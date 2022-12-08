Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg man arrested for burglary of local restaurant
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An early morning break-in at a Hub City restaurant led to a quick arrest of a local man. The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested 60-year-old Darryl Thomas for one count of commercial burglary after he broke into a restaurant on J.M. Tatum Industrial Drive around 3:30 am on Sunday, Dec. 11.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Hattiesburg Man Charged With Auto Burglary
On Friday, Dec. 9, Hattiesburg Police arrested and charged a man after breaking into a vehicle. 54-year-old David Rushing, was taken into custody after breaking into a vehicle in the 3700 block of Hardy Street on Friday afternoon. Rushing has been charged with one count of auto burglary and transported...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg firefighters detain auto burglar Saturday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man breaking into a vehicle in the parking lot of a fire station was taken into custody Saturday night with an assist from Hattiesburg firemen. The Hattiesburg Police Department reported that James McLaurin, 60, was arrested just after 7 p.m. Saturday and charged with...
WDAM-TV
Booth located safe after HPD issued missing persons alert
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department reported that 49-year-old Antonio Booth was located and is safe. Booth was previously reported missing on Monday, Dec. 12, by a family member. He had last been seen on Wednesday. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. shooting supect arrested in overnight search
WDAM-TV
HPD investigating gunplay near VFW post
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - An alleged fight inside a Veterans of Foreign Wars post early Sunday morning spilled outside and escalated form fists to gunfire. Hattiesburg police said officers responded around 1 a.m. Sunday to a report of shots fired in the area of the VFW Post 5397, 108 Market St., Hattiesburg.
WDAM-TV
Laurel looking to hire firefighters and police officers
WDAM-TV
Shooting leaves Laurel man hospitalized in critical condition
WDAM-TV
Man reported missing in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a missing man. According to HPD, 49-year-old Antonio Booth, of Hattiesburg, was reported missing on Monday by a family member. Booth was last heard from on Wednesday, Dec. 7. No last known clothing description was given. Booth is...
WDAM-TV
Fugitive known as ‘Cornbread’ now in custody in Jones Co.
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - After a manhunt of more than a week, Stephen Shane “Cornbread” Poole was in the custody of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department Sunday night. Poole is being charged with aggravated assault in connection with the Dec. 3 shooting of William Parker. His bond was set at $50,000 during his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Monday.
Mississippi man arrested after search of house turns up meth, marijuana and weapons
A Mississippi man was arrested and charged with multiple drug and weapons offenses during a search of Hattiesburg house. On Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, members of the DEA/HIDTA Task Force, Hattiesburg Police, 12th Judicial District Narcotics Enforcement Team, Forrest and Lamar County Deputies, as well as the Mississippi AG Office arrested a convicted felon on drug and weapon charges after serving a search warrant at a Hub City home.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Jones County: overnight fire destroys former skating rink
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department has opened an official investigation into a overnight fire that destroyed the former Robinson’s Skating Rink located at 387 Orange Drive in the Glade Community. The investigation is being led by Jones County Fire Investigator Sergeant J.D. Carter who has also reached out...
WDAM-TV
Pedestrian injured in Jones County car crash
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County woman was injured by a passing vehicle on Monday morning. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said the vehicle versus pedestrian crash occurred on Mississippi 15 south near the intersection of George Boutwell Road. Officers said the passenger side mirror of a...
WDAM-TV
Laurel man accused of 4 counts of animal cruelty
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man was arrested and charged with four counts of aggravated cruelty to a dog and being a felon in possession of a firearm after a search warrant was served this week. According to Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox, two different police divisions were involved...
WDAM-TV
Girlfriend of ‘Cornbread’ arrested for hindering prosecution, JCSD reports
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An arrest has been made in the ongoing shooting investigation taking place in Jones County involving the suspect nicknamed “Cornbread.”. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department announced Friday the arrest of 46-year-old Tyrae Cooley, of Moselle, on a charge of hindering prosecution or apprehension in relation to the case.
WDAM-TV
Suspect in DUI crash makes first court appearance, bond set at $50K
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -Almost one year after a deadly car crash, Rikki Blackwell had her first appearance before a judge Friday afternoon. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department received toxicology reports confirming that Blackwell was under the influence of some type of illegal substance when she was in a head-on collision that allegedly caused the death of an unborn child.
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: Suspect in Taylorsville school threat arrested
TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A threat at Taylorsville Attendance Center set the town on edge as law enforcement searched for the suspect. According to the Taylorsville Police Department, a juvenile suspect (identified as male) threatened to bring a gun to Taylorsville Attendance Center after a reported domestic incident with the suspect’s girlfriend on Monday, Dec. 5.
Abandoned skating rink catches fire in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Crews responded to a fire at a former skating rink in Jones County on Monday, December 12. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said volunteer fire department crews responded to the scene around 2:30 a.m. at 387 Orange Drive. Firefighters found the former skating rink fully engulfed in flames […]
WDAM-TV
Deputy, EMA likely help save Jones County woman
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - It took three doses of nasal Narcan, but Jones County first responders helped save a woman who was suspected of overdosing Saturday evening. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a possible fentanyl overdose involving an adult female at a residence off of Mississippi 15 south on Saturday evening.
Officials believe they have ID’d body found in box along Mississippi highway
Officials in Pearl River County believe they have identified the dismembered body found in a large box along a Mississippi roadway. WLOX in Biloxi reports that Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage identified the victim as Seth Colter Odom, 24, from Poplarville. Odom was identified using tattoos found on the...
