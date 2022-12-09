Read full article on original website
Related
Harper's Bazaar
Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison
Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
Paul Whelan’s brother slams Trump after prisoner swap criticism
The brother of former Marine Paul Whelan, who has been imprisoned in Russia for nearly four years, slammed former President Trump on Friday after Trump criticized the Biden administration for the deal it struck to free WNBA star Brittney Griner but not Whelan. David Whelan said in a post on Twitter that Trump seems to…
Paul Whelan’s sister reacts to Brittney Griner’s release from Russian custody
While Brittney Griner returned to the U.S. after a prisoner swap with Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, U.S. citizen Paul Whelan remains in a Russian prison, having been accused of spying for the U.S. Paul Whelan’s sister, Elizabeth Whelan, joins News NOW to share her reaction to Griner’s release and where negotiations for her brother’s release stand now. Dec. 9, 2022.
GOP rips Brittney Griner deal for stranding Paul Whelan in Russia: ‘Celebrities over veterans?'
House Republicans criticized President Biden for agreeing to a deal that returned NBA star Brittney Griner to the U.S., but left Paul Whelan stuck in Russia.
Washington Examiner
Paul Whelan isn't the only American Biden left behind in Brittney Griner deal
When President Joe Biden agreed to swap Brittney Griner for Viktor Bout, he left two Americans whom the administration sought to release behind, not one. The plight of Paul Whelan, the former U.S. Marine who has been in Russian detention for nearly four years on espionage charges he and the United States have said are bogus, has been widely reported since the news of Griner's impending return broke. The president said he wouldn't give up in trying to secure his release, though he admitted the Russians coveted him more, attributing that to the espionage allegation.
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
Family of American prisoner Paul Whelan backs Griner deal
The family of an American detained in Russia for nearly four years said Thursday that the Biden administration "made the right decision" in agreeing to a prisoner exchange that freed WNBA star Brittney Griner but they are "devastated" that Paul Whelan remains behind."As the family member of a Russian hostage, I can literally only imagine the joy she will have, being reunited with her loved ones, and in time for the holidays," David Whelan, Paul's brother, said in a statement. "There is no greater success than for a wrongful detainee to be freed and for them to go home. The Biden Administration...
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
Belarus Joining Ukraine War Could Be 'Devastating' to Lukashenko's Army
Belarus announced a combat readiness drill on Tuesday, adding to recent concerns that it could join the war.
Scores of executions feared in Iran as 23-year-old hanged in public killing
Fears are growing that Iran is preparing to execute scores more protesters after authorities hanged a 23-year-old man from a crane, in a public killing carried out less than a month after he was arrested and following a secretive trial. Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death by a court in...
Was American teacher left behind in Russian prison camp because he wasn't woke enough for Team Biden?
Was American teacher left behind in Russian prison camp after similar offense because he wasn't woke enough for Biden? Griner is free but he’s still in custody.
Paul Whelan: 5 Things To Know About Marine Still In Russian Prison After Brittney Griner Is Freed
Paul Whelan is a former U.S. Marine. He’s been imprisoned in Russia for almost four years in Russia on espionage charges, though the US government says they are without merit. As Brittney Griner was freed on Thursday, many are wondering when Paul will also be released from Russia’s custody....
Officials: Drone strikes hit 2 buildings in Ukraine capital
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukrainian authorities reported explosions in the capital, Kyiv, on Wednesday, saying two administrative buildings were hit in drone strikes in a downtown district that is home to many government offices. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote in a post on Telegram that municipal teams...
TODAY.com
Russia steps up attacks against Ukraine, targeting power grid
As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signaled a renewed effort at diplomacy, Russia is stepping up its attacks, targeting the country's electrical grids, causing rolling blackouts and forcing many residents to leave. NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY.Dec. 12, 2022.
TODAY.com
Paul Whelan’s family speaks out after Brittney Griner release
Reports indicate that Brittney Griner is being flown to a military medical facility in San Antonio, Texas, after being released by Russia in a prisoner swap. The news comes as Paul Whelan’s family speaks out on his continued detention.Dec. 8, 2022.
Comments / 0