Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing After Two DecadesJoel EisenbergMequon, WI
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closes - 20 Year Old Wisconsin Store ShuttersTy D.Mequon, WI
Wisconsin Insurance Man Asks Chipotle Hinge Date for Venmo 'Refund' Because She didn't Buy Insurance from HimZack LoveBrookfield, WI
Popular local restaurant opens new location in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee Judge, David Borowski Voices Appreciation for Court ReportersGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
New York Times highlights Milwaukee fentanyl epidemic in prominent report
In a highly placed article on Tuesday, The New York Times highlighted how the highly addictive drug fentanyl is causing a crisis in mostly Black and Hispanic communities in Milwaukee.
CBS 58
Judge Jennifer Dorow receives endorsement from GOP AG candidate Eric Toney
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Waukesha County Chief Judge Jennifer Dorow received a substantial endorsement on Tuesday, Dec. 13 as Eric Toney, Fond du Lac County's District Attorney spoke in favor of Dorow's campaign. Dorow, who gained national recognition after presiding over the trial of the man who killed six...
Wisconsin’s Oldest City Is One Of The Oldest European Settlements In The US
Wisconsin has a very long and rich history. Wisconsin became a state in 1848, with the French controlling the area until 1763. The Wisconsin Territory was formed in 1836 and was admitted into the Union as the 30th state in 1848. Oldest Cities In Wisconsin. With such a long history...
wtmj.com
“The ball was dropped”: Milwaukee County Exec. David Crowley opens up about Northridge Lake deaths
MILWAUKEE — As majority of the world prepares to be filled with holiday cheer, the City of Milwaukee is left in mourning after a couple of deadly incidents within days of each other. The first incident occurred on Dec. 8 where a 25-year-old mother and her 7-year-old child were...
whbl.com
Regional Law Enforcement Seizes Enough Fentanyl to Kill Sheboygan
The Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group’s Drug Unit, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration has located and recovered the largest fentanyl seizure in LWAM history. That agency said last week that the investigation by the two agencies resulted in the seizure of about 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl...
milwaukeeindependent.com
Report details rise of domestic violence in Wisconsin with women of color disproportionately harmed
Since the start of the pandemic, deaths by domestic violence in Wisconsin have surged to record levels. According to a new report from End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin, domestic violence claimed 80 lives last year, including victims and perpetrators. That is up from 72 in 2019 and 68 in 2020. Around...
wlip.com
Kenosha Reports Three Recent Drug Overdose Deaths
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The city of Kenosha is experiencing another string of overdose deaths. Kenosha County Medical Examiner Patrice Hall said her office has responded to three cases over the last week, including two on consecutive days. Authorities are not sure if fentanyl is involved pending testing. County officials say...
Bald eagle shot in Milwaukee County dies
MILWAUKEE, Wis. – A bald eagle that was shot last week in Milwaukee County died Monday. The bird was found Wednesday on a private property in Franklin with a gunshot wound, broken beak, fractured humerus bone and a substantial wound to muscle and other soft tissues in its wing. RELATED: Police seeking tips on shooting of bald eagle in Wisconsin...
newsfromthestates.com
Report finds mental health services in Md. lacking for immigrant children and non-English speakers
Even though they have the financial resources from the federal government to help non-fluent English speakers receive interpretation services, many Maryland mental health providers choose not to, a study released last week found. The study, published by Centro SOL, an agency affiliated with Johns Hopkins University that focuses on health...
spectrumnews1.com
City leaders say Milwaukee's violent crime is a 'state of crisis'
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Alderman Mark Chambers Jr. said the shooting death of mail carrier Aundre Cross is beyond tragic. “It was an unfortunate event," Chambers Jr. said. "It should have never happened.”. The shooting happened in the neighborhood he represents, Milwaukee’s Second Aldermanic District. “I loved the man....
Wisconsin Police Arrest a ‘Snap Chat Bulk Marijuana’ Distributor
A Wisconsin man that used the social media platform "Snapchat" to sell weed in bulk, has been arrested. WeAreGreenBay. Alan Yang (also known as Lil Yang) is facing ten charges after police executed a search warrant at his residence. Lil Yang was operating a "bulk weed distribution company" that used Snapchat to see his weed.
newsfromthestates.com
Hogan administration pausing state’s participation in multi-state alliance for strictest vehicle emissions standards
Maryland has been following California's tough emissions rules for sales of new cars and light duty trucks for 15 years. Photo from stock.adobe.com. The Hogan administration is pausing the state’s participation in a multi-state alliance that requires new vehicles sold in Maryland to meet the same emissions standards as those sold in California, a state official said Monday.
newsfromthestates.com
Report: Ranks of uninsured Pa. kids dropped during pandemic | Tuesday Morning Coffee
DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 03: National Jewish Health registered nurse Lindsay Waldman, left, prepares to administer a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine to Emma Waas, 5, as her father, Andy Waas, comforts her on November 3, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine for the 28 million children aged 5-11 years old. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)
911 calls released in death investigation, mother intentionally drives into lake
911 calls made by family and a good samaritan concerned for a mother and her young daughter who were found dead last week in a Milwaukee lake were released.
newsfromthestates.com
Local officials blast Republicans for blocking home heating, emergency housing assistance
Beacon reporter Evan Popp contributed to this article. Advocates and local officials in Maine are blasting Republican state lawmakers for blocking emergency legislation last week that would have helped Mainers struggling to afford home heating oil and supported Maine’s towns and cities trying to prevent people from experiencing homelessness this winter.
newsfromthestates.com
Report: Deaths among pregnant women in Idaho more than doubled in 2020
Idaho women who died from pregnancy-related problems doubled between 2019 and 2020, according to the latest Maternal Mortality Review Committee report published Friday by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. (Getty Images) Idaho women who died from pregnancy-related problems doubled between 2019 and 2020, according to the latest Maternal...
newsfromthestates.com
State suspends license of adult day care that was home to a senator’s campaign
Open Arms rarely had much traffic, even though it has been paid $4.5 million by the state for its adult day care services since 2015. Photo by Deena Winter/Minnesota Reformer. Minnesota regulators on Friday suspended the license of a Minneapolis company that provides adult day care services — and gave state Sen. Omar Fateh free office space during his 2020 campaign.
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin DNR encourages public to report mudpuppy sightings
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to report observations of mudpuppies this winter season. Mudpuppies are the only fully aquatic salamander in Wisconsin and are found in streams, rivers, ponds and lakes year-round. Their elusive behavior makes them difficult to survey, but the DNR says that mudpuppies are a common by-catch for ice-fishers.
WISN
Two people shot in Third Ward, drove to Milwaukee police headquarters, police say
MILWAUKEE — Two people were shot about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday near Water and Buffalo streets in the Third Ward and then drove to Milwaukee police headquarters on State Street, police said. The Milwaukee Fire Department told WISN 12 News it got a call at 6:43 p.m. for shooting victims...
Greater Milwaukee Today
‘The Conners’ marching band joke angers Waukesha County residents
WAUKESHA — A primetime network television show is facing local backlash after a joke was made about a person running over a marching band in Wisconsin. On a recent episode of ABC’s “The Conners,” characters Dan and Louise Conner are talking to Louise’s mom, who just drove from Wisconsin. Doris Goldufski tells her daughter her night vision is not great. Dan asks about pedestrians and bicyclists and asks if she noticed any “bump bumps” on the way. Doris replies, “I could drive over a marching band and not feel a thing,” Doris said.
