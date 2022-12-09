ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Comments / 0

WSVN-TV

Fire breaks out a warehouse building in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A smokey situation was at hand in South Florida. A fire broke out a large warehouse building near Southwest Second Street and 14th Avenue, Wednesday morning. Lots of smoke poured out of the building as fire rescue tried to get it under control. No injuries...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Man Found Dead After Barricading Himself in NE Miami Apartment: Police

A man who barricaded himself inside a northeast Miami apartment Wednesday morning following a police involved shooting was found dead. Officers were at the scene located at a high-rise apartment building located near Northeast 35th Street and E. Coast Avenue. SWAT team units were also called to the scene. Miami...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

One Man Dead, Another Hospitalized After Miami Gardens Shooting

Police are investigating a shooting in Miami Gardens that left one man dead and another hospitalized Sunday night. Officers responded to the shooting in the 2700 block of Northwest 194th Street around 9:20 p.m. and found a man unresponsive, Miami Gardens Police officials said. He was taken by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
NBC Miami

Armed Suspect Tried to Trespass at Elementary School in North Miami

An armed suspect was in custody after he was caught trying to trespass at a North Miami elementary school Wednesday. The incident happened at William J Bryan Elementary School at 1201 Northeast 125th Street. Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials said the male suspect, who wasn't a student, never made it...
NORTH MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Missing 32-year-old from Miramar found dead

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A 32-year-old man who went missing on Dec. 8 was found dead. According to a tweet from Miramar police, the body of Marquis Brisson was located on Monday. The tweet went on to say, “At present, time no foul play is suspected. This appears to be...
MIRAMAR, FL
CBS Miami

4 burned in boat fire at Pelican Harbor Marina

MIAMI – Four people were injured Sunday morning in a boat explosion at Pelican Harbor Marina.According to the U.S. Coast Guard, a 35-foot boat with six people on board caught fire. The vessel was said to be leaking fuel.A total of four people were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, including two trauma alerts.The fire was already extinguished by the time Miami-Dade Fire Rescue reached the scene. The Coast Guard has since towed the boat back to the marina.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Death on Fort Lauderdale Beach determined to be suicide

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police were conducting a death investigation on the beach Monday morning and have since determined that the manner of death was suicide. Sky 10 was above the 400 block of Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. Monday as a body on the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

‘Unruly' Man at AutoZone Dies After Being Handcuffed: Miami-Dade Police

Authorities are investigating after an unruly patron at a southwest Miami-Dade AutoZone died after he was handcuffed by police Monday night. Officers responded to the auto parts store in the 9300 block of Southwest 56th Street to reports of a man being violent and throwing things inside the store, according to Miami-Dade Police Detective Luis Sierra.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO search for missing 16-year-old girl in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old missing girl. On Dec. 3, Sarah Ramkhelawan was last seen near the 6400 block of Southwest Seventh Court at around 5 a.m. She was last seen wearing...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Woman Injured in Little Havana Crash Questions Insurance Costs

Anna Torres Lopez recalls the moment her life flashed before her eyes. “I remember waking up in the street trying to stand and I saw my leg destroyed," Lopez said. "I thought to myself, 'I just can’t feel it. What happened to me?' I thought." Lope was ejected from...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Miami Cop Fired for Pummeling Homeless Man Accused of Stealing Publix Chicken

A Miami police officer has been fired more than a year after he was caught on video repeatedly punching a homeless man accused of stealing chicken from a Publix deli. On April 16, 2021, Miami Police Department (MPD) officer Alexander Garcia-Contreras was filmed shoving, slamming, and punching a homeless man as he detained him for allegedly shoplifting chicken from a Publix on Biscayne Boulevard. Cellphone video shows shoppers watching in shock as the officer violently took the then-58-year-old man, Willie Barbor, into custody inside the deli section of the grocery store.
MIAMI, FL

