Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding T.J. Maxx Location Permanently Closing December 24thJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Popular grocery store chain opening new supermarket location in VirginiaKristen WaltersReston, VA
Washington Post Announces Additional Layoffs Amid Employee BacklashNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
MoCo BOE Unanimously Approves More Professional Days and Fewer Disruption: MCPS 2023-2024 School CalendarHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Washington DC's Best Places to Enjoy the Winter HolidaysJourneyswithsteveWashington, DC
Related
popville.com
Yalla! Yellow Georgetown opened this weekend!
Thanks to Duane for sending: “Yellow cafe opened in Georgetown this weekend. Currently closed Monday & Tuesday. Open Wednesday – Sunday. Excited for Wednesday”. You can see their menu here. “YELLOW, a cafe from Chef Michael Rafidi, offers a taste of the Levant with a menu of baked...
popville.com
Pinsa Place, “Authentic Roman-Style Pinsa”, has finally opened on Sherman – Check out the menu!!
Good news from Pinsa Place: “We are open 11:30am to 11pm every day.”. “There is no doubt that you can find pizza on every block and avenue in DC. That’s why we take a fresh approach, and offer you a NEW experience bringing Pinsa to Columbia Heights. Our...
popville.com
Helluva Way To Wake Up – Still Jarring
Thanks to C and D for sending from Capitol Hill. It had been 1 day since our last stolen wheels report(s). You can see some MPD suggestions on ways to prevent a Helluva Way to Wake Up here. Others victims have recommended Rimgard. You can read a Witness Describing a Wheel Theft here.
popville.com
Voodoo Bar and Lounge coming soon to U Street
This is the former Vivid space upstairs from the Alchemist. “DC, there’s a NEW Hookah Lounge & Bar coming your way! Located at 1334 U St. NW, Washington, DC. We’re bringing a Bourbon Street vibe right to Washington, DC ..Get a taste of New Orleans right at your fingertips”
popville.com
Metro Center 6:30pm
Thanks to Martin for sending: “Metro gonna Metro. Whole station smells like burnt metal. Single-tracking Blue/Orange/Silver”. “Update Box Alarm Metro Center station. Small trash fire extinguished and all fire personnel are out of the trackbed. Will be turning the incident back over to Metro.”. “Box Alarm Metro Center station...
popville.com
Missed Connection – Outside of La Cosecha
Ed. Note: If this was you, please email [email protected] so I can put you in touch with OP. I definitely missed my opportunity this morning (Wed.) to connect with someone who I would love to see more of. I was sitting outside of Cafe Unido at La Cosecha having a coffee and writing when.
popville.com
“Community Rupture in Crestwood”
“Triangle Park, located at 18th and Argyle, in Crestwood has long served as a multi-use gathering space for residents of all ages. DC government has allocated $250,000 to convert the park to a ‘nature themed playground for toddlers aged 1-6′”. “Dear PoPville,. How would you spend $250,000 of...
popville.com
The Museum of Illusions Now Open in CityCenterDC
“Vortex Tunnel Exhibit at The Museum of Illusions Washington DC. Photo by: Ben Droz Photography”. “The Museum of Illusions Washington DC, an education and entertainment wonderland, is now open for guests seeking their next mind bending adventure. Fit for ages 3 to 103,. the museum’s unique hands-on experience is designed...
popville.com
Real Estate Fresh Finds: December 14
Real Estate Fresh Finds is a weekly selection of newly-listed properties in the District, brought to you by RLAH Real Estate. Featured Property of the Week: 1345 K Street SE #201. “Welcome to your new home in the heart of Capitol Hill! This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo features...
popville.com
About those Barricades Downtown around Mount Vernon Square
“Due to the U.S. – Africa Leaders Summit, a National Special Security Event (NSSE), Metro’s Mt Vernon Sq Station will be closed at the request of U.S. Secret Service over four days beginning at 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12 through the close of service on Thursday, Dec. 15.
popville.com
Shooting in Brightwood Park around 11:30am and 6:30pm
From MPD around 11:30am: “Alert: Confirmed Shooting Investigation in the 5400 block of Georgia Avenue NW. No lookout at this time. DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911″. From MPD around 6:30pm: “Alert: Shooting Investigation at 1822 hours in the 600 block of Kennedy Street NW. Lookout for a silver in color Toyota Van.
popville.com
PoPville T-Shirts continue to Travel the Globe – Germany!
Thanks to Cass for sending from “Christmas markets in Munich, Germany. It was below freezing, so it was a good thing we had some glühwein to stay warm! We didn’t know the two people in costumes. As far as we could tell, they were just fellow revellers.”
popville.com
“Compost Pickup Services?”
Any recommendations for curbside compost pickup services for a single family home in DC? My experiment with home composting is a bust, and there are no compost drop off spots near me.”. fire, Van Ness. Major Traffic Delays on Connecticut Avenue after fire at Zips in Van Ness. Prince Of...
popville.com
“Big Gas leak at union market apartments”
A reader reports around 1:45pm: “Big Gas leak at union market apartments (new construction building), can be smelled all over other apartment buildings and roads closed. Lots of fire and police!”. Today* in Hawks around Town. Prince Of Petworth Today at 11:05am. Thanks to Ryan for sending “what we...
popville.com
Shooting just after 1pm in Columbia Heights
“Alert: Shooting Investigation at 1304 hours in the 1400 block of Newton Street NW. Lookout for 2022 Silver Honda SUV.”. Updates if/when more info is released.
popville.com
“Found a similar situation in the bath section.”
I visited the Columbia Heights Target today, and half of the pharmacy section is now locked down. Found a similar situation in the bath section.”. Ed. Note: I am just going to share an anecdote. I am not defending the set up I am just sharing some potential context, the other day I was in CVS (near Politics and Prose, which also has laundry detergent locked up like this) and a guy walked in with two large garbage bags.
Comments / 1