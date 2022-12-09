Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Fire breaks out a warehouse building in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A smokey situation was at hand in South Florida. A fire broke out a large warehouse building near Southwest Second Street and 14th Avenue, Wednesday morning. Lots of smoke poured out of the building as fire rescue tried to get it under control. No injuries...
NBC Miami
Man Found Dead After Barricading Himself in NE Miami Apartment: Police
A man who barricaded himself inside a northeast Miami apartment Wednesday morning following a police involved shooting was found dead. Officers were at the scene located at a high-rise apartment building located near Northeast 35th Street and E. Coast Avenue. SWAT team units were also called to the scene. Miami...
NBC Miami
Arson Fears for Hialeah Family After Boat, Car Fires Caught on Camera
A Hialeah family claims they're being targeted after fires that were caught on camera showed boats going up in flames at their business and a car being torched at their house. The latest incident happened early Tuesday at the home of Alvaro Gonzalez on 32nd Street. "I don't know. I...
WSVN-TV
City of Miami firefighter caught on camera punching ER patient while restrained
MIAMI (WSVN) - Dramatic surveillance video captured the moment a Miami firefighter pummeled a patient who had requested to be taken to the emergency room, and it’s not the first time the first responder has been in the headlines. In the security footage, obtained on Monday by 7News, the...
NBC Miami
‘No Regrets': Miami Firefighter Caught on Video Punching Handcuffed Patient
A City of Miami Fire Rescue lieutenant who was caught on video punching a handcuffed patient on a stretcher said he has no regrets over his actions. Robert Webster was relieved of duty and under investigation after the Oct. 15 incident, according to the department. The video of the incident...
NBC Miami
One Man Dead, Another Hospitalized After Miami Gardens Shooting
Police are investigating a shooting in Miami Gardens that left one man dead and another hospitalized Sunday night. Officers responded to the shooting in the 2700 block of Northwest 194th Street around 9:20 p.m. and found a man unresponsive, Miami Gardens Police officials said. He was taken by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Click10.com
Broward man, accused of killing woman found dead on I-95, captured in Georgia
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – U.S. Marshals arrested a Pembroke Pines man in Georgia Tuesday evening, after Broward County deputies accused him of killing a woman found dead along Interstate 95 in early December, officials said Wednesday. Authorities arrested Christopher Patterson Jr., 36, in Walton County, Georgia on a first-degree...
Click10.com
Detectives search for men after shooting injures 2 women in Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives are searching for two men who were in a car when they ambushed and shot at four women in another car — injuring two of them — on Monday, in northeast Miami-Dade County. Police officers with the Miami-Dade Police Department found the...
NBC Miami
Armed Suspect Tried to Trespass at Elementary School in North Miami
An armed suspect was in custody after he was caught trying to trespass at a North Miami elementary school Wednesday. The incident happened at William J Bryan Elementary School at 1201 Northeast 125th Street. Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials said the male suspect, who wasn't a student, never made it...
WSVN-TV
Drunk driver may face life prison after killing 18-year-old tourist in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A drunk driver is closer to learning his punishment years after a crash on a well known South Florida road took the life of a young tourist. The victim was with a group of baseball fans. They traveled to South Florida for spring training when tragedy struck.
WSVN-TV
Missing 32-year-old from Miramar found dead
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A 32-year-old man who went missing on Dec. 8 was found dead. According to a tweet from Miramar police, the body of Marquis Brisson was located on Monday. The tweet went on to say, “At present, time no foul play is suspected. This appears to be...
4 burned in boat fire at Pelican Harbor Marina
MIAMI – Four people were injured Sunday morning in a boat explosion at Pelican Harbor Marina.According to the U.S. Coast Guard, a 35-foot boat with six people on board caught fire. The vessel was said to be leaking fuel.A total of four people were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, including two trauma alerts.The fire was already extinguished by the time Miami-Dade Fire Rescue reached the scene. The Coast Guard has since towed the boat back to the marina.
Click10.com
Death on Fort Lauderdale Beach determined to be suicide
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police were conducting a death investigation on the beach Monday morning and have since determined that the manner of death was suicide. Sky 10 was above the 400 block of Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. Monday as a body on the...
NBC Miami
Man Accused of Murdering Woman Whose Body was Found on I-95 in Broward
A man is facing a murder charge in connection with the killing of a woman whose body was found on Interstate 95 in Broward County earlier this month. Christopher Patterson Jr., 36, was arrested in Georgia Tuesday evening and faces a first-degree murder charge, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said. Officials...
NBC Miami
‘Unruly' Man at AutoZone Dies After Being Handcuffed: Miami-Dade Police
Authorities are investigating after an unruly patron at a southwest Miami-Dade AutoZone died after he was handcuffed by police Monday night. Officers responded to the auto parts store in the 9300 block of Southwest 56th Street to reports of a man being violent and throwing things inside the store, according to Miami-Dade Police Detective Luis Sierra.
cw34.com
20-year-old man killed after being flung from motorcycle in crash
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A 20-year-old man was killed after he was flung from his motorcycle after a crash in Pompano Beach. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call on Sunday afternoon regarding a crash on NW Seventh Court in Pompano Beach. According to...
WSVN-TV
BSO search for missing 16-year-old girl in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old missing girl. On Dec. 3, Sarah Ramkhelawan was last seen near the 6400 block of Southwest Seventh Court at around 5 a.m. She was last seen wearing...
NBC Miami
Woman Injured in Little Havana Crash Questions Insurance Costs
Anna Torres Lopez recalls the moment her life flashed before her eyes. “I remember waking up in the street trying to stand and I saw my leg destroyed," Lopez said. "I thought to myself, 'I just can’t feel it. What happened to me?' I thought." Lope was ejected from...
Miami New Times
Miami Cop Fired for Pummeling Homeless Man Accused of Stealing Publix Chicken
A Miami police officer has been fired more than a year after he was caught on video repeatedly punching a homeless man accused of stealing chicken from a Publix deli. On April 16, 2021, Miami Police Department (MPD) officer Alexander Garcia-Contreras was filmed shoving, slamming, and punching a homeless man as he detained him for allegedly shoplifting chicken from a Publix on Biscayne Boulevard. Cellphone video shows shoppers watching in shock as the officer violently took the then-58-year-old man, Willie Barbor, into custody inside the deli section of the grocery store.
WSVN-TV
Victim trying to help catch repeat porch pirate as theft reports pile up in Broward
(WSVN) - A porch pirate is hitting up homes in several Broward communities, and one man is doing a little detective work to get this crook caught. 7’s Karen Hensel investigates. A Ring camera in Sunrise catches a thief swiping a pricey piece of equipment from Kyle Branston’s driveway....
