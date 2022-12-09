ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WETM

2023 Blue White Game set for April 15th

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State announced that the annual Blue White Game in 2023 will take place on April 15th at Beaver Stadium. Kickoff for the game will be in the early to mid afternoon. More details on the game will be announced after the 2022 season is over.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WETM

No. 1 Penn State wrestling steamrolls Oregon State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — No. Penn State wrestling beat Oregon State 31-3 in front of a sold out Rec Hall on Sunday. The undefeated Nittany Lions won nine of ten bouts in front of more than 6,500 fans. 125#12 Brandon Kaylor ORST dec. Gary Steen PSU, 4-0 0-3.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WETM

Kapinus has double-digits for third-straight as PSU tops WVU

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Redshirt sophomore guard Leilani Kapinus lead the Lady Lions to a 69-57 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers on Sunday. Kapinus had 15 points, her third-straight game in double digits. With the win, Penn State snapped a three-game losing streak. Senior guard Makenna Marissa...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WETM

Brown named team MVP at Annual Awards Banquet

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Senior safety Ji’Ayir Brown was named the Nittany Lions team MVP at the State College Quarterback Club’s annual banquet to honor the team. Other notable awards included Joey Porter Jr. winning Most Valuable Defensive Player, while freshmen running backs Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton won Most Valuable Offensive Player awards.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

