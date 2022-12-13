Get Vaccinated: Influenza Cases Jump 'Dramatically' In Hudson Valley, Health Department Says

A Hudson Valley Health Department is urging folks to receive their vaccinations as cases of respiratory viruses skyrocket.

Cases of influenza have jumped "dramatically" for the second straight week in Putnam County, with 404 reported cases between Sunday, Nov. 27 and Saturday, Dec. 3, compared to 186 cases the previous week, according to the Putnam County Health Department.

Half of the reported cases are children aged 5 to 17, health department officials said.

Additionally, the department is reporting an increase in COVID-19 cases in Putnam County, with 267 reported cases reported the week ending on Saturday, Dec. 3, compared to 201 reported cases the previous week.

Influenza cases are on the rise in Putnam County, as depicted in this graph by the blue line, which represents cases during the 2022-23 flu season.

Putnam County Health Department

Because of the seriousness of respiratory viruses, health department officials said that getting vaccinated is essential to protect against getting sick and experiencing complications that could possibly lead to death.

As of Thursday, Dec. 8, there have been 14 pediatric flu deaths this year in the US, according to the health department.

"The message is simple: get vaccinated for flu and COVID now because time is running out before the holidays. It takes nearly two weeks for the immune system to fully respond to a vaccine," health department officials said.

Luckily, the flu vaccine that is currently offered is a "good fit" for the virus strains currently circulating, according to the health department.

Vaccine clinics are currently held in Brewster at 121 Main Street. The next clinic will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 13, health department officials said.