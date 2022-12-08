Read full article on original website
A New Jersey airport is among the USA’s worst for cancellations
While the Port Authority would rather have you focus on their brand spanking new airport terminal (which still isn’t fully open), there’s a new study that says that when it come to the actual flying part, Newark Liberty is among the worst in the country. This most recent...
Monmouth County, NJ 2023 Travel Guide cover photo contest underway
FREEHOLD — Calling all photographers! Grab your lens and dial up your imagination. The Monmouth County Board of County of Commissioners has announced its inaugural Monmouth County Travel Guide Cover Photo Contest, which is open now through Feb. 1, 2023. The winning photo will be featured on the cover...
Tremendous! Jackson, NJ Christmas house lights set to music
If you're looking for a great place to take the kids this Christmas season, may I suggest you drive by 1 Carlson Court in Jackson?. That's where Michael and Carol Cook have not only decorated their home for Christmas, but put on an incredible show. Check out this video. Michael...
Wildly popular ‘conveyor belt sushi’ spot opens another New Jersey location
The bustling Jersey City waterfront attracts some of the greatest food places in New Jersey. Perhaps more than any other tri-state city these days. And that’s why people are so excited to try the new ones every time they open. It’s almost like it’s not enough anymore just to...
This Unique New Jersey Holiday Trend Is Cool But May Actually Be Illegal
I’ve seen this a couple of times driving around Ocean and Monmouth Counties, and to be honest, it’s the first time I’ve ever seen it on the roadways, and I'm not sure if it's legal. Is this a thing in New Jersey, or am I just not...
Vehicle transactions restored at MVC agency in Egg Harbor Township, NJ
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP – There’s some good news for residents in South Jersey. The Motor Vehicle Commission agency office in the Cardiff section of Egg Harbor Township is fully back in business. New Jersey state Sen. Vince Polistina, along with Assemblyman Don Guardian and Assemblywoman Claire Swift (all...
NJ lawmakers want to know why students are dropping out of high school
Clarence Pate's high school education in Mercer County was disrupted by housing insecurity and family responsibilities. When his mother lost their home, he had to withdraw. And although he wanted to keep going to school, he wasn't able to because he was no longer a resident of the town. "I...
Check out the NJ pizza place where a robot makes your pizza
Owners of New Jersey pizza restaurant Pizza Love are banking on it. They’ve opened a tech-powered pizza concept that could change the pizza industry. It’s Robot-made Pizza, and it’s here. Located at 223 New St., Woodland Park, PizzaHQ is revolutionizing the pizza industry by introducing automation. That...
Amazing High School Christmas Choruses Here in Ocean County, New Jersey
We have had fantastic music from our high school choruses over the years and we are sure that this year will not disappoint. It's a fabulous way to shine the spotlight on area choruses and feature them as part of our Christmas music here at 92.7 WOBM. "When we remember...
OH MY GOD! ‘Friends The Experience’ Is Coming to Philadelphia
It doesn't matter if you're a Joey, Ross, or Rachel. You could even a Monica, Chandler, or Phoebe. The Friends Experience is coming to town, and we've heard RAVE reviews about the experience so far. The Friends Experience is an immersive and interactive experience that will make you feel like...
Best Portable Grilled Cheese And Corn Dogs In New Jersey And New York City
Sometimes you just have to feed a craving. When it hits you it hits you, you gotta have it right? I found my new crave-worthy food hug and trust me, you need this in your life. Are you ready for a Korean spin on a portable, crunchy grilled cheese on a stick or a corn dog that will bring you to your knees?
NJ Muslim leaders demand accountability for anti-Muslim truck
PISCATAWAY — Muslim leaders gathered Sunday in a show of solidarity after a truck with an anti-Muslim message appeared at four Central Jersey Islamic centers on Nov. 26. At first, the Council on American-Islamic Relations of New Jersey believed the truck with an electronic billboard had only been driven by the Muslim Center of Middlesex County in Piscataway. They then learned the same truck had also passed by Masjid Al-Wali in Edison, New Brunswick Islamic Center in North Brunswick, and the Muslim Community of New Jersey Masjid in the Fords section of Woodbridge.
NJ nun, 88, dies in Garden State Parkway crash
ABERDEEN — An 88-year-old nun died on the Garden State Parkway Saturday morning when she tried to drive across three lanes of traffic. Joan Butler of West Orange stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes around Exit 118 around 10:45 a.m., State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Butler then re-entered traffic but instead of merging properly, she suddenly crossed over to the left lane and was hit by a Lexus NX.
NJ woman ‘dress coded’ at Disney World for her too-revealing shirt
A young woman from Monmouth County has been trending on social media after Disney World staff flagged her bandana-style shirt as inappropriate for the "family-friendly" theme park. Jordyn Graime shared the experience to TikTok, sparking lots of reaction. Among commenters, one person wrote "But Ariel can wear seashells." @jordyngraime Disney...
Alstede Farms in Chester, NJ transforms for the holidays
CHESTER — Looking for something fun to do this holiday season?. Alstede Farms, a first-generation family farm in Morris County, has released its schedule of events and activities for December. Brunch with Santa. On Dec. 10, 11, 17, and 18, visitors can have brunch with Santa. Enjoy the festive...
Stolen statue returned to Trenton, NJ’s ‘Angel Island’
TRENTON — The stolen the Angel of Faith statuer returned to its podium in front of three churches at the city's holiday celebration on Wednesday. The 500 pound bronze statue was cut at the ankles and taken from its podium at Perry and Warren streets in the early hours of May 3.
Angry customer hurls bottles of red wine at Linden, NJ liquor store workers
LINDEN — It was bottles of red, not white, that were thrown at employees of a liquor store by an angry customer in November. Linden police released video Sunday of a customer wearing a New York Yankees t-shirt that came into Beno's Liquors on Wood Avenue around 5:15 p.m. on Nov. 30 and tried to buy a small bottle of liquor. When he didn't have enough to make his purchase he grabbed several bottles of red wine from a display at the front counter and threw them at two employees behind the register.
Historic Holmdel, NJ location cleared for filming of TV special
Television and film production has been ramping up in New Jersey over the past several years. Interest in the Great Garden State continues to grow for multiple production companies, which is great news for the state. Netflix, for example, wants to move into the former Fort Monmouth location and build...
New Jersey borough closing barn door on farm animals on residential properties
LAKEHURST – The only place you'll be able to see a goat if you live in Lakehurst will be if you drive to a farm or watch the NFL on Sunday's. The Borough Council is scheduled to vote on Thursday for final passage of an ordinance that would ban farm animals from living on residential properties.
Two men sentenced for running prescription related fraud schemes in New Jersey
Two New Jersey men are heading to prison for a couple of years for committing financial fraud involving the healthcare community in separate but heinous crimes. Brian Pusgh, 45, of Absecon, who previously pleaded guilty, has now been sentenced to three-years and one-month (37 months) in prison for conspiring to defraud a health care benefits program when he got medically unnecessary prescriptions by sending insurers phony claims, according to U.S. Attorney Vikas Khanna, and he'll also be under three years of supervised release following his sentence and pay restitution of more than $1.4-million and forfeiture of $437,604.
