Mayor Adams, NY Dems support AG James as she weighs criminal referral for top aide accused of sexual harassment

ALBANY — Attorney General Letitia James’ fellow Democrats came to her defense Thursday as she faces criticism and weighs a criminal referral after her chief of staff resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment.

Mayor Adams stood by the state’s top prosecutor a day after a former aide who accused Ibrahim Khan, James’ longtime chief of staff, of forcibly kissing her slammed the attorney general’s handling of the matter.

“I don’t think I know a better advocate fighting on behalf of women than Tish James,” Adams said during a City Hall press conference. “Tish James is, you know, a real voice in women in leadership, and I think she’s extremely capable of investigating.”

Sofia Quintanar, 33, who previously worked for the attorney general’s office, claims that Khan grabbed her and forcibly kissed her outside a Brooklyn bar last year.

On Wednesday, Quintanar told The New York Times she was appalled “to see how the office handled this publicly.”

James’ office was made aware of the allegations against Khan on Oct. 2. He was told to work from home as an outside law firm was contracted to probe the matter, according to a timeline provided by the attorney general’s office.

Khan, who has not responded to repeated calls, resigned on Nov. 22 as the probe was still pending.

The outside firm, Littler Mendelson, concluded its investigation a week later and substantiated the claims against Khan, according to James.

Khan, who is a married father, is still on the state payroll since he is “being paid out his leave balance,” per the AG’s office.

James, meanwhile, told NY1 on Wednesday she is “angry” at her former top aide while defending how her office handled the investigation, which came about in the weeks before she won reelection to office last month.

“I understand the appearance. But whenever there is an investigation, rarely do we comment on investigations,” she said. “We do not want to compromise the investigation. And it was very important that we protect the individuals who were involved.”

James added that she would be considering the “possibility of a referral.”

Quintanar told The Times that after leaving the attorney general’s office, she saw Khan at a fundraiser for state Sen. Zellnor Myrie (D-Brooklyn) at the Someday Bar in Boerum Hill in November 2021.

The two left the bar because it was noisy, and outside, according to Quintanar, Khan then grabbed her by the shoulder and tried to kiss her.

A spokesman with the Brooklyn District Attorney’s office said they have not received any criminal referral related to the matter.

James’ office wouldn’t necessarily have to make a formal referral. Several district attorneys across the state opened probes last year into harassment allegations made against former governor Andrew Cuomo following a scathing report issued by James’ office outlining his alleged inappropriate behavior.

None of the prosecutors brought criminal charges against Cuomo, who resigned but maintains he did nothing wrong, although they found the accusers credible.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) said he didn’t see any reason to further probe how James’ office handled the allegations against Khan, but said there’s still work to be done to address sexual harassment in the state.

“There was an investigation. There was a finding,” he told reporters in Albany on Thursday. “I don’t see anything that rises to an investigation of the investigation.

“I think any time that we have to deal with the issue of sexual harassment just shows we still have work to do in this in this state, particularly ... protecting women,” he added.

