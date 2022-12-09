Read full article on original website
Related
newsfromthestates.com
Watchful Shepherd provides tools to those in abusive situations | Helping the Helpers
Founded nearly 30 years ago in Peters Township, Watchful Shepherd is hopeful it will be able to provide assistance to those in situations involving domestic violence and child abuse. Joseph Femiani started the organization in 1993, hoping to help fill the gaps in service for overburdened agencies. “We provide security...
newsfromthestates.com
Hogan administration pausing state’s participation in multi-state alliance for strictest vehicle emissions standards
Maryland has been following California's tough emissions rules for sales of new cars and light duty trucks for 15 years. Photo from stock.adobe.com. The Hogan administration is pausing the state’s participation in a multi-state alliance that requires new vehicles sold in Maryland to meet the same emissions standards as those sold in California, a state official said Monday.
newsfromthestates.com
Report: Ranks of uninsured Pa. kids dropped during pandemic | Tuesday Morning Coffee
DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 03: National Jewish Health registered nurse Lindsay Waldman, left, prepares to administer a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine to Emma Waas, 5, as her father, Andy Waas, comforts her on November 3, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine for the 28 million children aged 5-11 years old. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)
newsfromthestates.com
Report finds mental health services in Md. lacking for immigrant children and non-English speakers
Even though they have the financial resources from the federal government to help non-fluent English speakers receive interpretation services, many Maryland mental health providers choose not to, a study released last week found. The study, published by Centro SOL, an agency affiliated with Johns Hopkins University that focuses on health...
newsfromthestates.com
A promising policy on teacher diversity in need of a course correction
Passing a law is momentous — but it’s also just a moment in time. That moment is often the culmination of years of work to raise an issue and convince lawmakers in an increasingly polarizing space to find common ground. But successful policies are rarely finished products even...
newsfromthestates.com
Legal experts: Kari Lake’s lawsuit to overturn the election is ‘poorly written,’ lacking details and evidence
Kari Lake at a July 18, 2022, candidate forum in Peoria. Photo by Gage Skidmore (modified) | Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0. Kari Lake’s lawsuit seeking to overturn the 2022 election and re-do voting will be swiftly thrown out because the claims it makes aren’t supported by any evidence and are overly generic, according to legal experts.
newsfromthestates.com
Democrats, trial attorneys, fail to slow advance of GOP’s insurance reform bill
Democrats and representatives of trial attorneys tried to block efforts to restrict lawsuits against insurance companies as the Legislature’s latest special session opened Monday but failed during votes by two Senate committees. They argued in vain against the premise of SB 2-A, being pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and...
newsfromthestates.com
Arkansas pregnancy centers seek almost $500,000 in second round of state grants
Pregnancy resource centers throughout Arkansas asked the state in November for a total of nearly half a million dollars, much of what’s left in a state fund aimed at facilities that discourage clients from ending their pregnancies. Nine of the 16 applicants for this second round of funding also...
newsfromthestates.com
Illegal gun use is making Kentucky more deadly; red flag laws could save lives here
A Lexington wife and mother was killed in her home Nov. 23 — three days after a judge rejected an emergency protective order that police encouraged her to seek. The ruling: “No imminent threat.”. The man she was divorcing called police to report he had shot her. Convicted...
newsfromthestates.com
McCormick hints at run for Indiana governor, while other Democrats still mum
Jennifer McCormick speaks during a rally at the Indiana Statehouse on Nov. 22, 2022. (Casey Smith/Indiana Capital Chronicle) Indiana’s former superintendent of public instruction Jennifer McCormick is increasingly hinting at a run for governor in 2024, sparking new questions about who Democrats might rally behind for the statewide race.
newsfromthestates.com
Report: Deaths among pregnant women in Idaho more than doubled in 2020
Idaho women who died from pregnancy-related problems doubled between 2019 and 2020, according to the latest Maternal Mortality Review Committee report published Friday by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. (Getty Images) Idaho women who died from pregnancy-related problems doubled between 2019 and 2020, according to the latest Maternal...
newsfromthestates.com
Let’s not whitewash the racism from American history | Opinion
Heart Mountain towers at the end of “F” Street, the main thoroughfare of the Heart Mountain Relocation Center.(Tom Parker / National Archives at College Park, public domain) My father grew up on a farm in San Jose that my grandfather had to put in the names of his...
newsfromthestates.com
‘Our acequias are struggling’: Mayordomos from across NM gather to call for help
A procession heads from the Gallinas River in Las Vegas, N.M. on Saturday toward the Congreso de las Acequias. They carry a small amount of water from the river for the Bendicion de las Aguas. (Photo by Patrick Lohmann / Source NM) About 15 acequia stewards stood in a line...
newsfromthestates.com
Oregon prepares for the launch of a new paid leave program for employees
Oregon workers across the spectrum from baristas to construction workers and others will be eligible for a new state paid leave program in 2023. Paycheck deductions start in January. (Courtesy of Paid Leave Oregon) Oregon workers will see paycheck deductions in January for a new state program that will provide...
newsfromthestates.com
Oregon joins coalition of Western states urging USDA to do more for region’s farmers and ranchers
Oregon farms are struggling through a prolonged drought. (Yadira Lopez/Malheur Enterprise) The U.S. Department of Agriculture should be doing more to help Western farmers and ranchers, 14 U.S. senators said in a recent letter to the agency. On Dec. 7, U.S. Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden of Oregon joined...
newsfromthestates.com
Democrats press state agency for answers after abrupt cutoff for applications for rental help
The Georgia Department of Community Affairs announced on its website that it would no longer accept new applications for federal rental assistance after Oct. 28, an abrupt decision that caught advocates and others off guard. Getty Images. The Georgia Department of Community Affairs has received an inquiry from the state’s...
newsfromthestates.com
This year’s flu season is ‘especially severe,’ but Michigan lags in vaccinations
About 2.6 million Michiganders have gotten the flu vaccine as of Dec. 3, health officials say. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Michigan’s chief medical executive has good news: Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, cases are down after soaring in the state last month, leaving pediatric hospitals overwhelmed by an illness that sickened children across the country.
newsfromthestates.com
Another state settles Medicaid fraud allegations with Centene
Oregon on Tuesday became the latest state to settle fraud claims with a Medicaid managed-care giant. Litigation in such matters began in Ohio in 2021. St. Louis-based Centene, the largest Medicaid managed-care provider in the United States, agreed to pay Oregon $17 million, according to a statement from the state’s attorney general and its insurance commissioner. Centene has emphasized that it admits to no wrongdoing in a series of such settlements, while the Oregon statement said its “investigation focused on whether Centene failed to provide certain pharmacy discounts in Oregon, resulting in inflated fees paid to Centene.”
newsfromthestates.com
Richmond’s last Confederate monument removed and more Va. headlines
• Gov. Glenn Youngkin called a Feb. 21 special election to fill the vacant Virginia congressional seat formerly represented by congressman Donald McEachin, who died last month.—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • The city of Richmond removed its last city-owned Confederate monument after a prolonged legal battle over how to handle the...
newsfromthestates.com
Louisiana legislators look to hold back $50 million from sewer and water projects
Lawmakers on Louisiana’s Water Sector Commission recommended the state hold off on allocating the entire $450 million set aside for local water and sewer upgrades this year, citing concerns the money wouldn’t be spent evenly across the state. The legislators disagreed with Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration over...
Comments / 0