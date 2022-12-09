Read full article on original website
utopia-state-of-mind.com
Review: The Stars in Their Eyes by Kristy Gardner
Alien invasion? Post-apocalyptic vibe? Count me in! I was so excited about The Stars in Their Eyes because I’ve been searching for that post-apocalyptic world to suck me back in. And while this book certainly has it, what I loved more was the ways it navigates humanity. Keep reading this book review for my full thoughts.
utopia-state-of-mind.com
Review: The Scorpio Races by Maggie Stiefvater
The Scorpio Races is one of those books I’ve seen everywhere on Tiktok. To be fair, I’ve seen more about The Raven Cycle from Maggie Stiefvater, but when your favorite author – Roshani Chokshi – recommends you read something, you read it. Keep reading this book review for my full thoughts.
‘Kindred’ Is a Provocative Excavation of History, National and Personal: TV Review
In the new series “Kindred,” there comes a moment when a bedridden child (David Alexander Kaplan) musters the strength to call his caretaker the N-word. The mere act is jarring — but what startles yet more is that the woman he’s addressed speaks up for herself. Dana, the protagonist of “Kindred” (Mallori Johnson) has been magically sent from the modern day back to a 19th-century plantation. Her sense of her rights coexists uneasily with the world into which she’s been thrust. Adapted from Octavia E. Butler’s novel, “Kindred” makes a case for itself in a by-now overstuffed genre. Exploitative projects like...
utopia-state-of-mind.com
Review: Code Name Verity by Elizabeth Wein
You know those super popular books you haven’t read yet? That seems to be me and Code Name Verity. I do enjoy historical fiction, but I feel like by the time I found out about it, I was past the hype period. So I’m glad Natasha Ngan recommended it for the 12 Authors 12 Books. Keep reading this book review for my full thoughts.
At least three Hollywood stars are descended from America's wealthiest family of the Gilded Age
Actor Timothy OlyphantCredit: Mingle Media TV; CC-BY-SA-2.0 America's Gilded Age extended from 1870 to 1900. During this time, there was rapid economic growth. The Gilded Age was a time of massive wealth contrasted with extreme poverty. The wealth was concentrated among a few families with 2% of American families holding more than a third of the nation's wealth.
The Best Mystery Books Of 2022
There's something soothing about a good mystery. Hear us out: when you sink into a mystery, there's an unwritten contract between author and reader that, no matter how long it takes us to finish the book, there will be a satisfying conclusion (via Washington Post). There's a general plot structure readers can count on, MasterClass explains, that starts with a character trying to solve a mystery and ends when they've discovered the truth.
New York Post
Amazon just released its 20 Best Books of the Year: Shop them now
Here at New York Post Shopping, we’re all about reading — and more reading, and. Whether we’re scouring the latest of Reese’s Book Club picks or hunting down some of our favorite audible books, checking off every Colleen Hoover novel — our to-be-read list (TBR to book lovers) is ever-expanding.
Here Are All The Obvious Signs In "White Lotus" That Revealed Who Was Going To Die
The signs were everywhere.
Bunny by Mona Awad: A Review
Bunny by Mona Awad CoverPhoto by(Penguin Random House) A slightly shy, very awkward, highly imaginative girl named Samantha Mackey is starting her second year of grad school at prestigious Warren academy. Her dream school. The place she’s destined to write her Big Work…or at least she thought. With her unspoken issues between her and her advisor she deemed The Lion, and all the other girls in her Workshop forming a clique she called The Bunnies — because that’s all they call each other — which make her feel even more secluded than she already is, Samantha is creatively blocked. Even her new friend who she met at the end of last semester and spent the whole summer with, an antiestablishment punk goddess named Ava, can get her out of her funk. But this year at the first school function of the semester, The Bunnies seem to finally notice her. And the following day…she gets an invite to their exclusive Smut Salon. What follows has been expertly called by Goodreads' reviewer Kat as, “Heathers meets The Craft meets Frankenstein.”
If You Loved "Wednesday" On Netflix, You Will Love These 15 Monstrous Books
If you're obsessed with the strange and creepy world of Wednesday, here are 15 macabre and monstrous books to read in between rounds of rewatching the series.
The 11 Books You Should Be Reading This December
As months go, December often brings one of the most wide-ranging arrays of books imaginable. This year is no exception; among the most intriguing books scheduled for release are the first volume of a biography of Paul McCartney and a mystery novel set amidst struggling indie bands in 1990s New York CIty. For those looking to expand your stores of knowledge, December also brings with it new books on underappreciated animals and gripping moments in history. Perhaps you’ll find something in here to read beside the fire — or an ideal gift for the holidays.
Bill Gates Just Said These Are Some Of His Top Five Favorite Books Of All Time
The billionaire typically releases a favorite book of the year list. But he switched it up on Monday and released some of his all-time favorites.
‘It’s normal’: Daniel Craig says gay relationship in Knives Out ‘reflects my life’
Daniel Craig has talked about the recent confirmation that his Glass Onion character is gay, saying “it’s normal. But we don’t make a song and dance out of it”.The actor reprises his role as master detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out sequel, which was released in cinemas in November and will arrive on Netflix later this month.Blanc’s sexuality was the point of much speculation given that the film features a particular scene that suggests Blanc is living with a man. Director Rian Johnson has since confirmed the character is queer.Speaking about the revelation of his character’s sexuality in...
Here Are All The Best Books Releasing December 2022
End the year with these fantastic books.
bookpage.com
Best Fiction of 2022
The year’s best fiction included a remarkable number of groundbreaking story collections—some deeply interconnected like Oscar Hokeah’s and Jonathan Escoffery’s, others bound mostly by theme and setting, such as Manuel Muñoz’s. We also reveled in several major releases from well-established authors, including Celeste Ng, Ian McEwan, Yiyun Li and Gabrielle Zevin.
H.E.R Wants To Be Addressed By Her Government Name
H.E.R. is reclaiming her government name and wants the public to follow suit. During an appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday (Dec. 7), H.E.R., née Gabriella Wilson, discussed her starring role as Belle in ABC’s Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration and how it inspired her to shed her musical alias. “I’ve been re-finding my voice. Now I’m not wearing glasses. I can’t be acting and wearing glasses, so I think it’s time for people to really get to know the person behind H.E.R.,” the 25-year-old Grammy award winner detailed. More from VIBE.comMusic Producing Icons Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis Are Still...
bookriot.com
The Best Books of 2022, According to The Washington Post
The Washington Post throws its hat into the ring of early released end-of-year book lists with a roundup of 10 of the best books according to its editors and reviewers. The list includes a mix of fiction and nonfiction titles, with topics that range from colonialism to memoirs centering friendships. Among the authors are a Nobel Prize winner and a Kirkus Prize winner.
Science Friday
Wish A Happy 190th Birthday To Jonathan The Tortoise
A birthday should always be celebrated. For Jonathan the tortoise, who turned 190 this week, that celebration involved a salad cake and a three-day party. Jonathan is the oldest known living animal, hatched in 1832. Jonathan, who calls the island of St. Helena home, may be blind and unable to smell, but he maintains a good quality of life and even continues to mate with his companions. Jonathan’s ripe old age surpasses the typical tortoise life expectancy of 150 years.
39 Tweets About "The White Lotus" Finale That Knocked Me Out Cold, Kind Of Like [REDACTED]
"I can’t believe we all decided to be that tense for fun. Is this what watching sports is like?"
