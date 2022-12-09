Read full article on original website
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri State Senator Tony Luetkemeyer Pre-Files Law Enforcement Bills
Senator Tony Luetkemeyer (R-Parkville) (MISSOURINET) – One Missouri state senator pre-filed a pair of law enforcement bills. Anthony Morabith (moore-uh-bith) reports…
One Missouri Senator isn't giving up on eliminating personal property tax
Another bill has been filed that would get rid of personal property taxes in Missouri. State Senator Bill Eigel introduced the bill — for the fourth year in a row.
newsfromthestates.com
Illegal gun use is making Kentucky more deadly; red flag laws could save lives here
A Lexington wife and mother was killed in her home Nov. 23 — three days after a judge rejected an emergency protective order that police encouraged her to seek. The ruling: “No imminent threat.”. The man she was divorcing called police to report he had shot her. Convicted...
newsfromthestates.com
Kobach nominates former federal prosecutor to serve as KBI director
TOPEKA — Attorney General-elect Kris Kobach said Tuesday he would nominate a former Republican rival to be director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Kobach, who won a three-person primary before narrowly winning election in November, said he would seek Kansas Senate confirmation of Tony Mattivi, who served as an assistant U.S. attorney for 20 years before retiring in 2020. Mattivi was among three candidates in the GOP primary.
newsfromthestates.com
Democrats, trial attorneys, fail to slow advance of GOP’s insurance reform bill
Democrats and representatives of trial attorneys tried to block efforts to restrict lawsuits against insurance companies as the Legislature’s latest special session opened Monday but failed during votes by two Senate committees. They argued in vain against the premise of SB 2-A, being pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and...
newsfromthestates.com
Legal experts: Kari Lake’s lawsuit to overturn the election is ‘poorly written,’ lacking details and evidence
Kari Lake at a July 18, 2022, candidate forum in Peoria. Photo by Gage Skidmore (modified) | Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0. Kari Lake’s lawsuit seeking to overturn the 2022 election and re-do voting will be swiftly thrown out because the claims it makes aren’t supported by any evidence and are overly generic, according to legal experts.
newsfromthestates.com
Ohio House committee advances amendment supermajority provision and elections bill
COLUMBUS, OH — DECEMBER 07: House Government Oversight committee meeting, December 7, 2022, at Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for Ohio Capital Journal. Republish photo only with original article.) An Ohio House committee advanced two controversial voting measures Monday without additional debate, one to raise...
newsfromthestates.com
Katie Hobbs is taking her top aides to the Governor’s Office
Arizona Democratic Gov.-elect and current Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs speaks prior to certifying the Arizona general election canvass in a ceremony at the Arizona Capitol on Dec. 5, 2022. Photo by Ross D. Franklin | Associated Press/Pool. Secretary of State and Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs is taking several of...
Two plead to misdemeanors in Missouri boarding school case
OZARK, Mo. (AP) — Two men facing felony charges alleging they abused boys at a private Christian boarding school in southwest Missouri have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors, and the case against a third was dropped. Scott Dumar, 46, the medical coordinator at the Agape Boarding School near Stockton, pleaded guilty Thursday to two misdemeanors and […]
krcu.org
Librarians Lament Censorship in MO
In what the American Library Association has called an unprecedented year of censorship, libraries in Missouri are fighting a rule proposed by the secretary of state that would require people younger than 18 to have a parent's permission to check out books from public and school libraries. Librarians say this...
newsfromthestates.com
State education overhaul begins trek through Ohio House
A bill to rename and restructure the Ohio Department of Education, and change the roles of the State Board of Education may see an Ohio House vote by the end of the week. Senate Bill 178 was introduced in the House Primary and Secondary Education Committee on Monday, the same day the body’s Rules and Reference Committee sent the bill to that committee.
Missouri man leaves trail of bloody assaults; spends little time in custody
Larry Dustin Flowers, a serial assault suspect with a criminal history in three states, has rarely served any jail time, records show.
KYTV
WANTED: FBI announces $10,000 reward for information leading to arrest of 2 escaped Missouri inmates
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The FBI offers a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of each of the escaped federal fugitives Trevor Scott Sparks and Sergio Perez-Martinez. This reward is in addition to the $5,000 offered by the U.S. Marshals.
Missouri health department: Half of all medical cannabis licensees have applied to sell recreational pot
Recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri for those 21 and older, but you won't be able to buy the product until next year.
newsfromthestates.com
Holcomb stays out of governor’s race — for now — to focus on upcoming legislative session
Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks at Indiana's Statehood Day celebration Monday Dec. 12, 2022. (Niki Kelly/Indiana Capital Chronicle) Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is so far declining to throw his support behind any candidates in the governor’s race, saying Monday he’s instead focused on the upcoming legislative session. That was...
newsfromthestates.com
85,000 New Mexicans or more could be kicked off Medicaid this winter
Protesters demonstrated against cuts to Medicaid and Medicare on September 21, 2011 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) After the Biden administration calls the end of the state of emergency for COVID, between 85,000 and 100,000 people in New Mexico would be kicked off Medicaid, according to the state’s Human Services Department.
newsfromthestates.com
The fight over control of the Pa. House is Harrisburg high-stakes lunacy at its worst
Pa. House Majority Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, meets the press after Gov. Tom Wolf's budget address to a joint session of the state House and Senate on Tuesday, 2/4/2020 (Capital-Star photo by John L. Micek) If you were looking for a textbook instance of Harrisburg’s bare knuckles politics at its worst...
newsfromthestates.com
McCormick hints at run for Indiana governor, while other Democrats still mum
Jennifer McCormick speaks during a rally at the Indiana Statehouse on Nov. 22, 2022. (Casey Smith/Indiana Capital Chronicle) Indiana’s former superintendent of public instruction Jennifer McCormick is increasingly hinting at a run for governor in 2024, sparking new questions about who Democrats might rally behind for the statewide race.
KYTV
Three men in the Ozarks to appear in court this week on different charges
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Lebanon man, an Arkansas man, and a Miller County man will appear in court this week for their various crimes. Marcus Hill, a ten-time convicted felon, will head to trial this week for his three stealing charges. Hill is also charged with second-degree sodomizing a...
kttn.com
Audio: Missouri marijuana facilities on converting a medical license to a comprehensive license
(Missourinet – Recreational marijuana use became legalized in Missouri on Thursday, but there is more that residents need to know. Also beginning was the opportunity for existing medical facilities to submit requests to convert to a comprehensive facility license. The process, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, can be completed through the creation of a business application with the registration system and selecting the statement, “I would like to request to convert from a medical license to a comprehensive license.”
