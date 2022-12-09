As Md. Republicans pick up the pieces, a push emerges to recruit and train candidates at the county level

Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
Mayor Scott stays silent as Councilman attempts to repeal newly passed term limits
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Despite his history of support for term limits, Mayor Brandon Scott has remained noticeably quiet on Councilman Ryan Dorsey’s attempt to quickly repeal them. Last week, Dorsey introduced legislation that would potentially overturn the newly passed term limits. It comes just one month after 72%...
newsfromthestates.com
Holcomb stays out of governor’s race — for now — to focus on upcoming legislative session
Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks at Indiana's Statehood Day celebration Monday Dec. 12, 2022. (Niki Kelly/Indiana Capital Chronicle) Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is so far declining to throw his support behind any candidates in the governor’s race, saying Monday he’s instead focused on the upcoming legislative session. That was...
newsfromthestates.com
Bill to revamp campaign finance laws clears Assembly hurdle
Assemblyman Brian Bergen voted against the bill, arguing a provision that would lower the threshold for publicly reported political donations would scare off small donors. (Dana DiFilippo | New Jersey Monitor) An Assembly panel on Monday approved a new version of a bill that would revamp campaign finance laws supporters...
Hogan administration pausing state’s participation in multi-state alliance for strictest vehicle emissions standards
The Hogan administration offered no public explanation for why the state won't follow California's more stringent standards. The post Hogan administration pausing state’s participation in multi-state alliance for strictest vehicle emissions standards appeared first on Maryland Matters.
newsfromthestates.com
Democrats, trial attorneys, fail to slow advance of GOP’s insurance reform bill
Democrats and representatives of trial attorneys tried to block efforts to restrict lawsuits against insurance companies as the Legislature’s latest special session opened Monday but failed during votes by two Senate committees. They argued in vain against the premise of SB 2-A, being pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and...
newsfromthestates.com
The fight over control of the Pa. House is Harrisburg high-stakes lunacy at its worst
Pa. House Majority Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, meets the press after Gov. Tom Wolf's budget address to a joint session of the state House and Senate on Tuesday, 2/4/2020 (Capital-Star photo by John L. Micek) If you were looking for a textbook instance of Harrisburg’s bare knuckles politics at its worst...
newsfromthestates.com
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch running for Governor
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch threw her hat into the ring for governor in 2024 Monday morning, putting an end to speculation and joining U.S. Sen. Mike Braun and Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden in the race for the Republican nomination. “I’m very proud of (the Gov. Eric Holcomb) administration and...
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Maryland was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
newsfromthestates.com
Youth must be served: Warnock schooled Walker in winning young voter turnout
Hercules the donkey visits with a Georgia State University student Nov. 29. Warnock supporters made big moves to secure the 18-24 vote, including bringing farm animals to major college campuses for students to pet. Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder. U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock kicked off his runoff campaign in Atlanta last month...
foxbaltimore.com
Controversy over Mayor Scott's campaign
Questions about a $5,000 campaign contribution keep growing after Mayor Brandon Scott accepted the donation from businessman J.P. Grant. Days after accepting the contribution, Baltimore's Board of Estimates approved a $12 million contract to a company connected to the grant. Former city and federal prosecutor Thiru Vignarajah joined FOX 45...
newsfromthestates.com
Virginia Del. Ronnie Campbell dies after battle with cancer
Virginia Del. Ronnie Campbell, a Republican who had served in the House of Delegates since 2019, has died of cancer, according to an announcement Tuesday from House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah. In a news release, Gilbert called Campbell “a good man and dedicated public servant.”. “A detail from one...
newsfromthestates.com
Report: Ranks of uninsured Pa. kids dropped during pandemic | Tuesday Morning Coffee
DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 03: National Jewish Health registered nurse Lindsay Waldman, left, prepares to administer a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine to Emma Waas, 5, as her father, Andy Waas, comforts her on November 3, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine for the 28 million children aged 5-11 years old. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)
newsfromthestates.com
State education overhaul begins trek through Ohio House
A bill to rename and restructure the Ohio Department of Education, and change the roles of the State Board of Education may see an Ohio House vote by the end of the week. Senate Bill 178 was introduced in the House Primary and Secondary Education Committee on Monday, the same day the body’s Rules and Reference Committee sent the bill to that committee.
newsfromthestates.com
Miranda Spivack: Greater transparency necessary for Montgomery County development decisions
The writer is is a former Washington Post reporter and editor who reported extensively on land use issues. She writes frequently about government transparency, or lack thereof. Reach her at [email protected] or @mirandareporter on Twitter (at least for now). After a contentious move to compel the resignation of the...
newsfromthestates.com
Democrats press state agency for answers after abrupt cutoff for applications for rental help
The Georgia Department of Community Affairs announced on its website that it would no longer accept new applications for federal rental assistance after Oct. 28, an abrupt decision that caught advocates and others off guard. Getty Images. The Georgia Department of Community Affairs has received an inquiry from the state’s...
WTOP
Maryland politicians decry anti-Semitism, embrace Jewish group’s policy agenda
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. With reported acts of anti-Semitism on the rise in Maryland and across the nation, dozens of leading state politicians gathered at a synagogue in Potomac Friday morning, expressing their solidarity with the Jewish community and embracing the expansive policy agenda of a Jewish advocacy group.
newsfromthestates.com
Richmond’s last Confederate monument removed and more Va. headlines
• Gov. Glenn Youngkin called a Feb. 21 special election to fill the vacant Virginia congressional seat formerly represented by congressman Donald McEachin, who died last month.—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • The city of Richmond removed its last city-owned Confederate monument after a prolonged legal battle over how to handle the...
newsfromthestates.com
85,000 New Mexicans or more could be kicked off Medicaid this winter
Protesters demonstrated against cuts to Medicaid and Medicare on September 21, 2011 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) After the Biden administration calls the end of the state of emergency for COVID, between 85,000 and 100,000 people in New Mexico would be kicked off Medicaid, according to the state’s Human Services Department.
newsfromthestates.com
Louisiana legislators look to hold back $50 million from sewer and water projects
Lawmakers on Louisiana’s Water Sector Commission recommended the state hold off on allocating the entire $450 million set aside for local water and sewer upgrades this year, citing concerns the money wouldn’t be spent evenly across the state. The legislators disagreed with Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration over...
newsfromthestates.com
Oregon joins coalition of Western states urging USDA to do more for region’s farmers and ranchers
Oregon farms are struggling through a prolonged drought. (Yadira Lopez/Malheur Enterprise) The U.S. Department of Agriculture should be doing more to help Western farmers and ranchers, 14 U.S. senators said in a recent letter to the agency. On Dec. 7, U.S. Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden of Oregon joined...
