Sign falls onto I-77 in Charlotte, causing delays
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The southbound lanes of Interstate 77 are backed up for several miles due to a highway sign that fell on the road near Carowinds Tuesday afternoon. An exit sign near Exit 90 for Carowinds Boulevard collapsed onto I-77 around 1 p.m. Tuesday. Multiple first responder crews were called to the scene.
WCNC
Suspect on the loose after shooting at Rock Hill park
ROCK HILL, S.C. — One person was hurt in a shooting at Confederate Park in Rock Hill Sunday evening, police said. Rock Hill police were called to Piedmont Medical Center after a man showed up with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim said he was shot by an unknown suspect around 6 p.m. at Confederate Park. He was taken to the hospital by someone he knew, police said.
qcnews.com
Semi haul strikes, knocks down sign on I-77 SB near Carowinds Boulevard
A fallen highway sign caused big headaches for drivers on southbound Interstate-77 in Fort Mill Tuesday afternoon. QCNEWS.COM. Semi haul strikes, knocks down sign on I-77 SB near …. A fallen highway sign caused big headaches for drivers on southbound Interstate-77 in Fort Mill Tuesday afternoon. QCNEWS.COM. ‘Heartbreaking’: 4-year-old boy...
WBTV
Cleveland County elementary school gym dedicated in honor of longtime area coach
SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - Today, a Cleveland County community came together to honor a man who spent his life coaching children and teaching them both on and off the court. Coach Wayne Logan spent countless hours in the gym at Township No. 3 Elementary School in Shelby, using the game of basketball as a way to give back to local kids.
North Carolina teen wins $1 million on way to 2nd job, plans to buy new truck
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Dalton Radford, of Dallas, plans to buy a new truck after winning $1 million on a scratch-off, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I left work and was going to my second job,” Radford said. “I stopped for a White Monster drink and two Carolina Jackpot tickets.” Radford, […]
WYFF4.com
Janet Jackson announces South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia concert dates
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Janet Jackson has announced a 2023 tour of North America, and it includes dates in South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia. The Together Again Tour begins in April and stretches into June and will be her first concert tour since 2019. Here are the South Carolina...
'It's time to say goodbye': Beloved Charlotte restaurant closing after 30+ years
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Owners of Charlotte Cafe at the Arboretum announced it will be closing after serving delicious meals in the Queen City for more than 40 years. Charlotte Cafe, located in the Arboretum in south Charlotte, will close for good on Thursday, Dec. 15. The restaurant's owners said the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic struggles resulted in the decision to close.
McNinch House owner reflects on loss of daughter, future of uptown restaurant
CHARLOTTE — McNinch House owner Ellen Davis is trying to find her way after an unimaginable loss. Her daughter, Beth Davis, 66, passed away the day after Thanksgiving. “It’s just unbelievable. It’s not nature’s way,” Davis says. The mother-daughter duo had spent the last 25...
WLTX.com
Jarvis dishes on his phone call from Dabo
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Jarvis Green was at home Thursday night when his cell phone rang with a number that he did not recognize. But the caller quickly identified himself as Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney and that's when Jarvis knew his recruitment was about to take a dramatic turn.
New Edition Drops Dates for “Legacy Tour,” Includes Stop In Charlotte
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmHZ-AYOyea/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= It’s official! R&B supergroup New Edition is hitting the road for their Legacy Tour this spring, with Guy, Keith Sweat, and special guest Tank. The tour officially kicks off on March 9 in Columbia, SC and wraps up on April 30 in Tampa, FL. As for our neck of the woods, the tour includes a stop at […]
WBTV
Pedestrian killed after collision with vehicle in east Charlotte, police say
Two years after his death, Mount Holly remembers fallen officer with bronze statues. A memorial was unveiled on Sunday in honor of fallen Mount Holly police officer Tyler Herndon. Cleveland County elementary school gym dedicated in honor of longtime area coach. Updated: 10 hours ago. The gym at Township No....
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte-Area Walmarts and Convenient Stores Fined Over $30k For Excessive Price-Scanner Overcharges
“Our Standards Division continues to see a significant increase in stores with price scanner errors, as many stores continue to deal with staffing shortages. Overcharges cost consumers so we remain vigilant in inspecting stores in order to protect consumers,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “During the holidays especially every penny counts, and we want consumers to pay attention during check out. Over the last year we have seen about 26 percent of price scanner inspections fail. It is always a good practice for consumers to check their receipts as well as the price on the shelf to make sure that they are paying the correct amount and alert managers if they are not correct.”
Shots fired near Duke Energy facility in South Carolina, officials say
RIDGEWAY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gunshots were fired near a power station in Ridgeway, South Carolina Wednesday, Duke Energy confirmed to Queen City News. Officials said gunfire was reported near the Wateree Hydro Station in Kershaw County. No one was injured in the incident and no outages were reported. There were also no reports […]
chapelboro.com
Art’s Angle: UNC, Bacot Rebound
From Armando Bacot’s two rebounds in the first minute to Jalen Washington’s last basket of the game, and R.J. Davis’ double-double in between, Carolina looked and played like a different basketball team Saturday afternoon. Granted, the Tar Heels beat Georgia Tech — a non-contender in the ACC...
WBTV
Gastonia restaurant transforming lives one plate at a time
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - They’re calling it the “Miracle on Chestnut Street.”. Smith’s Soul Food Bistro in Gastonia was featured on the Food Network’s “Restaurant Impossible” earlier this year. If you’ve never seen the show, celebrity chef Robert Irvine takes over a struggling...
Busy east Charlotte intersection to see upgrades
CHARLOTTE — A busy east Charlotte intersection could soon see new upgrades. The Charlotte City Council will vote Monday on a $1.3 million dollar contract to design improvements on Eastway and Shamrock Drive. The city council will vote on the contract to design improvements for the intersection. The improvements...
qcnews.com
Man shot by unknown suspect at Rock Hill park, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was shot in the leg by an unknown person Friday at Confederate Park in Rock Hill, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said a 27-year-old man was taken driven to the hospital by an acquaintance where officers met him around 6:20 p.m.
Emotions high as ex-Chester deputy accused of killing Rock Hill cop gets $250K bond
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Emotions in the courtroom were high Tuesday when a former Chester County Sheriff’s Office deputy accused of killing a Rock Hill police officer last was given bond. Ex-deputy charged with the murder of retired Rock Hill police lieutenant Lieutenant Larry Vaughan was found dead July 23rd in his […]
1 dead in early morning Rock Hill shooting, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Saturday morning around 5 a.m., Rock Hill Police responded to a shooting at the 900 block of Crawford Road. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Upon arrival, officers found a 59-year-old male victim with a gunshot...
cn2.com
Winthrop President Honors Employee at Retirement after 52 Years of Service
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Can you imagine working at the same place all your life? One Rock Hill native is celebrating this after working at Winthrop University for more than 50 years. That proclamation made at the retirement reception for Dorothy Barber who has been working at...
