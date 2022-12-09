A Nutritionist Shares the ‘Underrated' Longevity Food She Eats Every Day to Boost Her Immune System

Read full article on original website
Related
Eating ultra-processed foods like hot dogs and cereal bars may increase your risk of dementia, study finds
A new study of 10,000 adults found brain-aging was fastest in people whose diets feature heavily processed foods.
The Worst Ingredients No One Should Be Putting In Their Smoothies Anymore, According To Experts
Whether you’re working to lose weight or just want to eat healthier, looking at your daily sugar intake is key. If you’re a smoothie lover, there are plenty of healthy, natural ingredients you can utilize in your beverage for a well-balanced diet— and on the other hand— there are several you might want to avoid that could lead to energy crashes and weight gain.
A cardiologist shares 5 foods she almost never eats, from coconut oil to chips — and suggests healthier alternatives
A cardiologist said she avoids foods that are highly processed and packed unhealthy fats or sugar, opting for heart-healthy alternatives like yogurt.
psychologytoday.com
How to Grocery Shop for Better Brain Health
Grocery shopping is an incredibly important activity for brain health. Doing it right is key. Certain foods and nutrients may have an outsized benefit for our brains. Avoiding processed foods and prioritizing whole foods is an excellent strategy. Reading food and beverage labels allows you to avoid hidden sugar that...
We asked 3 nutrition experts what they would order at KFC for a high-protein meal
Dietitians and nutritionists previously told Insider what they would order at McDonald's, Pizza Hut, Subway, and other popular fast food chains.
Popculture
Rice Recall Issued
Rice fans should be careful due to a new recall issued last week. Iceland Foods recalled a pilau rice product sold in the U.K. because it contains allergens not mentioned on the label. The recall was one of several concerning food recalls published in the U.K. recently. Iceland Foods' Iceland...
Popculture
Kraft Heinz Foods Recalls Ready-to-Eat Products
More than 2,000 pounds of Oscar Mayer ham products have been recalled due to a cross-contamination issue that poses a substantial health risk. The Kraft Heinz Foods Company on Dec. 5 issued a recall of ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf products sold under the Oscar Mayer brand name after it was discovered they were possibly cross-contaminated with under-processed products.
AOL Corp
Tyson Foods recalls 94,000 pounds of ground beef for possible hard, mirror-like material
Texas shoppers need to check their freezers. That's because Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 94,000 pounds of ground beef because it may be contaminated with foreign matter, specifically hard mirror-like material. The recall involves ground beef produced November 2 at the Tyson Foods facility in Amarillo, Texas, according to the...
Cheese recall due to listeria found in products
The FDA (U.S Food and Drug Administration), CDC (Centers for Disease Control Prevention and state and local partners have been investigating a nationwide outbreak of listeria infections that has been connected to companies such as Brie and Camembert soft cheese products, including all of their baked branded cheeses. The company, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, MI, and also several other retailers selling cheeses under other brands and labels have put out a recall announcement as well. It is strongly recommended to throw away any cheese products connected to those brands and to not purchase any cheeses for the meantime until it is announced that it's safe to do so. On September 30, 2022, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. voluntarily began to recall its cheese products packaged to multiple brands of Brie and Camembert cheeses produced at their Michigan facility. Two more recalls where done by these companies, one on October 5, 2022 and the other on October 28, 2022. Furthermore, the recall that initially only covered 6 states expanded to a more broader announcement from other commonly known retailers and cheese brands.
Study links eating lots of ultra-processed foods daily with cognitive decline
An association exists between people who obtain a higher percentage of their daily energy from ultra-processed foods and suffering cognitive decline, a large study with long-term follow-up released Monday suggests.
Frozen Stuffed Chicken Products & Microwave Ovens: A Recipe for Salmonella
THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- After repeat U.S. outbreaks of salmonella tied to frozen, breaded and stuffed chicken products, researchers are now pointing to microwave cooking as a key driver of illness. Because they’re breaded, the popular products — for example, chicken stuffed with broccoli and cheese, chicken cordon bleu, or chicken Kiev — can look cooked. But under that breading the meat is raw, noted researchers at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. ...
Kraft Heinz Is Recalling 2,400 Oscar Mayer Ham And Cheese Loaves
According to the United States Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the Kraft Heinz Foods Company put out a recall on December 5, 2022 on its Oscar Mayer Ham and Cheese Loaf. FSIS classifies this recall as a Class I, which means there's "high or medium risk" and "a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death." FSIS made 38 Class I recalls in 2021, with the majority of overall recalls made due to undeclared allergens.
Popculture
Dessert Sold at Whole Foods Recalled
Those who frequent Whole Foods should take yet another close look at their recent purchases. Amid a string of recalls to hit the popular grocery, yet another item has been added to the "do not consume list." On Nov. 14, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers that Boston Baking Mini Cinnamon Crumb Cakes food snacks sold exclusively at Whole Foods Market stores have been recalled. The recall was initiated by Boston Baking, Inc. due to the presence of undeclared pecans.
We’re told to "eat a rainbow" of fruit and vegetables. Here’s what each color does in our body
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Nutritionists will tell you to eat a rainbow of fruit and vegetables. This isn't just because it looks nice on the plate. Each color signifies different nutrients our body needs. The nutrients found in plant foods are broadly referred to as phytonutrients....
Medical News Today
Adding peanuts, spices to diet may improve gut health in 4–6 weeks
Researchers recently investigated the effects of peanuts, herbs, and spices— including cinnamon, ginger, cumin, and turmeric—on the gut microbiome in two separate studies. They found that peanuts, as well as herbs and spices, increased levels of certain gut bacteria after just 4 to 6 weeks of adding them to a typical American diet.
Best dog food for allergies 2022: Relieve stomach and skin problems
If you suspect your pooch is displaying diet-related symptoms, the best dog food for allergies can help to keep them at bay. The best dog food for allergies is well worth considering if your canine companion regularly suffers from digestive disturbances or skin issues. These foods are designed to avoid the uncomfortable symptoms that can result from your pup consuming certain trigger ingredients that are commonly found in mainstream dog food.
vinlove.net
The fruit that made a fence in the countryside suddenly became a specialty with the price of 12 USD/ kg, very popular at the end of the year
This is a specialty of the highlands of Ha Giang, bought by women every Tet holiday. Black cat squash is grown and cared for by the Meo ethnic people in Ha Giang and Tuyen Quang. This fruit is adapted to cold climates, can live in barren land, poor in nutrients.
ScienceBlog.com
Low nutritional quality found in vegetarian meat substitutes
The availability of foods based on plant proteins to substitute for meat has increased dramatically as more people choose a plant-based diet. At the same time, there are many challenges regarding the nutritional value of these products. A study from Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden now shows that many of the meat substitutes sold in Sweden claim a high content of iron – but in a form that cannot be absorbed by the body.
Can A Gluten-Free Diet Cause Constipation?
People with celiac, gluten sensitivity, or a wheat allergy may follow a gluten-free diet. But, could eliminating these foods lead to constipation?
Favorina chocolate advent calendar recalled over possible salmonella contamination
Lidl said routine testing discovered salmonella. It has stopped selling the product and is offering customers refunds.
Comments / 0