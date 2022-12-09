MIAMI – Four people were injured Sunday morning in a boat explosion at Pelican Harbor Marina.According to the U.S. Coast Guard, a 35-foot boat with six people on board caught fire. The vessel was said to be leaking fuel.A total of four people were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, including two trauma alerts.The fire was already extinguished by the time Miami-Dade Fire Rescue reached the scene. The Coast Guard has since towed the boat back to the marina.

MIAMI, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO