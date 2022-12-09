ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, AL

Tuscaloosa Thread

UA Student Who Survived Childhood Cancer Aims for Miss Alabama Crown

A University of Alabama student and childhood cancer survivor who was recently crowned Miss Birmingham 2023 is preparing for a second run at the state title. Hannah Adams, a sophomore at the University, is double majoring in political science and public relations. The 19-year-old Birmingham native was crowned Miss Covered Bridge 2022 and placed in the Top 12 semifinalists when she competed in this year's Miss Alabama pageant.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wtvy.com

Ivey awards utility grants for low-income programs

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling nearly $48 million to help low-income households with utility costs during the cold winter and hot summer months, with nearly $5.75 million going toward programs helping those in the Wiregrass and surrounding areas. According to the release from...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Severe weather risk increases for Alabama on Wednesday

The risk for severe weather in Alabama on Wednesday has increased. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center early Tuesday added -- and now expanded -- a Level 3 out of 5 or “enhanced” severe weather risk for southwest Alabama and expanded a lower-level threat for strong storms farther into the state.
ALABAMA STATE
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama 5-Star freshman wide receiver enters transfer portal

Alabama football’s freshman wide receiver and former five-star recruit, Aaron Anderson has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports. Anderson was a five-star recruit coming out of Edna Carr High School in Louisiana during the 2022 recruiting cycle. He only saw playing time in one game this season due to a lower leg injury.
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Law enforcement responding to 'unfounded' threats to schools across North Alabama

Law enforcement and school officials across North Alabama have been responding to calls making so-far-"unfounded" threats to high schools in North Alabama. Schools impacted as of 9:45 a.m. Tuesday are: Mae Jemison High School in Madison County, Scottsboro High School in Scottsboro, West Morgan High in Trinity, and Wilson High School in Lauderdale County.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
gadsdenmessenger.com

Former Goodyear property sold

The former Goodyear plant, as seen from the road. (Messenger file photo) An affiliate of Phoenix Investors recently announced the acquisition of the approximately three-million-square-foot property of the former Goodyear plant in East Gadsden. “This acquisition is a game-changer for Gadsden,” said City of Gadsden Mayor Craig Ford. “With this...
GADSDEN, AL
comebacktown.com

Birmingham is dying—a rebuttal to an editorial attacking black elected officials

On November 18, Donald Watkins published a column on his website entitled, “Birmingham is Dying.”. I immediately began getting e-mails from ComebackTown readers looking for my reaction. I was dumbfounded!. This one-sided mean-spirited attack on Birmingham and specifically black political leaders was beyond my comprehension. Mr. Watkins seems to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Lynneice Washington, Bessemer Cutoff’s Fair but Firm DA, Pursues Justice

As she enters her second term as Bessemer cutoff DA, Lynniece Washington wants to pick up where she left off from her first. “There’s one big plan I would love to have [and] that’s a West Jefferson One Place Family Justice Center,” Washington said. “There is one in Birmingham [One Place Metro Alabama Family Justice Center] where all services are obtained. [For example]. A rape victim can get an exam, police report, and speak with a prosecutor. People (in Bessemer) … need [a center like that] as well, especially if they live in this area.”
BESSEMER, AL
AL.com

9 Alabama license plates being redesigned

Nine Alabama license plates are being redesigned. According to the Alabama Department of Motor Vehicles, the redesigned plates will be available starting Jan. 1. Designs for the specialty plates have not been released. Redesigned plates will include:. Educator. Retired Educator. Fighting Cystic Fibrosis. Fraternal Order of Police. Mending Kids Heart.
ALABAMA STATE
Catfish 100.1

Alabama Beware Of Seafood Contaminated With Cocaine

Now… How have I NEVER heard of this before? I wonder if anyone else has? I have asked around and no one has said yes, I have heard about this. This makes me wonder how many people have possibly failed a drug test and it may be because of their diet, not actual drug use…Is that possible? I mean, they always say you are what you eat. With the end of the year right around the corner, we know that almost every holiday party will have this dish on the table.
ALABAMA STATE
Bham Now

The “hot light” is gone. Krispy Kreme on 280 closes.

Tell me it’s not so. How would Santa let this happen? So I had to see it in person. The Krispy Kreme on Highway 280 in Hoover has closed. The “hot light” has been turned off. News About Krispy Kreme Closing on 280. Late Monday evening, Bham...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

First Alert: Strong storms possible Wednesday night

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A cloudy and warm Monday is in the books; now, our attention focuses on a strong midweek storm system that could bring an overnight risk of severe storms Wednesday night into Thursday morning. One or two tornadoes, a few pockets of strong wind and some localized flooding are all possible in spots. Then, after the storms end, a long stretch of cold weather lines up for the second half of December.
ALABAMA STATE

