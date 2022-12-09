Read full article on original website
Review: The Stars in Their Eyes by Kristy Gardner
Alien invasion? Post-apocalyptic vibe? Count me in! I was so excited about The Stars in Their Eyes because I’ve been searching for that post-apocalyptic world to suck me back in. And while this book certainly has it, what I loved more was the ways it navigates humanity. Keep reading this book review for my full thoughts.
Amazon just released its 20 Best Books of the Year: Shop them now
Here at New York Post Shopping, we’re all about reading — and more reading, and. Whether we’re scouring the latest of Reese’s Book Club picks or hunting down some of our favorite audible books, checking off every Colleen Hoover novel — our to-be-read list (TBR to book lovers) is ever-expanding.
15 DIY Ideas That Sounded Great In People's Heads, But Were Horrifying Once They Were Executed
These people DIYed too close to the sun...seriously.
These are the 10 Best Books of the Year, According to Amazon Book Editors
Each month, the Amazon Book Editors post a list of their favorite books out that month. At the end of the year, this team of nine editors draws from these lists, as well as considering any they may have missed, to choose their top books of the year as a whole. They each have different backgrounds, including authors as well as former booksellers and former editors at publishing houses, but they’ve all spent their careers immersed in the book world. After putting their individual favorites of the year in a spreadsheet and pitching them to their fellow editors, they debate their choices and then finally rank their picks for the year. Those totals become the Amazon Book Editors’ Best Books of the Year list.
Ben Affleck Says He'd 'Probably Still Be Drinking' If He Was Still Married To Jennifer Garner
Ben Affleck is opening up about his marriage to his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. On Monday, the Last Duel actor appeared on The Howard Stern Show, where he candidly spoke about his struggles with alcohol while married and his attempt to stay with Garner for their kids. The couple, who married...
#DanaTran: Photos Of The Alleged Mother Of Diddy’s Daughter Surface As Yung Miami Slams ‘Side Piece’ Allegations—‘I Don’t Come 2nd’
After days of mystery, the woman believed to have welcomed a child with Diddy has been revealed and fans think she looks like his ex, Cassie.
Ghost-like Creature Caught In Detail Thanks to Different Angles of Security Cameras
Please do not let this be real.
Prince Harry suggests Buckingham Palace was 'happy to lie to protect' Prince William, but wouldn't 'tell the truth to protect' him and Meghan
In a new promo for Netflix's "Harry & Meghan," Harry compared the way he and Meghan were treated by the palace to the way Prince William is treated.
Inside Derrick Jaxn’s cheating scandal after ‘relationship guru’ confirms divorce from ex-wife Da’Naia Jackson
SELF-PROCLAIMED relationship guru Derrick Jaxn confirmed his divorce in a social media post on Saturday two years after he was hit with a cheating scandal. Jaxn, whose real last name is Jackson, and his now ex-wife Da'Naia, have been public about struggles in their relationship since 2020 when two women claimed they'd had an affair with the author.
The Best Books of the Year, According to Oprah Daily
Oprah Daily is the latest to publish its best-of-the-year book list. The list is 45 books long, was handpicked by Oprah Daily‘s editors, and includes fiction and nonfiction titles. The assortment ranges widely, with genres and topics spanning from romance to fantasy, biography to science. It also has a few books in common with other best-of lists we’ve covered, like Barnes & Noble (Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin), Amazon (Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver), The Washington Post (Afterlives by Abdulrazak Gurnah), and The New York Times (An Immense World by Ed Yong).
Safaree Shares Old Photo With Nicki Minaj: ‘I Wouldn’t Change Anything About My Past’
Safaree, Nicki Minaj‘s ex-boyfriend, has made it clear that he’s not ashamed about his failed past relationship with the multi-platinum selling rapper. On Thursday (December 8), the Brooklyn native (real name is Safaree Samuels) seemingly acknowledged Nicki’s 40th birthday celebration by reposting a photo to his Instagram story from over a decade ago when the pair were romantically involved.
Bill Gates Just Said These Are Some Of His Top Five Favorite Books Of All Time
The billionaire typically releases a favorite book of the year list. But he switched it up on Monday and released some of his all-time favorites.
Review: Under Fortunate Stars by Ren Hutchings
Calling all my Trekkies, Under Fortunate Stars is for you! Reading this felt cinematic, like I could see it played out on a screen. With timey wimey consequences, Under Fortunate Stars is a book that is thrilling and fun all at once. Keep reading this book review for my full thoughts.
‘Someone will get whipped – the white men’: the amazing period drama that rewrites stories of slavery
Part whodunnit, part queer romance tale, The Confessions of Frannie Langton is subverting the genre. Its writer and star explain a dark, twisted drama – and its route to murder
Here Are All The Best Books Releasing December 2022
End the year with these fantastic books.
This Person Set Boundaries With Their Employer By Taking Files With Them When They Quit, And It's Sparked A Huge Debate On TikTok
"So it's been less than, like, a day since I left, and what are they doing? Asking for the documents."
Yung Miami Is ‘Pretty And Paid’ In Latest Photos
Yung Miami ‘s style always gives us fashion envy and the talented rapper was recently spotted on social media donning a cute and cozy all white ensemble that we love!. Taking to the platform, the gorgeous rapper showed off her cozy side in the all-white ensemble which featured a two piece jacket and jogger set with a matching white tank top from her Caresha Please clothing line, and was sure to show off her best assets. She paired the sexy look with minimal jewelry and accessorized the ensemble to set the entire look off right. As for her hair, she wore her locs in a long box braids with a middle part to let her hair frame both sides of her face as served face and body and posed for the ‘Gram.
Bunny by Mona Awad: A Review
Bunny by Mona Awad CoverPhoto by(Penguin Random House) A slightly shy, very awkward, highly imaginative girl named Samantha Mackey is starting her second year of grad school at prestigious Warren academy. Her dream school. The place she’s destined to write her Big Work…or at least she thought. With her unspoken issues between her and her advisor she deemed The Lion, and all the other girls in her Workshop forming a clique she called The Bunnies — because that’s all they call each other — which make her feel even more secluded than she already is, Samantha is creatively blocked. Even her new friend who she met at the end of last semester and spent the whole summer with, an antiestablishment punk goddess named Ava, can get her out of her funk. But this year at the first school function of the semester, The Bunnies seem to finally notice her. And the following day…she gets an invite to their exclusive Smut Salon. What follows has been expertly called by Goodreads' reviewer Kat as, “Heathers meets The Craft meets Frankenstein.”
R. Kelly Blasted for Bootleg Album Drop: 'Most Shameless Thing Since O.J.'
The disgraced R&B star is serving time behind bars after being convicted of sex trafficking and racketeering.
Peta Murgatroyd Opens Up About Family Emergency “I’m Spending Everyday With Him in The Hospital”
An urgent family emergency sent Dancing With The Stars professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd to Australia over the weekend. The sudden news made her husband Maks Chmerkovskiy cancel all of his initial plans. Peta Murgatroyd Went to Australia to Be With Her Family. Murgatroyd immediately caught a flight to her native...
