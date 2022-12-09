Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
columbusnews-report.com
Hodgson’s announce arrival of Grace Carroline
Paislee Kay and James Tripp Hodgson welcomed their sister, Grace Carroline Hodgson, Tuesday, November 8, at Freeman Hospital, Joplin, Mo. Grace arrived at 10:22 p.m. weighing eight pounds, 0.5 ounces and measuring 19 inches long to her parents, Travis and Tera Hodgson. Her maternal grandparents are Bryon and Tra-ci Spear, Columbus. Great grandparents are Daryl and Sandy Spear, Carrol Colleen…
columbusnews-report.com
First Grade students in Amanda Rodriguez class
First Grade students in Amanda Rodriguez class at Park School held an art auction to raise funds for the Foster Closet Cooperative. The students raised over $1,145 this year, the fourth year of the program. Some of the art sold for as much as $125. Every student in the class had an art entry. All of the proceeds from the art sale will go to buy toys for the Foster Closet in Columbus. Each of the…
columbusnews-report.com
Mercy Columbus adding new PT building
Expanding their footprint in the Columbus community the Maude Norton Hospital Board has purchased the property at 310 North Kansas with the intention of demolishing the structures and having the land available for parking or future expansion. The expansion is expected to add parking for the planned physical therapy (PT) facility currently being planned. The PT building is being built across…
columbusnews-report.com
Edna Powers
Edna “Ruth” Powers, 82, of Baxter Springs, died Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Galena Nursing Center in Galena.. She had been a resident there for less than a month. Born June 5, 1940, in Drury, Mo., Ruth was the daughter of Elijah J. Luellen and Jessie (Sanders) Luellen. They preceded her in death.
columbusnews-report.com
County FB delegates attend meeting
New policies were adopted and awards were presented at the 104th annual Farm Bureau meeting in Manhattan December 4 and 5. Jay Evans, Michelle Hilderbrand, Kyle Rennie and Greg Mowdy represented Cherokee County at the meeting. The policies adopted at the meeting will now become the organization’s road map for the 2023 legislative session. Topics of discussion included water, medical marijuana and…
Tulsa man arrested, facing four felony charges in Ottawa County
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office Warrants and Child predator Units partnered with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office in the arrest of a Tulsa man who is now facing four felony charges. Michael Loren Lamb Jr., 30, was arrested on Tuesday and taken to the Tulsa...
columbusnews-report.com
Jennifer Reeves
Jennifer Rene Reeves, 40, of Columbus died November 27, 2022 at the University Medical Center in Columbia, Mo. after a courageous battle. Born November 11, 1982, in Joplin, Mo. Jennifer was the daughter of Larry “Sonny” Reeves and Sue (Reed) Reeves Gordon of Joplin, Mo. Her father preceded her in death. Jennifer was also preceded in death by her grandmother, Doris Wood, uncle, Jeff Reed and a nephew, Miles Bresee.
Rangeline store victim of smash-and-grab burglaries 4 times in 2 weeks
JOPLIN, Mo. – For the fourth time in a two week span a Rangeline convenient store has been burglarized. Two times in the last two days. Joplin Police Capt William Davis tells us they are investigating all of the break-ins. These smash-and-grab burglaries have all occurred overnight during closing hours as persons break windows, and/or doors, to gain access. Then...
koamnewsnow.com
Can you I.D. these individuals
MONETT, Mo. — Friday evening, December 2, 2022, Monett Police Dept release information regarding a possible Attempted Robbery in front of the store at Rapid Roberts in their city limits. “Approximately 8 to 8:15 PM. The driver of a red Chevrolet S10 pickup is possibly involved.”. — MONETT PD.
Missouri man leaves a trail of bloody assaults; spends very little time in custody
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — A serial wife-beater with a criminal history in three states rarely served any jail time for his assaults. Larry Dustin Flowers, 39, currently sits in the Cherokee County jail awaiting transport to the Kansas Department of Corrections to serve two sentences: 16 months, and 40 months, for running from law […]
KTUL
OHP trooper gives couple ride to Tulsa after their truck is totaled in Vinita
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma couple was on their way to a company Christmas dinner party in Tulsa when they were involved in a serious wreck in Vinita. Rich Carlton said his truck was totaled on Highway 44 around 3 p.m. Friday. After responding to the scene of...
fourstateshomepage.com
New truck stop coming to Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Petro, Flying J, and Love’s — they’re all popular spots to stop for truckers on a long haul across the country. Joplin has its fair share, a number that is growing. “You know, when you think about trying to park you know, 60-70...
columbusnews-report.com
Robert Shaver
Robert “Bob” Shaver, 70, of Columbus, died December 5, 2022, from injures received in a vehicle accident in Pittsburg. Born May 31, 1952, in Hallowell, Bob was the son of Cecil Ray and Charlene M. Crain. They preceded him in death. Bob was also preceded in death by a brother Charles R. Shaver.
columbusnews-report.com
John Sanders, Jr.
John Hiarm Sanders, Jr., 90, of Miami, Okla., died Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Integris in Miami Hospital in Miami, Okla. Born March 30, 1932 in Milan, Mo., John was the son of John H. and Hazel K. (Simpson) Sanders, Sr. They preceded him in death. John was also preceded in death by a daughter, Cathy A. Sanders John had lived in Miami, Okla. area since 1995 moving from Springfield, Mo. He graduated from Milan High School in 1950. He served in the United States Army during Korean Conflict.
WIBW
Driver hospitalized after concrete truck rolls in SE Kan.
PITTSBURG, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was hospitalized after the concrete truck he had been driving rolled in southeast Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 8:35 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 8 on Kansas Highway 126 - about 12 miles east of Pittsburg - with reports of an injury accident.
Lawrence County Record
Kingsley, Kennedy dead in apparent murder-suicide
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reported that two people who were found dead inside a Miller residence on the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 28, were killed in a murder-suicide. The deceased were identified as Kaleb Kingsley, 55, of Miller and Linda Kennedy, 43, of Chetopa, Kan. According to a...
Comments / 0