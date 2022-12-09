ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Health advocates prep for ’23 session with ultimate goal of eliminating Md.’s uninsured population

By Merdie Nzanga
newsfromthestates.com
 4 days ago

newsfromthestates.com

Report finds mental health services in Md. lacking for immigrant children and non-English speakers

Even though they have the financial resources from the federal government to help non-fluent English speakers receive interpretation services, many Maryland mental health providers choose not to, a study released last week found. The study, published by Centro SOL, an agency affiliated with Johns Hopkins University that focuses on health...
MARYLAND STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Report: Ranks of uninsured Pa. kids dropped during pandemic | Tuesday Morning Coffee

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 03: National Jewish Health registered nurse Lindsay Waldman, left, prepares to administer a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine to Emma Waas, 5, as her father, Andy Waas, comforts her on November 3, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine for the 28 million children aged 5-11 years old. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Virginia Del. Ronnie Campbell dies after battle with cancer

Virginia Del. Ronnie Campbell, a Republican who had served in the House of Delegates since 2019, has died of cancer, according to an announcement Tuesday from House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah. In a news release, Gilbert called Campbell “a good man and dedicated public servant.”. “A detail from one...
VIRGINIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

85,000 New Mexicans or more could be kicked off Medicaid this winter

Protesters demonstrated against cuts to Medicaid and Medicare on September 21, 2011 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) After the Biden administration calls the end of the state of emergency for COVID, between 85,000 and 100,000 people in New Mexico would be kicked off Medicaid, according to the state’s Human Services Department.
CALIFORNIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Richmond’s last Confederate monument removed and more Va. headlines

• Gov. Glenn Youngkin called a Feb. 21 special election to fill the vacant Virginia congressional seat formerly represented by congressman Donald McEachin, who died last month.—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • The city of Richmond removed its last city-owned Confederate monument after a prolonged legal battle over how to handle the...
RICHMOND, VA
newsfromthestates.com

Pa. Gov-elect Shapiro’s transition team includes more than a dozen LGBTQ members

Then Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro addressed supporters at campaign event on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Philadelphia. (Capital-Star photo by Peter Hall) In the few weeks since Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro won the Pennsylvania election, he has been assembling a transition team to help develop a plan for his new administration. Out of dozens of members spanning multiple subdivisions of those committees, at least 13 members are part of the LGBTQ+ community.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

State education overhaul begins trek through Ohio House

A bill to rename and restructure the Ohio Department of Education, and change the roles of the State Board of Education may see an Ohio House vote by the end of the week. Senate Bill 178 was introduced in the House Primary and Secondary Education Committee on Monday, the same day the body’s Rules and Reference Committee sent the bill to that committee.
newsfromthestates.com

McCormick hints at run for Indiana governor, while other Democrats still mum

Jennifer McCormick speaks during a rally at the Indiana Statehouse on Nov. 22, 2022. (Casey Smith/Indiana Capital Chronicle) Indiana’s former superintendent of public instruction Jennifer McCormick is increasingly hinting at a run for governor in 2024, sparking new questions about who Democrats might rally behind for the statewide race.
INDIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch running for Governor

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch threw her hat into the ring for governor in 2024 Monday morning, putting an end to speculation and joining U.S. Sen. Mike Braun and Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden in the race for the Republican nomination. “I’m very proud of (the Gov. Eric Holcomb) administration and...
INDIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Bill to revamp campaign finance laws clears Assembly hurdle

Assemblyman Brian Bergen voted against the bill, arguing a provision that would lower the threshold for publicly reported political donations would scare off small donors. (Dana DiFilippo | New Jersey Monitor) An Assembly panel on Monday approved a new version of a bill that would revamp campaign finance laws supporters...
newsfromthestates.com

Prichard Committee sounds alarm as Kentucky drops in some key education rankings

Reading proficiency among Kentucky’s fourth-graders ranks its lowest since Kentucky began participating in the 50-state National Assessment of Educational Progress, according to a new report by the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence. The report also shows Kentucky slipping in eighth-grade math proficiency and pre-school and postsecondary participation in recent...
KENTUCKY STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Ohio House committee advances amendment supermajority provision and elections bill

COLUMBUS, OH — DECEMBER 07: House Government Oversight committee meeting, December 7, 2022, at Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for Ohio Capital Journal. Republish photo only with original article.) An Ohio House committee advanced two controversial voting measures Monday without additional debate, one to raise...
OHIO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Katie Hobbs is taking her top aides to the Governor’s Office

Arizona Democratic Gov.-elect and current Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs speaks prior to certifying the Arizona general election canvass in a ceremony at the Arizona Capitol on Dec. 5, 2022. Photo by Ross D. Franklin | Associated Press/Pool. Secretary of State and Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs is taking several of...
ARIZONA STATE

