Visalia, CA

Security guard breaking up a fight killed by gunfire at Visalia bar, police say

By Thaddeus Miller
The Fresno Bee
 5 days ago

A security guard was shot to death inside a Visalia bar, police said Friday.

Officers responded about 11:30 p.m. Thursday to the Green Olive bar on Mineral King Avenue east of Ben Maddox Way after a report of shots fired, police said in a news release.

Visalia police said they determined the security guard was trying to break up an altercation when he was shot by one of the patrons.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A second person was also shot and transported to Kaweah Health Medical Center, police said, but their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Police did not provide any description of the possible shooter.

