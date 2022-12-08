So, guessing by the cover photo of this story, am I talking about the guy on the left or right?. Well, the dude that had spotted his new buddy at Kirkwood Mall this past summer is famous on his own right now, after taking a couple of seconds to greet this mega-rock superstar. "North Dakota Nice" was shared with the one and only Alice Cooper, who was in town to perform at the Bismarck Event Center. Mr. Cooper just strolled around the Mall, at ease, shopping. Then the day of his show, he and his wife Sheryl posed with the owners of a local restaurant, enjoying a leisurely lunch - that's the kind of guy he is - approachable and genuine. We are all looking forward to his return to North Dakota next August, oh one more thing, he won't be alone.

FARGO, ND ・ 5 DAYS AGO