Breaking News: Mandy Rose Released From WWE
Mandy Rose has been released by the WWE, according to a report by Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp. The report notes that the reason Mandy Rose was released by the WWE was due to the explicit content Rose was posting on her FanTime page. The WWE felt this was outside the framework of her contract.
Former AEW and Impact Star Makes WWE Debut During Main Event Tapings Before RAW (Video)
Former AEW, NWA, and Impact star worked her first WWE match Monday night during the Main Event tapings. She was billed as Briana Ray, which is a variation of her real name, Briana Rae Sparrey. Rae tried out at the Orlando Performance Center last week, so it would seem that...
Jim Cornette Calls AEW Star the “Biggest Disappointment” as World Champion
On his Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on a variety of topics. During the podcast, Cornette expressed his displeasure with Jon Moxley’s reign as AEW World Heavyweight Champion. Cornette pondered what AEW should do with Moxley now that he had lost his championship and William Regal had left the company.
Jim Ross Says Vince McMahon Had a “Contentious” Relationship With Jim Cornette
Jim Ross recently discussed a variety of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During the podcast, Ross stated that Vince McMahon and Jim Cornette were never on good terms:. “Contentious. I don’t know that Corny’s relationship with Vince has ever changed. They never got along great, but I think Corny had respect for the business, therefore Vince got some of that respect as well for what he had built in WWE, creating an environment where a lot of people, like Cornette, myself, and others, could make a living in the things we loved to do, and that was work in pro wrestling.
Backstage News on Mandy Rose Losing the NXT Women’s Title Before Her WWE Release
Mandy Rose reportedly dropped the WWE NXT Women’s Title to Roxanne Perez on last night’s show at the last minute. As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE released Rose from her contract today, just hours after her 413-day title reign came to an end at Tuesday night’s NXT main event when she dropped the strap to Perez. According to reports, WWE fired Rose because of the content she was posting on her FanTime page. WWE officials reportedly felt they were in a difficult position because of the content Rose was uploading to the FanTime social membership platform, believing it was outside the parameters of her WWE contract.
Jim Ross: “Brock Lesnar Wanted Money Right Away In WWE, He Was Tired Of Being Broke”
Jim Ross recently discussed a variety of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During the podcast, he reflected on the contract that he had assisted Brock Lesnar in signing with WWE back when he was in charge of Talent Relations for the company. He revealed that Lesnar had mentioned to him that he was sick of being broke.
Seth Rollins Said to Be Upset With Ric Flair Over Becky Lynch’s Remarks
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and WWE star Becky Lynch feuded throughout 2021 and early 2022, around the time Lynch was feuding with Flair’s daughter, Charlotte. WWE used real-life issues to fuel their feud leading up to Survivor Series. Flair slammed Lynch on his podcast and on Twitter....
WWE RAW Star Undergoing Character Makeover
Veteran WWE star Asuka seems to be getting a makeover. As PWMania.com previously reported, Asuka has been teasing a return to her roots as one of the best female wrestlers in the world. She has posted photos on her social media accounts of herself dressed as Kana in her pre-WWE days. To see the photos, go here.
WWE Rescinds Bobby Lashley’s Firing
WWE has rescinded Bobby Lashley’s firing. For those who missed it, WWE official Adam Pearce fired Lashley (in storyline) Monday night on WWE RAW. Lashley was fired after he accidentally struck officials for two weeks in a row. Pearce issued a statement this afternoon announcing that Lashley’s firing has...
WWE RAW Results – December 12, 2022
WWE RAW Results – December 12, 2022. Kicking off this week’s Raw with Damage CTRL heads to the ring. Becky Lynch comes out of nowhere and attacks Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky. She tosses them over the barricade, then chases out of the arena with a chair.
Bobby Lashley Fired on WWE RAW, Seth Rollins Earns Shot at the US Title
WWE has “fired” Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins has earned a US title shot. Rollins defeated Lashley in a number #1 contender’s match for the US Title Monday night on WWE RAW. During the match, the referee jumped out of the way but injured his ankle at...
AEW Rampage Viewership and Rating Report for 12/9/22
The AEW Rampage live viewership figures are in. Rampage averaged 457,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic on TNT at 10pm ET, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. Last week, the show received 361,000 viewers and a 0.08 rating, the lowest key demo rating in the show’s...
Tessa Blanchard Names AEW, WWE Dream Opponents
If Tessa Blanchard could work with anyone in the ring, who would it be?. The women’s wrestling star recently answered this question during a new Captain’s Corner interview, naming some talents from WWE and AEW in the process. “People ask me this all the time. There are some...
Becky Lynch Offers Strong Praise For Two Specific WWE Superstars
Becky Lynch recently spoke with the folks from Verge magazine for an interview. During the discussion, “The Man” offered high praise for Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor when talking about some of the talents currently working on the WWE main roster. Featured below are some of the highlights.
AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming Results – December 14, 2022
It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …. All Elite Wrestling returns from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas with this week’s “Winter Is Coming” themed episode of AEW Dynamite. On tap for tonight’s installment of the two-hour AEW on TBS television program...
Preview and News on Tonight’s Vice TV Documentary “The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon”
Tonight, Vice TV will air “The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon,” a documentary about the former WWE Chairman and CEO. The two-hour documentary, billed as a Vice News Special, will air at 9 p.m. ET, with replays at midnight and 3 a.m. ET. The official synopsis is as follows:
Full Card For NJPW World Tag League/Super Jr Tag League Finals (12/14/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced the full card for the December 14th World Tag League/Super Jr Tag League Finals at Sendai’s Sun Plaza Hall. In the Super Jr Tag League Finals it will be IMPACT Wrestling’s Chris Bey and Ace Austin facing YOH and Lio Rush. The winner will head to Wrestle Kingdom 17 to challenge the IWGP Jr Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Francesco Akira and TJP for the titles.
Backstage Updates on Mandy Rose’s WWE Release, Rose Comments, Toxic Attraction React
Mandy Rose’s WWE NXT release is said to have caught her off guard, but she had previously admitted that she knew she could get into trouble. New information has emerged regarding WWE’s knowledge of Mandy Rose’s FanTime photos, which led to today’s departure. As PWMania.com previously...
Preston Vance Segment Set For AEW Rampage, Rush Makes Bold Statement
Preston Vance will appear on Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage. The former 10 of The Dark Order recently confirmed that he will appear on this week’s AEW Rampage with Jim Ross. Vance stated that he has a lot on his mind, particularly his recent turn on The Dark Order.
Several AEW Stars Confirmed For AAA Noche de Campeones, Updated Line-Up
The 2022 “Noche de Campeones” event will be Lucha Libre AAA’s final major international event of the year, taking place on December 28. It will be broadcast live from Acapulco, Mexico. The show will feature FTR, Sammy Guevara, and Tay Melo from AEW. Below is the current...
