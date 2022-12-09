Bunny by Mona Awad CoverPhoto by(Penguin Random House) A slightly shy, very awkward, highly imaginative girl named Samantha Mackey is starting her second year of grad school at prestigious Warren academy. Her dream school. The place she’s destined to write her Big Work…or at least she thought. With her unspoken issues between her and her advisor she deemed The Lion, and all the other girls in her Workshop forming a clique she called The Bunnies — because that’s all they call each other — which make her feel even more secluded than she already is, Samantha is creatively blocked. Even her new friend who she met at the end of last semester and spent the whole summer with, an antiestablishment punk goddess named Ava, can get her out of her funk. But this year at the first school function of the semester, The Bunnies seem to finally notice her. And the following day…she gets an invite to their exclusive Smut Salon. What follows has been expertly called by Goodreads' reviewer Kat as, “Heathers meets The Craft meets Frankenstein.”

