85,000 New Mexicans or more could be kicked off Medicaid this winter
Protesters demonstrated against cuts to Medicaid and Medicare on September 21, 2011 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) After the Biden administration calls the end of the state of emergency for COVID, between 85,000 and 100,000 people in New Mexico would be kicked off Medicaid, according to the state’s Human Services Department.
Special session opens Monday on troubled property insurance market: Will reforms work long term?
Insurers and the larger business community would get virtually everything they want under legislation proposed for the Legislature’s special session on that topic and trial attorneys would likely take it on the chin, as lawmakers convene Monday in the Florida Capitol. That includes repeal of the state’s one-way attorney...
Economists predict 2023 recession, but Georgia could escape worst effects
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp speaks during the Georgia Economic Outlook at the Georgia Aquarium on Friday, December 09, 2022 in Atlanta. Brian Powers/ University of Georgia. Georgians have been pinching pennies to get by during a rough economy, and the hard times are likely to continue next year. Economists at...
Another state settles Medicaid fraud allegations with Centene
Oregon on Tuesday became the latest state to settle fraud claims with a Medicaid managed-care giant. Litigation in such matters began in Ohio in 2021. St. Louis-based Centene, the largest Medicaid managed-care provider in the United States, agreed to pay Oregon $17 million, according to a statement from the state’s attorney general and its insurance commissioner. Centene has emphasized that it admits to no wrongdoing in a series of such settlements, while the Oregon statement said its “investigation focused on whether Centene failed to provide certain pharmacy discounts in Oregon, resulting in inflated fees paid to Centene.”
Oregon joins coalition of Western states urging USDA to do more for region’s farmers and ranchers
Oregon farms are struggling through a prolonged drought. (Yadira Lopez/Malheur Enterprise) The U.S. Department of Agriculture should be doing more to help Western farmers and ranchers, 14 U.S. senators said in a recent letter to the agency. On Dec. 7, U.S. Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden of Oregon joined...
State suspends license of adult day care that was home to a senator’s campaign
Open Arms rarely had much traffic, even though it has been paid $4.5 million by the state for its adult day care services since 2015. Photo by Deena Winter/Minnesota Reformer. Minnesota regulators on Friday suspended the license of a Minneapolis company that provides adult day care services — and gave state Sen. Omar Fateh free office space during his 2020 campaign.
Democrats, trial attorneys, fail to slow advance of GOP’s insurance reform bill
Democrats and representatives of trial attorneys tried to block efforts to restrict lawsuits against insurance companies as the Legislature’s latest special session opened Monday but failed during votes by two Senate committees. They argued in vain against the premise of SB 2-A, being pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and...
Watchful Shepherd provides tools to those in abusive situations | Helping the Helpers
Founded nearly 30 years ago in Peters Township, Watchful Shepherd is hopeful it will be able to provide assistance to those in situations involving domestic violence and child abuse. Joseph Femiani started the organization in 1993, hoping to help fill the gaps in service for overburdened agencies. “We provide security...
Democrats press state agency for answers after abrupt cutoff for applications for rental help
The Georgia Department of Community Affairs announced on its website that it would no longer accept new applications for federal rental assistance after Oct. 28, an abrupt decision that caught advocates and others off guard. Getty Images. The Georgia Department of Community Affairs has received an inquiry from the state’s...
Youth must be served: Warnock schooled Walker in winning young voter turnout
Hercules the donkey visits with a Georgia State University student Nov. 29. Warnock supporters made big moves to secure the 18-24 vote, including bringing farm animals to major college campuses for students to pet. Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder. U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock kicked off his runoff campaign in Atlanta last month...
A promising policy on teacher diversity in need of a course correction
Passing a law is momentous — but it’s also just a moment in time. That moment is often the culmination of years of work to raise an issue and convince lawmakers in an increasingly polarizing space to find common ground. But successful policies are rarely finished products even...
Holcomb stays out of governor’s race — for now — to focus on upcoming legislative session
Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks at Indiana's Statehood Day celebration Monday Dec. 12, 2022. (Niki Kelly/Indiana Capital Chronicle) Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is so far declining to throw his support behind any candidates in the governor’s race, saying Monday he’s instead focused on the upcoming legislative session. That was...
Report: Deaths among pregnant women in Idaho more than doubled in 2020
Idaho women who died from pregnancy-related problems doubled between 2019 and 2020, according to the latest Maternal Mortality Review Committee report published Friday by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. (Getty Images) Idaho women who died from pregnancy-related problems doubled between 2019 and 2020, according to the latest Maternal...
Oregon prepares for the launch of a new paid leave program for employees
Oregon workers across the spectrum from baristas to construction workers and others will be eligible for a new state paid leave program in 2023. Paycheck deductions start in January. (Courtesy of Paid Leave Oregon) Oregon workers will see paycheck deductions in January for a new state program that will provide...
Legal experts: Kari Lake’s lawsuit to overturn the election is ‘poorly written,’ lacking details and evidence
Kari Lake at a July 18, 2022, candidate forum in Peoria. Photo by Gage Skidmore (modified) | Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0. Kari Lake’s lawsuit seeking to overturn the 2022 election and re-do voting will be swiftly thrown out because the claims it makes aren’t supported by any evidence and are overly generic, according to legal experts.
Report finds mental health services in Md. lacking for immigrant children and non-English speakers
Even though they have the financial resources from the federal government to help non-fluent English speakers receive interpretation services, many Maryland mental health providers choose not to, a study released last week found. The study, published by Centro SOL, an agency affiliated with Johns Hopkins University that focuses on health...
State education overhaul begins trek through Ohio House
A bill to rename and restructure the Ohio Department of Education, and change the roles of the State Board of Education may see an Ohio House vote by the end of the week. Senate Bill 178 was introduced in the House Primary and Secondary Education Committee on Monday, the same day the body’s Rules and Reference Committee sent the bill to that committee.
Illegal gun use is making Kentucky more deadly; red flag laws could save lives here
A Lexington wife and mother was killed in her home Nov. 23 — three days after a judge rejected an emergency protective order that police encouraged her to seek. The ruling: “No imminent threat.”. The man she was divorcing called police to report he had shot her. Convicted...
Prichard Committee sounds alarm as Kentucky drops in some key education rankings
Reading proficiency among Kentucky’s fourth-graders ranks its lowest since Kentucky began participating in the 50-state National Assessment of Educational Progress, according to a new report by the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence. The report also shows Kentucky slipping in eighth-grade math proficiency and pre-school and postsecondary participation in recent...
Local officials blast Republicans for blocking home heating, emergency housing assistance
Beacon reporter Evan Popp contributed to this article. Advocates and local officials in Maine are blasting Republican state lawmakers for blocking emergency legislation last week that would have helped Mainers struggling to afford home heating oil and supported Maine’s towns and cities trying to prevent people from experiencing homelessness this winter.
