Missouri State

newsfromthestates.com

Kobach nominates former federal prosecutor to serve as KBI director

TOPEKA — Attorney General-elect Kris Kobach said Tuesday he would nominate a former Republican rival to be director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Kobach, who won a three-person primary before narrowly winning election in November, said he would seek Kansas Senate confirmation of Tony Mattivi, who served as an assistant U.S. attorney for 20 years before retiring in 2020. Mattivi was among three candidates in the GOP primary.
KANSAS STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Legal experts: Kari Lake’s lawsuit to overturn the election is ‘poorly written,’ lacking details and evidence

Kari Lake at a July 18, 2022, candidate forum in Peoria. Photo by Gage Skidmore (modified) | Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0. Kari Lake’s lawsuit seeking to overturn the 2022 election and re-do voting will be swiftly thrown out because the claims it makes aren’t supported by any evidence and are overly generic, according to legal experts.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
newsfromthestates.com

Ohio House committee advances amendment supermajority provision and elections bill

COLUMBUS, OH — DECEMBER 07: House Government Oversight committee meeting, December 7, 2022, at Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for Ohio Capital Journal. Republish photo only with original article.) An Ohio House committee advanced two controversial voting measures Monday without additional debate, one to raise...
OHIO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Katie Hobbs is taking her top aides to the Governor’s Office

Arizona Democratic Gov.-elect and current Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs speaks prior to certifying the Arizona general election canvass in a ceremony at the Arizona Capitol on Dec. 5, 2022. Photo by Ross D. Franklin | Associated Press/Pool. Secretary of State and Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs is taking several of...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLR10 News

Two plead to misdemeanors in Missouri boarding school case

OZARK, Mo. (AP) — Two men facing felony charges alleging they abused boys at a private Christian boarding school in southwest Missouri have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors, and the case against a third was dropped. Scott Dumar, 46, the medical coordinator at the Agape Boarding School near Stockton, pleaded guilty Thursday to two misdemeanors and […]
STOCKTON, MO
krcu.org

Librarians Lament Censorship in MO

In what the American Library Association has called an unprecedented year of censorship, libraries in Missouri are fighting a rule proposed by the secretary of state that would require people younger than 18 to have a parent's permission to check out books from public and school libraries. Librarians say this...
MISSOURI STATE
newsfromthestates.com

State education overhaul begins trek through Ohio House

A bill to rename and restructure the Ohio Department of Education, and change the roles of the State Board of Education may see an Ohio House vote by the end of the week. Senate Bill 178 was introduced in the House Primary and Secondary Education Committee on Monday, the same day the body’s Rules and Reference Committee sent the bill to that committee.
newsfromthestates.com

85,000 New Mexicans or more could be kicked off Medicaid this winter

Protesters demonstrated against cuts to Medicaid and Medicare on September 21, 2011 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) After the Biden administration calls the end of the state of emergency for COVID, between 85,000 and 100,000 people in New Mexico would be kicked off Medicaid, according to the state’s Human Services Department.
CALIFORNIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

McCormick hints at run for Indiana governor, while other Democrats still mum

Jennifer McCormick speaks during a rally at the Indiana Statehouse on Nov. 22, 2022. (Casey Smith/Indiana Capital Chronicle) Indiana’s former superintendent of public instruction Jennifer McCormick is increasingly hinting at a run for governor in 2024, sparking new questions about who Democrats might rally behind for the statewide race.
INDIANA STATE
kttn.com

Audio: Missouri marijuana facilities on converting a medical license to a comprehensive license

(Missourinet – Recreational marijuana use became legalized in Missouri on Thursday, but there is more that residents need to know. Also beginning was the opportunity for existing medical facilities to submit requests to convert to a comprehensive facility license. The process, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, can be completed through the creation of a business application with the registration system and selecting the statement, “I would like to request to convert from a medical license to a comprehensive license.”
MISSOURI STATE

