Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
ARLP - Free Report) closed at $21.52 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.33% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.73% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%. Heading into today, shares of the company had...
Zacks.com
UMH Properties (UMH) Q3 FFO Miss Estimates
UMH Properties (. UMH - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.21 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.22 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.23 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents...
Zacks.com
AmerisourceBergen (ABC) to Repurchase Common Stock Worth $200M
ABC - Free Report) announced that it would repurchase shares of its common stock worth approximately $200 million. The repurchase is being done in concurrence with Walgreens Boots Alliance’s (. WBA - Free Report) sale of AmerisourceBergen shares pursuant to Rule 144 — a rule that provides an exemption...
Zacks.com
NMI Holdings (NMIH) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
NMIH - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Zacks.com
Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for DocuSign (DOCU) Stock
DOCU - Free Report) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this provider...
Zacks.com
Is Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
ETD - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Ethan Allen is a member of the Retail-Wholesale...
Zacks.com
Has Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
CHKP - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question. Check Point Software is one of 654 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The...
Zacks.com
Is Kosmos Energy (KOS) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
KOS - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Zacks.com
SecureWorks (SCWX) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
SCWX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.16 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.20. This compares to earnings of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Willis Towers Watson (WTW) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates
WTW - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.20 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.14 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.73 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.80%. A...
Zacks.com
First Busey (BUSE) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's What You Should Know
BUSE - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The Zacks rating relies solely on a...
Zacks.com
Hibbett (HIBB) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
HIBB - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.94 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.56 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.68 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -24.22%. A...
Zacks.com
Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
COST - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this warehouse club operator have returned -4.3% over the past month versus...
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 14th
ANYWHERE RE INC (. HOUS - Free Report) is a provider of U.S. residential real estate services encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.3 downward over the last 60 days.
Zacks.com
Investors Heavily Search Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B): Here is What You Need to Know
BRK.B - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this company have returned +0.8%, compared to the...
Zacks.com
Apollo Commercial (ARI) Stock Jumps 5.4%: Will It Continue to Soar?
ARI - Free Report) shares rallied 5.4% in the last trading session to close at $8.86. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 27.6% loss over the past four weeks. Apollo...
Zacks.com
Top Analyst Reports for Chevron, Roche & General Electric
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Chevron Corporation (CVX), Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) and General Electric Company (GE). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Zacks.com
4 Stocks to Buy on a Steady Rebound in Consumer Sentiment
Inflation has been the biggest cause of concern this year but consumer sentiment has been slowly improving lately, thanks to a drop in the cost of living. The University of Michigan's preliminary December reading showed that consumer sentiment improved in December. A lot of factors are responsible for consumer sentiment...
Zacks.com
AMN Healthcare (AMN) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
AMN - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The Zacks rating relies solely...
Zacks.com
Bull of the Day: H&E Equipment Services (HEES)
The Zacks Machinery – Construction and Mining industry has been notably strong in 2022, up more than 13% and widely outperforming the S&P 500. In addition, the industry is currently ranked in the top 6% (15 out of 248) of all Zacks Industries. According to studies, 50% of a...
Comments / 0