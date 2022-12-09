ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Hogan administration pausing state’s participation in multi-state alliance for strictest vehicle emissions standards

Maryland has been following California's tough emissions rules for sales of new cars and light duty trucks for 15 years. Photo from stock.adobe.com. The Hogan administration is pausing the state’s participation in a multi-state alliance that requires new vehicles sold in Maryland to meet the same emissions standards as those sold in California, a state official said Monday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Report: Ranks of uninsured Pa. kids dropped during pandemic | Tuesday Morning Coffee

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 03: National Jewish Health registered nurse Lindsay Waldman, left, prepares to administer a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine to Emma Waas, 5, as her father, Andy Waas, comforts her on November 3, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine for the 28 million children aged 5-11 years old. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Report finds mental health services in Md. lacking for immigrant children and non-English speakers

Even though they have the financial resources from the federal government to help non-fluent English speakers receive interpretation services, many Maryland mental health providers choose not to, a study released last week found. The study, published by Centro SOL, an agency affiliated with Johns Hopkins University that focuses on health...
MARYLAND STATE
Legal experts: Kari Lake’s lawsuit to overturn the election is ‘poorly written,’ lacking details and evidence

Kari Lake at a July 18, 2022, candidate forum in Peoria. Photo by Gage Skidmore (modified) | Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0. Kari Lake’s lawsuit seeking to overturn the 2022 election and re-do voting will be swiftly thrown out because the claims it makes aren’t supported by any evidence and are overly generic, according to legal experts.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
McCormick hints at run for Indiana governor, while other Democrats still mum

Jennifer McCormick speaks during a rally at the Indiana Statehouse on Nov. 22, 2022. (Casey Smith/Indiana Capital Chronicle) Indiana’s former superintendent of public instruction Jennifer McCormick is increasingly hinting at a run for governor in 2024, sparking new questions about who Democrats might rally behind for the statewide race.
INDIANA STATE
Report: Deaths among pregnant women in Idaho more than doubled in 2020

Idaho women who died from pregnancy-related problems doubled between 2019 and 2020, according to the latest Maternal Mortality Review Committee report published Friday by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. (Getty Images) Idaho women who died from pregnancy-related problems doubled between 2019 and 2020, according to the latest Maternal...
IDAHO STATE
Let’s not whitewash the racism from American history | Opinion

Heart Mountain towers at the end of “F” Street, the main thoroughfare of the Heart Mountain Relocation Center.(Tom Parker / National Archives at College Park, public domain) My father grew up on a farm in San Jose that my grandfather had to put in the names of his...
VIRGINIA STATE
Oregon prepares for the launch of a new paid leave program for employees

Oregon workers across the spectrum from baristas to construction workers and others will be eligible for a new state paid leave program in 2023. Paycheck deductions start in January. (Courtesy of Paid Leave Oregon) Oregon workers will see paycheck deductions in January for a new state program that will provide...
OREGON STATE
This year’s flu season is ‘especially severe,’ but Michigan lags in vaccinations

About 2.6 million Michiganders have gotten the flu vaccine as of Dec. 3, health officials say. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Michigan’s chief medical executive has good news: Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, cases are down after soaring in the state last month, leaving pediatric hospitals overwhelmed by an illness that sickened children across the country.
MICHIGAN STATE
Another state settles Medicaid fraud allegations with Centene

Oregon on Tuesday became the latest state to settle fraud claims with a Medicaid managed-care giant. Litigation in such matters began in Ohio in 2021. St. Louis-based Centene, the largest Medicaid managed-care provider in the United States, agreed to pay Oregon $17 million, according to a statement from the state’s attorney general and its insurance commissioner. Centene has emphasized that it admits to no wrongdoing in a series of such settlements, while the Oregon statement said its “investigation focused on whether Centene failed to provide certain pharmacy discounts in Oregon, resulting in inflated fees paid to Centene.”
OHIO STATE
Richmond’s last Confederate monument removed and more Va. headlines

• Gov. Glenn Youngkin called a Feb. 21 special election to fill the vacant Virginia congressional seat formerly represented by congressman Donald McEachin, who died last month.—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • The city of Richmond removed its last city-owned Confederate monument after a prolonged legal battle over how to handle the...
RICHMOND, VA

