Maryland State

As Md. Republicans pick up the pieces, a push emerges to recruit and train candidates at the county level

By Josh Kurtz
newsfromthestates.com
 4 days ago
Comments / 2

newsfromthestates.com

Bill to revamp campaign finance laws clears Assembly hurdle

Assemblyman Brian Bergen voted against the bill, arguing a provision that would lower the threshold for publicly reported political donations would scare off small donors. (Dana DiFilippo | New Jersey Monitor) An Assembly panel on Monday approved a new version of a bill that would revamp campaign finance laws supporters...
newsfromthestates.com

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch running for Governor

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch threw her hat into the ring for governor in 2024 Monday morning, putting an end to speculation and joining U.S. Sen. Mike Braun and Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden in the race for the Republican nomination. “I’m very proud of (the Gov. Eric Holcomb) administration and...
INDIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Youth must be served: Warnock schooled Walker in winning young voter turnout

Hercules the donkey visits with a Georgia State University student Nov. 29. Warnock supporters made big moves to secure the 18-24 vote, including bringing farm animals to major college campuses for students to pet. Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder. U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock kicked off his runoff campaign in Atlanta last month...
ATLANTA, GA
foxbaltimore.com

Controversy over Mayor Scott's campaign

Questions about a $5,000 campaign contribution keep growing after Mayor Brandon Scott accepted the donation from businessman J.P. Grant. Days after accepting the contribution, Baltimore's Board of Estimates approved a $12 million contract to a company connected to the grant. Former city and federal prosecutor Thiru Vignarajah joined FOX 45...
BALTIMORE, MD
newsfromthestates.com

Virginia Del. Ronnie Campbell dies after battle with cancer

Virginia Del. Ronnie Campbell, a Republican who had served in the House of Delegates since 2019, has died of cancer, according to an announcement Tuesday from House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah. In a news release, Gilbert called Campbell “a good man and dedicated public servant.”. “A detail from one...
VIRGINIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Report: Ranks of uninsured Pa. kids dropped during pandemic | Tuesday Morning Coffee

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 03: National Jewish Health registered nurse Lindsay Waldman, left, prepares to administer a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine to Emma Waas, 5, as her father, Andy Waas, comforts her on November 3, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine for the 28 million children aged 5-11 years old. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

State education overhaul begins trek through Ohio House

A bill to rename and restructure the Ohio Department of Education, and change the roles of the State Board of Education may see an Ohio House vote by the end of the week. Senate Bill 178 was introduced in the House Primary and Secondary Education Committee on Monday, the same day the body’s Rules and Reference Committee sent the bill to that committee.
WTOP

Maryland politicians decry anti-Semitism, embrace Jewish group’s policy agenda

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. With reported acts of anti-Semitism on the rise in Maryland and across the nation, dozens of leading state politicians gathered at a synagogue in Potomac Friday morning, expressing their solidarity with the Jewish community and embracing the expansive policy agenda of a Jewish advocacy group.
MARYLAND STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Richmond’s last Confederate monument removed and more Va. headlines

• Gov. Glenn Youngkin called a Feb. 21 special election to fill the vacant Virginia congressional seat formerly represented by congressman Donald McEachin, who died last month.—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • The city of Richmond removed its last city-owned Confederate monument after a prolonged legal battle over how to handle the...
RICHMOND, VA
newsfromthestates.com

85,000 New Mexicans or more could be kicked off Medicaid this winter

Protesters demonstrated against cuts to Medicaid and Medicare on September 21, 2011 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) After the Biden administration calls the end of the state of emergency for COVID, between 85,000 and 100,000 people in New Mexico would be kicked off Medicaid, according to the state’s Human Services Department.
CALIFORNIA STATE

