Health advocates prep for ’23 session with ultimate goal of eliminating Md.’s uninsured population

Report finds mental health services in Md. lacking for immigrant children and non-English speakers
Even though they have the financial resources from the federal government to help non-fluent English speakers receive interpretation services, many Maryland mental health providers choose not to, a study released last week found. The study, published by Centro SOL, an agency affiliated with Johns Hopkins University that focuses on health...
Report: Ranks of uninsured Pa. kids dropped during pandemic | Tuesday Morning Coffee
DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 03: National Jewish Health registered nurse Lindsay Waldman, left, prepares to administer a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine to Emma Waas, 5, as her father, Andy Waas, comforts her on November 3, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine for the 28 million children aged 5-11 years old. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)
Holcomb stays out of governor’s race — for now — to focus on upcoming legislative session
Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks at Indiana's Statehood Day celebration Monday Dec. 12, 2022. (Niki Kelly/Indiana Capital Chronicle) Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is so far declining to throw his support behind any candidates in the governor’s race, saying Monday he’s instead focused on the upcoming legislative session. That was...
Virginia Del. Ronnie Campbell dies after battle with cancer
Virginia Del. Ronnie Campbell, a Republican who had served in the House of Delegates since 2019, has died of cancer, according to an announcement Tuesday from House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah. In a news release, Gilbert called Campbell “a good man and dedicated public servant.”. “A detail from one...
85,000 New Mexicans or more could be kicked off Medicaid this winter
Protesters demonstrated against cuts to Medicaid and Medicare on September 21, 2011 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) After the Biden administration calls the end of the state of emergency for COVID, between 85,000 and 100,000 people in New Mexico would be kicked off Medicaid, according to the state’s Human Services Department.
Richmond’s last Confederate monument removed and more Va. headlines
• Gov. Glenn Youngkin called a Feb. 21 special election to fill the vacant Virginia congressional seat formerly represented by congressman Donald McEachin, who died last month.—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • The city of Richmond removed its last city-owned Confederate monument after a prolonged legal battle over how to handle the...
Pa. Gov-elect Shapiro’s transition team includes more than a dozen LGBTQ members
Then Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro addressed supporters at campaign event on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Philadelphia. (Capital-Star photo by Peter Hall) In the few weeks since Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro won the Pennsylvania election, he has been assembling a transition team to help develop a plan for his new administration. Out of dozens of members spanning multiple subdivisions of those committees, at least 13 members are part of the LGBTQ+ community.
Louisiana legislators look to hold back $50 million from sewer and water projects
Lawmakers on Louisiana’s Water Sector Commission recommended the state hold off on allocating the entire $450 million set aside for local water and sewer upgrades this year, citing concerns the money wouldn’t be spent evenly across the state. The legislators disagreed with Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration over...
State education overhaul begins trek through Ohio House
A bill to rename and restructure the Ohio Department of Education, and change the roles of the State Board of Education may see an Ohio House vote by the end of the week. Senate Bill 178 was introduced in the House Primary and Secondary Education Committee on Monday, the same day the body’s Rules and Reference Committee sent the bill to that committee.
McCormick hints at run for Indiana governor, while other Democrats still mum
Jennifer McCormick speaks during a rally at the Indiana Statehouse on Nov. 22, 2022. (Casey Smith/Indiana Capital Chronicle) Indiana’s former superintendent of public instruction Jennifer McCormick is increasingly hinting at a run for governor in 2024, sparking new questions about who Democrats might rally behind for the statewide race.
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch running for Governor
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch threw her hat into the ring for governor in 2024 Monday morning, putting an end to speculation and joining U.S. Sen. Mike Braun and Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden in the race for the Republican nomination. “I’m very proud of (the Gov. Eric Holcomb) administration and...
Watchful Shepherd provides tools to those in abusive situations | Helping the Helpers
Founded nearly 30 years ago in Peters Township, Watchful Shepherd is hopeful it will be able to provide assistance to those in situations involving domestic violence and child abuse. Joseph Femiani started the organization in 1993, hoping to help fill the gaps in service for overburdened agencies. “We provide security...
Democrats, trial attorneys, fail to slow advance of GOP’s insurance reform bill
Democrats and representatives of trial attorneys tried to block efforts to restrict lawsuits against insurance companies as the Legislature’s latest special session opened Monday but failed during votes by two Senate committees. They argued in vain against the premise of SB 2-A, being pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and...
Bill to revamp campaign finance laws clears Assembly hurdle
Assemblyman Brian Bergen voted against the bill, arguing a provision that would lower the threshold for publicly reported political donations would scare off small donors. (Dana DiFilippo | New Jersey Monitor) An Assembly panel on Monday approved a new version of a bill that would revamp campaign finance laws supporters...
Special session opens Monday on troubled property insurance market: Will reforms work long term?
Insurers and the larger business community would get virtually everything they want under legislation proposed for the Legislature’s special session on that topic and trial attorneys would likely take it on the chin, as lawmakers convene Monday in the Florida Capitol. That includes repeal of the state’s one-way attorney...
Prichard Committee sounds alarm as Kentucky drops in some key education rankings
Reading proficiency among Kentucky’s fourth-graders ranks its lowest since Kentucky began participating in the 50-state National Assessment of Educational Progress, according to a new report by the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence. The report also shows Kentucky slipping in eighth-grade math proficiency and pre-school and postsecondary participation in recent...
Ohio House committee advances amendment supermajority provision and elections bill
COLUMBUS, OH — DECEMBER 07: House Government Oversight committee meeting, December 7, 2022, at Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for Ohio Capital Journal. Republish photo only with original article.) An Ohio House committee advanced two controversial voting measures Monday without additional debate, one to raise...
A promising policy on teacher diversity in need of a course correction
Passing a law is momentous — but it’s also just a moment in time. That moment is often the culmination of years of work to raise an issue and convince lawmakers in an increasingly polarizing space to find common ground. But successful policies are rarely finished products even...
Oregon joins coalition of Western states urging USDA to do more for region’s farmers and ranchers
Oregon farms are struggling through a prolonged drought. (Yadira Lopez/Malheur Enterprise) The U.S. Department of Agriculture should be doing more to help Western farmers and ranchers, 14 U.S. senators said in a recent letter to the agency. On Dec. 7, U.S. Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden of Oregon joined...
Katie Hobbs is taking her top aides to the Governor’s Office
Arizona Democratic Gov.-elect and current Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs speaks prior to certifying the Arizona general election canvass in a ceremony at the Arizona Capitol on Dec. 5, 2022. Photo by Ross D. Franklin | Associated Press/Pool. Secretary of State and Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs is taking several of...
