Indiana State

The Detroit Free Press

Proposal would permanently increase child tax credit: How much families would get

Child poverty was driven to an unprecedented low last year, thanks in part to a bigger-than-ever child tax credit. As U.S. lawmakers enter their lame-duck session, they’ll have to decide whether to permanently expand the credits, which dropped back to pre-pandemic levels this year. Advocates for children say doing so could keep more than half a million Michigan kids out of poverty. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
CNET

Find Out If Your State Sending You a Tax Rebate or Stimulus Check

Many states decided to give residents a bonus tax refund or stimulus check this year to help with ongoing inflation. A number finished issuing payments already but, in quite a few others, checks are still rolling in. South Carolina started issuing printed checks, debit cards and direct deposits for up...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Inflation relief checks going to residents in these states. See if you qualify

As high inflation saddles Americans with an extra financial burden, some states are helping out with one-time stimulus rebates to offset the pain of higher prices. At least 20 states are offering one-time rebates or expanded tax credits to help residents cope with inflation as both Republican and Democratic governors seek to spend down budget surpluses mostly from COVID-19 relief funding.
COLORADO STATE
The Herald News

States that collect the most in property taxes

Real estate platform ZeroDown examined data from the Census Bureau's annual State Government Tax Collections Survey to see how much money states collect in property taxes. It's important to note there are 14 states that do not collect property taxes at the state level. And while states with the most expensive properties, such as New York and New Jersey, have some of the highest property tax rates in the country, their revenues are divided among local governments such as cities or counties. In most states,...
The Repository

Stark County drafts plan to address homelessness, lack of housing with $3.2M funding boost

CANTON ‒ Stark County has been allocated about $3.2 million in federal dollars to help address homelessness and housing insecurity. The one-time allocation came from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's $5 billion HOME-American Rescue Plan program. These funds are separate from the county's nearly $72 million American Rescue Plan...
STARK COUNTY, OH
hiphopnc.com

Help Is Available For Paying Heat Bills

The Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) is a federally-funded program that provides for a one-time vendor payment to help eligible households pay their heating bills. Households including a person aged 60 or older or disabled persons receiving services through the NC Division of Aging and Adult Services are eligible to sign up for assistance from Dec. 1 – 31. All other households may apply from Jan. 1 – March 31 or until funds are exhausted.

