Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star
The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Malik Beasley: Back to bench Wednesday
Beasley will come off the bench Wednesday against New Orleans, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. After starting the past three games, Beasley will return to his normal bench role with Lauri Markkanen (illness) returning. Beasley has averaged 13.4 points and 3.9 rebounds in 24 appearances off the bench this year.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Tre Brown: Comes down will illness
Brown (illness) did not participate during practice Tuesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. While the severity of Brown's ailment is still unknown, it comes at a very inopportune time ahead of Thursday's game versus San Francisco. The 25-year-old will now have just one more practice to improve his status, or else he'll likely be in jeopardy of missing his first game since being activated from the PUP list in mid-November. Brown has logged four tackles while playing 17 of his 23 snaps on defense over the past three contests, so his potential absence doesn't figure to make much of an impact Week 15.
CBS Sports
49ers' Dontae Johnson: Season's over
Johnson suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Sunday's win over the Buccaneers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Johnson suffered the injury on kick coverage to begin the second half. It's a tough blow for Johnson who failed to make the team out of camp while dealing a rib injury, and has spent most of the season on the team's practice squad after appearing in 30 games for the 49ers over the previous two seasons. His 2022 campaign will now end with just two games played and no stats recorded. He'll now focus on getting healthy and returning at some point in 2023.
New Brittney Griner concerns revealed
WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months of captivity in Russia, some of which were under absolutely brutal conditions at a Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day. There were certainly times Griner’s mental health began to decline as a result of the conditions. But now, with Griner Read more... The post New Brittney Griner concerns revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Purdue jumps to No. 1 in Top 25 And 1 after Alabama beats top-ranked Houston
Nate Oats has in short order turned Alabama into a consistent winner that's committed to a style that makes the Crimson Tide a dangerous matchup for anybody. They play fast. They shoot 3-pointers. They guard. They're really good. Houston became the latest program to see it up close Saturday. That's...
CBS Sports
Ravens' Anthony Brown: Moves back to practice squad
Brown reverted to the Ravens' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Brown served as Baltimore's backup quarterback with Lamar Jackson sidelined due to a PCL sprain. However, he was forced into action after Week 14 starter Tyler Huntley went out with a concussion in the second half. As a result, Brown stepped in for 23 of the team's 61 offensive snaps, and he went 3-for-5 passing for 16 yards to go along with three carries for minus-5 yards in his NFL debut. While the rookie signal-caller was not asked to do much against Pittsburgh, he's likely next in line to start if Jackson does not return in time for Saturday's game versus Cleveland. Either way, Brown will almost certainly be elevated from the practice squad for the second game in a row Week 15.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Cody Barton: Massive outing Week 15
Barton posted 15 tackles (seven solo) and a pass defended in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Panthers. Barton logged a season high in tackles while also notching double-digit stops for the fifth time in 13 games. The fourth-year linebacker also defended exactly one pass for the fourth week in a row, increasing his season total to six. Barton is now one of two Seahawks defenders, along with team-leading tackler Jordyn Brooks, to post over 100 stops this season. Barton should have an important role in slowing down San Francisco's prolific offense during Thursday Night Football.
CBS Sports
Suns' Dario Saric: Returns to bench Tuesday
Saric isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's matchup with the Rockets. Landry Shamet will replace Dario Saric in the starting five Tuesday. Saric posted five points, three rebounds and three assists in 21 minutes during his third start of the season Sunday.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Officially out
Adams (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Hawks, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports. The injury bug continues to bite the Grizzlies, as the team will be without Adams, Ja Morant (thigh) and Desmond Bane (toe) Monday evening. Brandon Clarke and Xavier Tillman should be in line for additional minutes with Adams out of commission.
CBS Sports
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Still out Tuesday
Atkinson (upper body) won't play Tuesday versus the Avalanche, Giana Han of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Atkinson has been considered day-to-day for most of December, but the Flyers are still awaiting his season debut.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Back on injury report
Davis is probable for Tuesday's game against the Celtics due low back tightness, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports. Davis has been a regular on the Lakers' injury report due to a back injury, but he's shown that he can play through the issue. Expect the team to confirm his availability closer to tipoff.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Draymond Green: Dealing with ankle sprain
Green is probable for Tuesday's matchup against the Bucks due to a left ankle sprain, Madeline Kenney of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Green presumably picked up the ankle injury during Saturday's win over Boston, in which he totaled 11 points, four rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes, but the issue doesn't appear to be significant and shouldn't sideline him for the first half of a back-to-back set. Across his past eight appearances, the defensive-minded forward has averaged 10.3 points, 6.9 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 33.5 minutes per game.
CBS Sports
Athletics' Manny Pina: Heads to Oakland in three-team deal
The Athletics acquired Pina from Atlanta on Monday in a three-team trade which sent Sean Murphy to Atlanta and William Contreras to Milwaukee, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. The A's also received pitchers Kyle Muller, Royber Salinas and Freddy Tarnok plus outfielder Esteury Ruiz, while Atlanta received catcher Sean Murphy and the Brewers received catcher William Contreras and pitchers Joel Payamps and Justin Yeager.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Logs full practice
Walker (ankle) was listed as a full participant at Tuesday's practice, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports. After sitting out the Week 14 loss to the Panthers, Walker was listed as a limited participant on Monday's estimated practice report. Seattle returned to the field Tuesday for a more traditional practice session, with Walker taking every rep in the session. The full practice likely puts Walker in position to reclaim his lead role out of the Seattle backfield Thursday against the 49ers, providing he avoids any setbacks during Wednesday's session. Travis Homer, who served as Seattle's primary back against Carolina, will likely move into more of a change-of-pace role Thursday in Walker's expected return.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Devin McCourty: Doesn't finish game
McCourty left in the fourth quarter of Monday's win over the Cardinals to be evaluated for a head injury, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports. McCourty entered the medical tent after being involved in a hard tackle, but no official word on whether he suffered a concussion was reported. He did tell Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald that he was fine after the game, so it would appear he did not, but no official word on his status has been reported. His practice level in the days ahead should shed a better light on his abilities to suit up Sunday against the Raiders.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Tyler Huntley: Present for practice
Huntley (concussion) was on the field at Tuesday's practice and was seen throwing passes during the portion that was open to the media, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. The Ravens won't release their first Week 15 injury report until later Tuesday, but Huntley's presence on the field suggests...
CBS Sports
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Disappears against Texans
Lamb recorded five receptions on six targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 27-23 win over the Texans. The Cowboys came into the game as heavy favorites and operated as such, focusing on establishing the rushing attack. However, the Texans hung around and held a small lead for the majority of the game, which forced Dallas to open up its offense. Even so, Lamb couldn't get going and had to settle for a 13-yard reception as his longest gain of the game. Lamb's yardage total was his second lowest of the season and worst output since Week 1.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Joel Payamps: Dealt to Brewers
The Brewers acquired Payamps from Oakland on Monday in a three-team deal with Atlanta, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Monday's trade also involved Sean Murphy to Atlanta and William Contreras to Milwaukee, among other components. Payamps was an effective reliever in 2022, posting a 3.23 ERA and 41:16 K:BB in 55.2 innings between Kansas City and Oakland. He figures to handle low-leverage work in the Brewers' bullpen in 2023.
