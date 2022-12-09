Read full article on original website
Report finds mental health services in Md. lacking for immigrant children and non-English speakers
Even though they have the financial resources from the federal government to help non-fluent English speakers receive interpretation services, many Maryland mental health providers choose not to, a study released last week found. The study, published by Centro SOL, an agency affiliated with Johns Hopkins University that focuses on health...
Prison homicide shines light on inmate deaths
Investigators are probing the Nov. 21, 2022, beating death of a man who was in custody at Bayside State Prison in Leesburg. (Photo by New Jersey Monitor) An inmate just one day away from freedom who was allegedly beaten to death in his cell last month was one of 48 who have died in New Jersey state prisons this year.
Report: Ranks of uninsured Pa. kids dropped during pandemic | Tuesday Morning Coffee
DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 03: National Jewish Health registered nurse Lindsay Waldman, left, prepares to administer a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine to Emma Waas, 5, as her father, Andy Waas, comforts her on November 3, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine for the 28 million children aged 5-11 years old. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)
Bear hunt to continue for four days after hunters fail to reach goals
Hunters killed 93 bears during last week’s five-day bear hunt, which represents just 6% of the bears targeted for harvest, state data shows. (Courtesy of U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service) New Jersey’s bear hunt will be extended for another four days after state officials said Monday that hunters had...
This year’s flu season is ‘especially severe,’ but Michigan lags in vaccinations
About 2.6 million Michiganders have gotten the flu vaccine as of Dec. 3, health officials say. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Michigan’s chief medical executive has good news: Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, cases are down after soaring in the state last month, leaving pediatric hospitals overwhelmed by an illness that sickened children across the country.
Illegal gun use is making Kentucky more deadly; red flag laws could save lives here
A Lexington wife and mother was killed in her home Nov. 23 — three days after a judge rejected an emergency protective order that police encouraged her to seek. The ruling: “No imminent threat.”. The man she was divorcing called police to report he had shot her. Convicted...
‘Our acequias are struggling’: Mayordomos from across NM gather to call for help
A procession heads from the Gallinas River in Las Vegas, N.M. on Saturday toward the Congreso de las Acequias. They carry a small amount of water from the river for the Bendicion de las Aguas. (Photo by Patrick Lohmann / Source NM) About 15 acequia stewards stood in a line...
85,000 New Mexicans or more could be kicked off Medicaid this winter
Protesters demonstrated against cuts to Medicaid and Medicare on September 21, 2011 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) After the Biden administration calls the end of the state of emergency for COVID, between 85,000 and 100,000 people in New Mexico would be kicked off Medicaid, according to the state’s Human Services Department.
Hogan administration pausing state’s participation in multi-state alliance for strictest vehicle emissions standards
Maryland has been following California's tough emissions rules for sales of new cars and light duty trucks for 15 years. Photo from stock.adobe.com. The Hogan administration is pausing the state’s participation in a multi-state alliance that requires new vehicles sold in Maryland to meet the same emissions standards as those sold in California, a state official said Monday.
Report: Deaths among pregnant women in Idaho more than doubled in 2020
Idaho women who died from pregnancy-related problems doubled between 2019 and 2020, according to the latest Maternal Mortality Review Committee report published Friday by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. (Getty Images) Idaho women who died from pregnancy-related problems doubled between 2019 and 2020, according to the latest Maternal...
Legal experts: Kari Lake’s lawsuit to overturn the election is ‘poorly written,’ lacking details and evidence
Kari Lake at a July 18, 2022, candidate forum in Peoria. Photo by Gage Skidmore (modified) | Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0. Kari Lake’s lawsuit seeking to overturn the 2022 election and re-do voting will be swiftly thrown out because the claims it makes aren’t supported by any evidence and are overly generic, according to legal experts.
Electrification opponents see win on boiler mandate as temporary
Opponents of a plan to require thousands of schools and apartment buildings to convert from gas to electric boilers say the mandate would be too costly. (Getty Images) State environmental officials last week backed away from a proposal to mandate the use of electric boilers, but opponents believe it’s only a matter of time before a similar plan reemerges.
Study: Maine is a leader in New England when it comes to preparing for climate change
A solar panel outside the Maine Governor's mansion was erected after the 2018 election of Janet Mills. | Maine Climate Council. Maine is making the fastest strides among New England states in preparing for climate change, according to a new analysis. The report is the work of two fellows at...
Oregon prepares for the launch of a new paid leave program for employees
Oregon workers across the spectrum from baristas to construction workers and others will be eligible for a new state paid leave program in 2023. Paycheck deductions start in January. (Courtesy of Paid Leave Oregon) Oregon workers will see paycheck deductions in January for a new state program that will provide...
NC Treasurer Folwell asks for ‘removal’ of financial CEO over environmental stance, while state invests in polluters, fossil fuels
While NC Treasurer Dale Folwell called for the resignation or removal of the CEO of Blackrock, one of the world’s largest financial management firms over its environmental stance, North Carolina’s own pension funds are rife with known climate change deniers, as well as polluters, including Chemours, Enviva and Alcoa that have amassed violations in the state.
Another state settles Medicaid fraud allegations with Centene
Oregon on Tuesday became the latest state to settle fraud claims with a Medicaid managed-care giant. Litigation in such matters began in Ohio in 2021. St. Louis-based Centene, the largest Medicaid managed-care provider in the United States, agreed to pay Oregon $17 million, according to a statement from the state’s attorney general and its insurance commissioner. Centene has emphasized that it admits to no wrongdoing in a series of such settlements, while the Oregon statement said its “investigation focused on whether Centene failed to provide certain pharmacy discounts in Oregon, resulting in inflated fees paid to Centene.”
McCormick hints at run for Indiana governor, while other Democrats still mum
Jennifer McCormick speaks during a rally at the Indiana Statehouse on Nov. 22, 2022. (Casey Smith/Indiana Capital Chronicle) Indiana’s former superintendent of public instruction Jennifer McCormick is increasingly hinting at a run for governor in 2024, sparking new questions about who Democrats might rally behind for the statewide race.
Abortion services are hard to access, even if you live in Montana
Even though abortion remains legal in Montana, reproductive choice advocates point out that nearly 9-in-every-10 state residents live in a county that doesn’t have abortion services. As the United States Supreme Court overturned a half century of legal precedent when it punted the question of abortion back to states...
Local officials blast Republicans for blocking home heating, emergency housing assistance
Beacon reporter Evan Popp contributed to this article. Advocates and local officials in Maine are blasting Republican state lawmakers for blocking emergency legislation last week that would have helped Mainers struggling to afford home heating oil and supported Maine’s towns and cities trying to prevent people from experiencing homelessness this winter.
Racial Disparities Vex Hawaii’s Child Welfare System. Can They Be Fixed?
The Department of Human Services’ Child Welfare Services branch has been expanding its collaborations with Native Hawaiian organizations. Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2019. When Nova Ifenuk moved in with her first foster care family a year ago, she felt completely out of place. Her foster mother was white from the mainland,...
