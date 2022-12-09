Read full article on original website
Related
UA Student Who Survived Childhood Cancer Aims for Miss Alabama Crown
A University of Alabama student and childhood cancer survivor who was recently crowned Miss Birmingham 2023 is preparing for a second run at the state title. Hannah Adams, a sophomore at the University, is double majoring in political science and public relations. The 19-year-old Birmingham native was crowned Miss Covered Bridge 2022 and placed in the Top 12 semifinalists when she competed in this year's Miss Alabama pageant.
wtvy.com
Ivey awards utility grants for low-income programs
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling nearly $48 million to help low-income households with utility costs during the cold winter and hot summer months, with nearly $5.75 million going toward programs helping those in the Wiregrass and surrounding areas. According to the release from...
Severe weather risk increases for Alabama on Wednesday
The risk for severe weather in Alabama on Wednesday has increased. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center early Tuesday added -- and now expanded -- a Level 3 out of 5 or “enhanced” severe weather risk for southwest Alabama and expanded a lower-level threat for strong storms farther into the state.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama 5-Star freshman wide receiver enters transfer portal
Alabama football’s freshman wide receiver and former five-star recruit, Aaron Anderson has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports. Anderson was a five-star recruit coming out of Edna Carr High School in Louisiana during the 2022 recruiting cycle. He only saw playing time in one game this season due to a lower leg injury.
Former UAB football player apologizes, pleads guilty in nurse practioner’s police chase death: ‘I will pray for you,’ twin sister says
It was a moment of remorse, mercy, forgiveness, and tears in a Jefferson County courtroom Monday morning. The man charged in the Vestavia Hills police chase that ended with a crash that killed a Homewood woman pleaded guilty to her death and offered a public apology to her family. Jordan...
School threats across Alabama spark alarm in Birmingham, Huntsville, Tuscaloosa
Authorities have responded to shooting threats at multiple Alabama schools this morning. From Birmingham to Tuscaloosa to north Alabama, law enforcement officers are investigating the threats. No actual shootings have taken place. In Birmingham, police were dispatched to John Carroll High School shortly before 9 a.m. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said...
WAAY-TV
Law enforcement responding to 'unfounded' threats to schools across North Alabama
Law enforcement and school officials across North Alabama have been responding to calls making so-far-"unfounded" threats to high schools in North Alabama. Schools impacted as of 9:45 a.m. Tuesday are: Mae Jemison High School in Madison County, Scottsboro High School in Scottsboro, West Morgan High in Trinity, and Wilson High School in Lauderdale County.
Alabama severe weather school closings, early dismissals Wednesday, Dec. 14
ACCEL Academy (Mobile) - Middle school dismissing at 12:45 p.m., high school dismissing at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Bullock County schools - Elementary school dismissing at 1 p.m., middle school at 1:15 p.m., high school at 1:30 p.m. Choctaw County schools - PreK dismissing at 11 a.m., all other grades dismissing...
Jasper’s story: Alabama mother sues Birmingham hospitals, doctors, claims infant son was illegally euthanized
An Alabama mother claims that her infant son Jasper was illegally euthanized at Children's of Alabama in 2020.
gadsdenmessenger.com
Former Goodyear property sold
The former Goodyear plant, as seen from the road. (Messenger file photo) An affiliate of Phoenix Investors recently announced the acquisition of the approximately three-million-square-foot property of the former Goodyear plant in East Gadsden. “This acquisition is a game-changer for Gadsden,” said City of Gadsden Mayor Craig Ford. “With this...
comebacktown.com
Birmingham is dying—a rebuttal to an editorial attacking black elected officials
On November 18, Donald Watkins published a column on his website entitled, “Birmingham is Dying.”. I immediately began getting e-mails from ComebackTown readers looking for my reaction. I was dumbfounded!. This one-sided mean-spirited attack on Birmingham and specifically black political leaders was beyond my comprehension. Mr. Watkins seems to...
birminghamtimes.com
Lynneice Washington, Bessemer Cutoff’s Fair but Firm DA, Pursues Justice
As she enters her second term as Bessemer cutoff DA, Lynniece Washington wants to pick up where she left off from her first. “There’s one big plan I would love to have [and] that’s a West Jefferson One Place Family Justice Center,” Washington said. “There is one in Birmingham [One Place Metro Alabama Family Justice Center] where all services are obtained. [For example]. A rape victim can get an exam, police report, and speak with a prosecutor. People (in Bessemer) … need [a center like that] as well, especially if they live in this area.”
9 Alabama license plates being redesigned
Nine Alabama license plates are being redesigned. According to the Alabama Department of Motor Vehicles, the redesigned plates will be available starting Jan. 1. Designs for the specialty plates have not been released. Redesigned plates will include:. Educator. Retired Educator. Fighting Cystic Fibrosis. Fraternal Order of Police. Mending Kids Heart.
Alabama Beware Of Seafood Contaminated With Cocaine
Now… How have I NEVER heard of this before? I wonder if anyone else has? I have asked around and no one has said yes, I have heard about this. This makes me wonder how many people have possibly failed a drug test and it may be because of their diet, not actual drug use…Is that possible? I mean, they always say you are what you eat. With the end of the year right around the corner, we know that almost every holiday party will have this dish on the table.
Bham Now
The “hot light” is gone. Krispy Kreme on 280 closes.
Tell me it’s not so. How would Santa let this happen? So I had to see it in person. The Krispy Kreme on Highway 280 in Hoover has closed. The “hot light” has been turned off. News About Krispy Kreme Closing on 280. Late Monday evening, Bham...
WSFA
First Alert: Strong storms possible Wednesday night
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A cloudy and warm Monday is in the books; now, our attention focuses on a strong midweek storm system that could bring an overnight risk of severe storms Wednesday night into Thursday morning. One or two tornadoes, a few pockets of strong wind and some localized flooding are all possible in spots. Then, after the storms end, a long stretch of cold weather lines up for the second half of December.
Calhoun County Placed Under Flood Watch
Calhoun County, AL - per the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Calhoun County has been placed under a Flood watch until 12:00 am Thursday. The times for this alert are subject to change.
WAAY-TV
Suspect behind hoax active shooter threats in North Alabama could face charges in multiple states
A hoax active shooter threat can lead to hefty charges and possibly even jail time. Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said in the state of Alabama, the hoax would be a terroristic threat charge. That's a Class C felony. Swafford said if the person accountable is caught,...
Company in Alabama owned by West Virginia governor’s family fined nearly $1M
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A company owned by the family of West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has been ordered to pay nearly a million dollars in fines. The Justice family businesses include a plant known as Bluestone Coke in Birmingham, Alabama, which the Jefferson County Alabama Board of Health has issued a $925,000 fine against […]
Breaking: Alabama Look For This Penny Worth $7,000
So once again we need to dump our spare change onto the kitchen table, living room floor, or any place you have the space to do so. With all these valuable coins circulating in Alabama, I may never again use my spare change to buy anything!. Get those pennies separated...
Comments / 0