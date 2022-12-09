ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Spoofing calls claiming to be State Police, asking for personal information

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
WWLP
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ckoMY_0jd9MnNu00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police are warning residents of a scheme spoofing their phone numbers.

Gaming Commission to defer final vote of MGM Springfield sports betting license application

When you receive a spoofing call, the caller ID may show up as the “State Police Barracks” or “Headquarters” but schemers are using this fake ID to hide the real source of the call. The callers allegedly ask for personal information such as Social Security, bank information and payments.

Several people responding to the State Police’s recent post on social media about these calls say they have received these calls, some several times a week.

State Police are reminding residents that they will never call and ask for personal information over the phone. Anyone that receives a spoof call asking for money should not respond and hang up the phone.

