A flagship piece of education legislation has been dropped after running into opposition in Parliament.The Schools Bill, which had already been stripped of key elements, will not progress, Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said.She told MPs that parliamentary time was being focused on measures relating to the economic crisis, but insisted the Government still viewed elements of the Bill as a priority.Schools like @MoorsideHigh are doing an incredible job in raising educational standards, boosting attendance in class and improving safeguarding.Measures in our Schools Bill will ensure children get a world-class education, no matter where they live.pic.twitter.com/Ap56gNePVw— Department for Education (@educationgovuk) May...

6 DAYS AGO