cheese products connected to those brands and to not purchase any cheeses for the meantime until it is announced that it's safe to do so. On September 30, 2022, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. voluntarily began to recall its cheese products packaged to multiple brands of Brie and Camembert cheeses produced at their Michigan facility. Two more recalls where done by these companies, one on October 5, 2022 and the other on October 28, 2022. Furthermore, the recall that initially only covered 6 states expanded to a more broader announcement from other commonly known retailers and cheese brands.
Wyoming News

Frozen Stuffed Chicken Products & Microwave Ovens: A Recipe for Salmonella

THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- After repeat U.S. outbreaks of salmonella tied to frozen, breaded and stuffed chicken products, researchers are now pointing to microwave cooking as a key driver of illness. Because they’re breaded, the popular products — for example, chicken stuffed with broccoli and cheese, chicken cordon bleu, or chicken Kiev — can look cooked. But under that breading the meat is raw, noted researchers at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. ...
Mashed

Kraft Heinz Is Recalling 2,400 Oscar Mayer Ham And Cheese Loaves

According to the United States Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the Kraft Heinz Foods Company put out a recall on December 5, 2022 on its Oscar Mayer Ham and Cheese Loaf. FSIS classifies this recall as a Class I, which means there's "high or medium risk" and "a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death." FSIS made 38 Class I recalls in 2021, with the majority of overall recalls made due to undeclared allergens.
OHIO STATE
Popculture

Dessert Sold at Whole Foods Recalled

Those who frequent Whole Foods should take yet another close look at their recent purchases. Amid a string of recalls to hit the popular grocery, yet another item has been added to the "do not consume list." On Nov. 14, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers that Boston Baking Mini Cinnamon Crumb Cakes food snacks sold exclusively at Whole Foods Market stores have been recalled. The recall was initiated by Boston Baking, Inc. due to the presence of undeclared pecans.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Medical News Today

Adding peanuts, spices to diet may improve gut health in 4–6 weeks

Researchers recently investigated the effects of peanuts, herbs, and spices— including cinnamon, ginger, cumin, and turmeric—on the gut microbiome in two separate studies. They found that peanuts, as well as herbs and spices, increased levels of certain gut bacteria after just 4 to 6 weeks of adding them to a typical American diet.
PetsRadar

Best dog food for allergies 2022: Relieve stomach and skin problems

If you suspect your pooch is displaying diet-related symptoms, the best dog food for allergies can help to keep them at bay. The best dog food for allergies is well worth considering if your canine companion regularly suffers from digestive disturbances or skin issues. These foods are designed to avoid the uncomfortable symptoms that can result from your pup consuming certain trigger ingredients that are commonly found in mainstream dog food.
ScienceBlog.com

Low nutritional quality found in vegetarian meat substitutes

The availability of foods based on plant proteins to substitute for meat has increased dramatically as more people choose a plant-based diet. At the same time, there are many challenges regarding the nutritional value of these products. A study from Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden now shows that many of the meat substitutes sold in Sweden claim a high content of iron – but in a form that cannot be absorbed by the body.

Comments / 0

Community Policy