Florida State

newsfromthestates.com

85,000 New Mexicans or more could be kicked off Medicaid this winter

Protesters demonstrated against cuts to Medicaid and Medicare on September 21, 2011 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) After the Biden administration calls the end of the state of emergency for COVID, between 85,000 and 100,000 people in New Mexico would be kicked off Medicaid, according to the state’s Human Services Department.
CALIFORNIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Economists predict 2023 recession, but Georgia could escape worst effects

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp speaks during the Georgia Economic Outlook at the Georgia Aquarium on Friday, December 09, 2022 in Atlanta. Brian Powers/ University of Georgia. Georgians have been pinching pennies to get by during a rough economy, and the hard times are likely to continue next year. Economists at...
GEORGIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Another state settles Medicaid fraud allegations with Centene

Oregon on Tuesday became the latest state to settle fraud claims with a Medicaid managed-care giant. Litigation in such matters began in Ohio in 2021. St. Louis-based Centene, the largest Medicaid managed-care provider in the United States, agreed to pay Oregon $17 million, according to a statement from the state’s attorney general and its insurance commissioner. Centene has emphasized that it admits to no wrongdoing in a series of such settlements, while the Oregon statement said its “investigation focused on whether Centene failed to provide certain pharmacy discounts in Oregon, resulting in inflated fees paid to Centene.”
OHIO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

State suspends license of adult day care that was home to a senator’s campaign

Open Arms rarely had much traffic, even though it has been paid $4.5 million by the state for its adult day care services since 2015. Photo by Deena Winter/Minnesota Reformer. Minnesota regulators on Friday suspended the license of a Minneapolis company that provides adult day care services — and gave state Sen. Omar Fateh free office space during his 2020 campaign.
MINNESOTA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Youth must be served: Warnock schooled Walker in winning young voter turnout

Hercules the donkey visits with a Georgia State University student Nov. 29. Warnock supporters made big moves to secure the 18-24 vote, including bringing farm animals to major college campuses for students to pet. Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder. U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock kicked off his runoff campaign in Atlanta last month...
ATLANTA, GA
newsfromthestates.com

Report: Deaths among pregnant women in Idaho more than doubled in 2020

Idaho women who died from pregnancy-related problems doubled between 2019 and 2020, according to the latest Maternal Mortality Review Committee report published Friday by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. (Getty Images) Idaho women who died from pregnancy-related problems doubled between 2019 and 2020, according to the latest Maternal...
IDAHO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Oregon prepares for the launch of a new paid leave program for employees

Oregon workers across the spectrum from baristas to construction workers and others will be eligible for a new state paid leave program in 2023. Paycheck deductions start in January. (Courtesy of Paid Leave Oregon) Oregon workers will see paycheck deductions in January for a new state program that will provide...
OREGON STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Legal experts: Kari Lake’s lawsuit to overturn the election is ‘poorly written,’ lacking details and evidence

Kari Lake at a July 18, 2022, candidate forum in Peoria. Photo by Gage Skidmore (modified) | Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0. Kari Lake’s lawsuit seeking to overturn the 2022 election and re-do voting will be swiftly thrown out because the claims it makes aren’t supported by any evidence and are overly generic, according to legal experts.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
newsfromthestates.com

Report finds mental health services in Md. lacking for immigrant children and non-English speakers

Even though they have the financial resources from the federal government to help non-fluent English speakers receive interpretation services, many Maryland mental health providers choose not to, a study released last week found. The study, published by Centro SOL, an agency affiliated with Johns Hopkins University that focuses on health...
MARYLAND STATE
newsfromthestates.com

State education overhaul begins trek through Ohio House

A bill to rename and restructure the Ohio Department of Education, and change the roles of the State Board of Education may see an Ohio House vote by the end of the week. Senate Bill 178 was introduced in the House Primary and Secondary Education Committee on Monday, the same day the body’s Rules and Reference Committee sent the bill to that committee.
newsfromthestates.com

Prichard Committee sounds alarm as Kentucky drops in some key education rankings

Reading proficiency among Kentucky’s fourth-graders ranks its lowest since Kentucky began participating in the 50-state National Assessment of Educational Progress, according to a new report by the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence. The report also shows Kentucky slipping in eighth-grade math proficiency and pre-school and postsecondary participation in recent...
KENTUCKY STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Local officials blast Republicans for blocking home heating, emergency housing assistance

Beacon reporter Evan Popp contributed to this article. Advocates and local officials in Maine are blasting Republican state lawmakers for blocking emergency legislation last week that would have helped Mainers struggling to afford home heating oil and supported Maine’s towns and cities trying to prevent people from experiencing homelessness this winter.
MAINE STATE

