Sign falls onto I-77 in Charlotte, causing delays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The southbound lanes of Interstate 77 are backed up for several miles due to a highway sign that fell on the road near Carowinds Tuesday afternoon. An exit sign near Exit 90 for Carowinds Boulevard collapsed onto I-77 around 1 p.m. Tuesday. Multiple first responder crews were called to the scene.
Suspect on the loose after shooting at Rock Hill park

ROCK HILL, S.C. — One person was hurt in a shooting at Confederate Park in Rock Hill Sunday evening, police said. Rock Hill police were called to Piedmont Medical Center after a man showed up with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim said he was shot by an unknown suspect around 6 p.m. at Confederate Park. He was taken to the hospital by someone he knew, police said.
Semi haul strikes, knocks down sign on I-77 SB near Carowinds Boulevard

A fallen highway sign caused big headaches for drivers on southbound Interstate-77 in Fort Mill Tuesday afternoon. QCNEWS.COM. Semi haul strikes, knocks down sign on I-77 SB near …. A fallen highway sign caused big headaches for drivers on southbound Interstate-77 in Fort Mill Tuesday afternoon. QCNEWS.COM. ‘Heartbreaking’: 4-year-old boy...
'It's time to say goodbye': Beloved Charlotte restaurant closing after 30+ years

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Owners of Charlotte Cafe at the Arboretum announced it will be closing after serving delicious meals in the Queen City for more than 40 years. Charlotte Cafe, located in the Arboretum in south Charlotte, will close for good on Thursday, Dec. 15. The restaurant's owners said the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic struggles resulted in the decision to close.
Jarvis dishes on his phone call from Dabo

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Jarvis Green was at home Thursday night when his cell phone rang with a number that he did not recognize. But the caller quickly identified himself as Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney and that's when Jarvis knew his recruitment was about to take a dramatic turn.
New Edition Drops Dates for “Legacy Tour,” Includes Stop In Charlotte

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmHZ-AYOyea/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= It’s official! R&B supergroup New Edition is hitting the road for their Legacy Tour this spring, with Guy, Keith Sweat, and special guest Tank. The tour officially kicks off on March 9 in Columbia, SC and wraps up on April 30 in Tampa, FL. As for our neck of the woods, the tour includes a stop at […]
Charlotte-Area Walmarts and Convenient Stores Fined Over $30k For Excessive Price-Scanner Overcharges

“Our Standards Division continues to see a significant increase in stores with price scanner errors, as many stores continue to deal with staffing shortages. Overcharges cost consumers so we remain vigilant in inspecting stores in order to protect consumers,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “During the holidays especially every penny counts, and we want consumers to pay attention during check out. Over the last year we have seen about 26 percent of price scanner inspections fail. It is always a good practice for consumers to check their receipts as well as the price on the shelf to make sure that they are paying the correct amount and alert managers if they are not correct.”
Art’s Angle: UNC, Bacot Rebound

From Armando Bacot’s two rebounds in the first minute to Jalen Washington’s last basket of the game, and R.J. Davis’ double-double in between, Carolina looked and played like a different basketball team Saturday afternoon. Granted, the Tar Heels beat Georgia Tech — a non-contender in the ACC...
Gastonia restaurant transforming lives one plate at a time

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - They’re calling it the “Miracle on Chestnut Street.”. Smith’s Soul Food Bistro in Gastonia was featured on the Food Network’s “Restaurant Impossible” earlier this year. If you’ve never seen the show, celebrity chef Robert Irvine takes over a struggling...
Busy east Charlotte intersection to see upgrades

CHARLOTTE — A busy east Charlotte intersection could soon see new upgrades. The Charlotte City Council will vote Monday on a $1.3 million dollar contract to design improvements on Eastway and Shamrock Drive. The city council will vote on the contract to design improvements for the intersection. The improvements...
Man shot by unknown suspect at Rock Hill park, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was shot in the leg by an unknown person Friday at Confederate Park in Rock Hill, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said a 27-year-old man was taken driven to the hospital by an acquaintance where officers met him around 6:20 p.m.
1 dead in early morning Rock Hill shooting, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Saturday morning around 5 a.m., Rock Hill Police responded to a shooting at the 900 block of Crawford Road. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Upon arrival, officers found a 59-year-old male victim with a gunshot...
