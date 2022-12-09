Oregon on Tuesday became the latest state to settle fraud claims with a Medicaid managed-care giant. Litigation in such matters began in Ohio in 2021. St. Louis-based Centene, the largest Medicaid managed-care provider in the United States, agreed to pay Oregon $17 million, according to a statement from the state’s attorney general and its insurance commissioner. Centene has emphasized that it admits to no wrongdoing in a series of such settlements, while the Oregon statement said its “investigation focused on whether Centene failed to provide certain pharmacy discounts in Oregon, resulting in inflated fees paid to Centene.”

