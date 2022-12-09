Read full article on original website
Related
Proposal would permanently increase child tax credit: How much families would get
Child poverty was driven to an unprecedented low last year, thanks in part to a bigger-than-ever child tax credit. As U.S. lawmakers enter their lame-duck session, they’ll have to decide whether to permanently expand the credits, which dropped back to pre-pandemic levels this year. Advocates for children say doing so could keep more than half a million Michigan kids out of poverty. ...
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
CNET
Find Out If Your State Sending You a Tax Rebate or Stimulus Check
Many states decided to give residents a bonus tax refund or stimulus check this year to help with ongoing inflation. A number finished issuing payments already but, in quite a few others, checks are still rolling in. South Carolina started issuing printed checks, debit cards and direct deposits for up...
KTVU FOX 2
Inflation relief checks going to residents in these states. See if you qualify
As high inflation saddles Americans with an extra financial burden, some states are helping out with one-time stimulus rebates to offset the pain of higher prices. At least 20 states are offering one-time rebates or expanded tax credits to help residents cope with inflation as both Republican and Democratic governors seek to spend down budget surpluses mostly from COVID-19 relief funding.
States that collect the most in property taxes
Real estate platform ZeroDown examined data from the Census Bureau's annual State Government Tax Collections Survey to see how much money states collect in property taxes. It's important to note there are 14 states that do not collect property taxes at the state level. And while states with the most expensive properties, such as New York and New Jersey, have some of the highest property tax rates in the country, their revenues are divided among local governments such as cities or counties. In most states,...
What a Comfortable Retirement Will Cost You in Each State
How much do you need to retire comfortably? It's a question in the mind of every American saving for retirement. Unfortunately, there's not a one-size-fits-all answer. There are several rules of thumb...
Stark County drafts plan to address homelessness, lack of housing with $3.2M funding boost
CANTON ‒ Stark County has been allocated about $3.2 million in federal dollars to help address homelessness and housing insecurity. The one-time allocation came from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's $5 billion HOME-American Rescue Plan program. These funds are separate from the county's nearly $72 million American Rescue Plan...
10 Most Tax-Friendly States for Middle-Class Families
If a move from one state to another is in your future, you could save big bucks by relocating to one of these states where the tax bite is light for middle-class families.
hiphopnc.com
Help Is Available For Paying Heat Bills
The Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) is a federally-funded program that provides for a one-time vendor payment to help eligible households pay their heating bills. Households including a person aged 60 or older or disabled persons receiving services through the NC Division of Aging and Adult Services are eligible to sign up for assistance from Dec. 1 – 31. All other households may apply from Jan. 1 – March 31 or until funds are exhausted.
Comments / 0