ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whbl.com

Regional Law Enforcement Seizes Enough Fentanyl to Kill Sheboygan

The Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group’s Drug Unit, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration has located and recovered the largest fentanyl seizure in LWAM history. That agency said last week that the investigation by the two agencies resulted in the seizure of about 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wlip.com

Kenosha Reports Three Recent Drug Overdose Deaths

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The city of Kenosha is experiencing another string of overdose deaths. Kenosha County Medical Examiner Patrice Hall said her office has responded to three cases over the last week, including two on consecutive days. Authorities are not sure if fentanyl is involved pending testing. County officials say...
KENOSHA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Bald eagle shot in Milwaukee County dies

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – A bald eagle that was shot last week in Milwaukee County died Monday. The bird was found Wednesday on a private property in Franklin with a gunshot wound, broken beak, fractured humerus bone and a substantial wound to muscle and other soft tissues in its wing. RELATED: Police seeking tips on shooting of bald eagle in Wisconsin...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
newsfromthestates.com

Report finds mental health services in Md. lacking for immigrant children and non-English speakers

Even though they have the financial resources from the federal government to help non-fluent English speakers receive interpretation services, many Maryland mental health providers choose not to, a study released last week found. The study, published by Centro SOL, an agency affiliated with Johns Hopkins University that focuses on health...
MARYLAND STATE
spectrumnews1.com

City leaders say Milwaukee's violent crime is a 'state of crisis'

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Alderman Mark Chambers Jr. said the shooting death of mail carrier Aundre Cross is beyond tragic. “It was an unfortunate event," Chambers Jr. said. "It should have never happened.”. The shooting happened in the neighborhood he represents, Milwaukee’s Second Aldermanic District. “I loved the man....
MILWAUKEE, WI
Q985

Wisconsin Police Arrest a ‘Snap Chat Bulk Marijuana’ Distributor

A Wisconsin man that used the social media platform "Snapchat" to sell weed in bulk, has been arrested. WeAreGreenBay. Alan Yang (also known as Lil Yang) is facing ten charges after police executed a search warrant at his residence. Lil Yang was operating a "bulk weed distribution company" that used Snapchat to see his weed.
WISCONSIN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Hogan administration pausing state’s participation in multi-state alliance for strictest vehicle emissions standards

Maryland has been following California's tough emissions rules for sales of new cars and light duty trucks for 15 years. Photo from stock.adobe.com. The Hogan administration is pausing the state’s participation in a multi-state alliance that requires new vehicles sold in Maryland to meet the same emissions standards as those sold in California, a state official said Monday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Report: Ranks of uninsured Pa. kids dropped during pandemic | Tuesday Morning Coffee

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 03: National Jewish Health registered nurse Lindsay Waldman, left, prepares to administer a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine to Emma Waas, 5, as her father, Andy Waas, comforts her on November 3, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine for the 28 million children aged 5-11 years old. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Local officials blast Republicans for blocking home heating, emergency housing assistance

Beacon reporter Evan Popp contributed to this article. Advocates and local officials in Maine are blasting Republican state lawmakers for blocking emergency legislation last week that would have helped Mainers struggling to afford home heating oil and supported Maine’s towns and cities trying to prevent people from experiencing homelessness this winter.
MAINE STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Report: Deaths among pregnant women in Idaho more than doubled in 2020

Idaho women who died from pregnancy-related problems doubled between 2019 and 2020, according to the latest Maternal Mortality Review Committee report published Friday by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. (Getty Images) Idaho women who died from pregnancy-related problems doubled between 2019 and 2020, according to the latest Maternal...
IDAHO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

State suspends license of adult day care that was home to a senator’s campaign

Open Arms rarely had much traffic, even though it has been paid $4.5 million by the state for its adult day care services since 2015. Photo by Deena Winter/Minnesota Reformer. Minnesota regulators on Friday suspended the license of a Minneapolis company that provides adult day care services — and gave state Sen. Omar Fateh free office space during his 2020 campaign.
MINNESOTA STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin DNR encourages public to report mudpuppy sightings

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to report observations of mudpuppies this winter season. Mudpuppies are the only fully aquatic salamander in Wisconsin and are found in streams, rivers, ponds and lakes year-round. Their elusive behavior makes them difficult to survey, but the DNR says that mudpuppies are a common by-catch for ice-fishers.
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

‘The Conners’ marching band joke angers Waukesha County residents

WAUKESHA — A primetime network television show is facing local backlash after a joke was made about a person running over a marching band in Wisconsin. On a recent episode of ABC’s “The Conners,” characters Dan and Louise Conner are talking to Louise’s mom, who just drove from Wisconsin. Doris Goldufski tells her daughter her night vision is not great. Dan asks about pedestrians and bicyclists and asks if she noticed any “bump bumps” on the way. Doris replies, “I could drive over a marching band and not feel a thing,” Doris said.
WAUKESHA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy