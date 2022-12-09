Read full article on original website
National charter school enrollment flat after pandemic gains
Earl Phalen was stunned when the first full pandemic school year brought more than 170 new students flooding into Phalen Leadership Academy, a charter school network that spans several states.“That was not at all what we anticipated,” he said. “We weren’t doing the things that would get us [new] enrollment. We didn’t have student enrollment coordinators out at events — because there weren’t any events.”What occurred at Phalen Leadership Academy in...
Proposal to tap endowment funds for school construction gains steam
BOISE — Lawmakers on a special interim legislative panel examining funding for school construction in Idaho appear to be coalescing around a proposal to tap the state’s annual endowment payments to schools to create a new funding stream for school facilities, partially relieving local property taxpayers in the process from bearing the full cost of repaying school bonds, as one piece of the solution.
Biden Education Dept disbands national parents council after parental rights groups sue
Biden's Education Department agreed Monday to disband its newly created national parents council after being sued by multiple parental rights groups.
Washington Examiner
Department of Education disbands parent council critics said was full of 'yes men'
The Department of Education announced Monday it was disbanding a parent engagement council it launched earlier this year after several conservative organizations sued alleging the formation of the council violated federal law. The National Parents and Families Engagement Council will be permanently disbanded barely six months after it was established,...
Schools Bill dropped as Government prioritises tackling economic storm
A flagship piece of education legislation has been dropped after running into opposition in Parliament.The Schools Bill, which had already been stripped of key elements, will not progress, Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said.She told MPs that parliamentary time was being focused on measures relating to the economic crisis, but insisted the Government still viewed elements of the Bill as a priority.Schools like @MoorsideHigh are doing an incredible job in raising educational standards, boosting attendance in class and improving safeguarding.Measures in our Schools Bill will ensure children get a world-class education, no matter where they live.pic.twitter.com/Ap56gNePVw— Department for Education (@educationgovuk) May...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
New Senate bill to focus on expanding school choice
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Empowering parents to choose their child’s education is one of the main focuses in this upcoming legislative session. If passed, Senate Bill 176 would create an education savings account program that would allow parents to use state money to pay for private school, online schooling or private tutors.
Hall school board approves $1.9 million to upgrade intercom systems at these 5 schools
Hall County school board members on Monday, Dec. 12, approved $1.88 million to upgrade the intercom, phone and network systems at several schools. “We've been in the process of upgrading our intercom systems,” said Craig Herrington, chairman of the school board. “They'll connect with the fire alarm system, to the security system and all that so that they're much more efficient and if there is an issue in the schools, they can locate it much quicker.”
k12dive.com
Onlookers say politics ‘undermined’ Ed Department’s family engagement council
After the U.S. Education Department abruptly disbanded its newly formed National Parents and Families Engagement Council on Monday, groups involved are sharing their disappointment but making it clear they will continue to urge the agency to make family engagement a priority. The council never met, not even once, between the...
statenews.org
Senate adds amendment to bill that changes leasing laws to frack under state public lands
The Ohio Senate added an amendment to a bill that would change Ohio law to say state agencies “shall” lease, in good faith, public land for oil and gas development. Opponents of the change argued that the new language would become an automatic approval for qualifying oil and gas companies to horizontally drill under public lands and produce natural gas through the process known as hydraulic fracturing, or fracking.
