ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Sinema leaves Democratic Party, registers as independent

By CBS Philadelphia
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wU6Js_0jd8Ppa600

Washington — Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday that she's registered as an independent but doesn't plan to caucus with Republicans, ensuring Democrats will retain their narrow majority in the Senate.

Sinema, who has modeled her political approach on the renegade style of the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., and has frustrated Democratic colleagues at times with her overtures to Republicans and opposition to Democratic priorities, said she was "declaring my independence from the broken partisan system in Washington."

"I know some people might be a little bit surprised by this, but actually, I think it makes a lot of sense," Sinema told CNN on Thursday. "I've never fit neatly into any party box. I've never really tried. I don't want to."

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat from Arizona, during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on Feb. 1, 2022. Al Drago / Pool via Reuters

A Democratic aide told CBS News Sinema told Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., of her decision Thursday.

The first-term senator wrote in the Arizona Republic that she came into office pledging "to be independent and work with anyone to achieve lasting results. I committed I would not demonize people I disagreed with, engage in name-calling, or get distracted by political drama. I promised I would never bend to party pressure."

Her office also posted a video announcement .

She wrote that her approach is "rare in Washington and has upset partisans in both parties" but "has delivered lasting results for Arizona."

Democrats were set to hold a 51-49 edge in the Senate come January after the victory Tuesday by Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia's runoff election. The Senate is now split 50-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris the tiebreaking vote for Democrats.

Sinema told Politico in an interview that she won't caucus with Republicans and that she plans to keep voting as she has since winning election to the Senate in 2018 after three House terms. "Nothing will change about my values or my behavior," she said.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar told CNN, "I don't believe this is going to shake things up quite like everyone thinks," but she suggested, "It may change things with Arizona politics." Klobuchar also said that already, Sinema "tends not to go to the caucus meeting…except for rare moments where she's advocating for something she cares about. That's not going to change either."

A White House official told CBS News "this doesn't change much aside from her reelection path."

Separately, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Sinema "has been a key partner on some of the historic legislation President Biden has championed over the last 20 months, from the American Rescue Plan to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, from the Inflation Reduction Act to the CHIPS and Science Act, from the PACT Act to the Gun Safety Act to the Respect for Marriage Act, and more. We understand that her decision to register as an independent in Arizona does not change the new Democratic majority control of the Senate, and we have every reason to expect that we will continue to work successfully with her."

Sinema is facing reelection in 2024 and is likely to be matched up with a well-funded primary challenger after angering much of the Democratic base by blocking or watering down progressive priorities such as a minimum wage increase or President Biden's big social spending initiatives. She hasn't said whether she plans to seek another term.

Sinema's most prominent potential primary challenger is Rep. Ruben Gallego, who has a long history of feuding with her.

"When politicians are more focused on denying the opposition party a victory than they are on improving Americans' lives, the people who lose are everyday Americans," Sinema wrote. "That's why I have joined the growing numbers of Arizonans who reject party politics by declaring my independence from the broken partisan system in Washington. I registered as an Arizona independent."

Comments / 5

Related
Law & Crime

Against the Wishes of Justices Thomas and Alito, SCOTUS Rejects Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward’s Bid to Block Jan. 6 Committee Subpoena for Phone Records

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a request from Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward and her husband to halt a Jan. 6 Committee’s subpoena seeking the couple’s phone records. The application for stay and injunction was rejected by Justice Elena Kagan, according to an order issued Monday....
ARIZONA STATE
NBC News

In 1980, Pres. Carter announced he wouldn’t 'support the sending' of athletes to the Moscow Olympics

On January 20, 1980, President Jimmy Carter appeared on “Meet the Press” to make a historic announcement. Moderator Bill Monroe asked Carter if he supported sending a U.S. Olympic team to the summer games in Moscow. Carter replied, “No. Neither I nor the American people would support the sending of an American team to Moscow with Soviet invasion troops in Afghanistan.”Dec. 1, 2022.
The Independent

EXCLUSIVE: Joe Manchin says he’s ‘tickled to death’ about new 51-49 Democratic majority

For the past two years, Senator Joe Manchin’s word has been as good as law. The thin Democratic majority in the House and the 50-50 margin in the Senate meant that Joe Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had no choice but to do everything they could to keep the conservative Democratic Senator happy.It was his opposition that killed Build Back Better, the Democrats’ social spending bill, and his subsequent negotiations with Mr Schumer that resurrected it in the form of the Inflation Reduction Act – the largest investment in combating climate change in US...
WISCONSIN STATE
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court justices question Biden administration’s reckless border policy

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit filed by Texas and Louisiana over Biden administration guidelines that severely restricted the Department of Homeland Security’s enforcement of federal immigration law against illegal aliens. Twenty other states supported Texas and Louisiana with amicus briefs, ranging from Arizona to...
TEXAS STATE
GV Wire

Supreme Court Case Could Give Dems Total Power Over CA House Seats

If you want to identify a single reason for the new Republican House majority, it could be as simple as pointing to California’s independent redistricting. Thanks to this process, the state’s Democratic Legislature has been denied the opportunity to gerrymander districts and maximize the party’s advantage for the past two decades.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Trump pans prisoner swap: Brittney Griner ‘hates our country’

Former President Trump attacked Brittney Griner, the women’s professional basketball player who was freed on Thursday after spending nearly a year in Russian captivity as part of a prisoner swap deal with the Biden administration. “What kind of a deal is it to swap Brittney Griner, a basketball player who openly hates our country for…
Washington Examiner

What Sinema leaving the Democratic Party means for balance of power in the Senate

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s decision to switch her party affiliation from Democrat to independent is creating a post-midterm shake-up in the Senate, threatening to complicate what seemed like Democrats’ chances of having an outright majority after Sen. Raphael Warnock’s runoff win in Georgia gave Democrats their 51st seat in the next session of Congress.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
107K+
Followers
24K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy