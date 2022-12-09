Man, teen girl found dead in crashed car in Callahan retention pond, Florida Highway Patrol says

CALLAHAN, Fla. — A man and a teen girl were found dead in a car in a retention pond in Callahan on Friday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

FHP got a call at 9:15 a.m. about the crash from the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, which was initially investigating the incident.

A two-door silver Ford Mustang was traveling down Wind Chime Lane, just off of U.S. 1, when it went through a fence and into a retention pond, FHP Sgt. Dylan Bryan said.

The two people found dead inside the car are a 23-year-old man, who was the driver, and a 17-year-old girl, who was the passenger, Bryan said.

The Nassau County School District confirmed that the 17-year-old girl was a student at West Nassau High School and sent Action News Jax the following statement:

“Yes, we are sad to report that one of the victims was a West Nassau High School student. This is such a tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers go out to her family, friends, teachers, and classmates. Our grief counselors were on campus today and will be on campus next week to provide support for our students and staff.”

FHP believes the crash happened between 12 a.m. and 2 a.m., as a family reported the 17-year-old girl missing around that time.

Both people in the car were not wearing seat belts, Bryan said.

The crash itself is still under investigation by FHP.

