cohaitungchi.com
Levothyroxine Treatment and the Risk of Cardiac Arrhythmias – Focus on the Patient Submitted to Thyroid Surgery
Thyroidectomy is a surgical process, carried out both as a typical open surgical procedure or in its place strategy surgical procedure, comparable to minimally invasive video-assisted thyroidectomy (MIVAT) or robot-assisted transaxillary thyroidectomy, aiming to take away all or a part of the thyroid gland (1). The process is often used to deal with a spread of thyroid-related issues, together with thyroid most cancers, hyperthyroidism goiters, and thyroid nodules that may be obstructive and trigger swallowing or respiratory difficulties (2). The introduction of MIVAT improved the remedy choices for some thyroid situations. Regardless of superiority concerning sufferers’ satisfaction with quicker restoration and decreased issues related to customary open thyroidectomy (neck ache, voice issues, nervousness), it's confirmed as a dependable process in solely strictly indicated instances (1). It isn't appropriate for sufferers with thyroiditis, giant multinodular goiters, domestically invasive thyroid carcinoma, or the presence of lateral neck compartment malignant lymph nodes. It evolves as customary process within the fastidiously chosen instances with low- and intermediate-risk differentiated thyroid carcinoma (3, 4).
Researchers have gained an understanding of how heart failure occurs in people with kidney disease
Our understanding of the mechanism of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction is getting closer to reality thanks to new research from researchers at the Interdisciplinary Stem Cell Institute (ISCI) at Miller Medical School in Miami.
MedicalXpress
Fighting cancer is more efficient at dawn, study finds
The ability of tumors to take hold and grow depends, among other things, on the effectiveness of the immune system in fighting them. Cancer cells, like pathogens, can be identified and targeted by a specific immune response. Building on this, immunotherapy treatments aim to strengthen the immune response to better fight the disease.
MedicalXpress
Muscle wasting severity linked to type, size and location of tumor in mice
About 80% of people with cancer suffer from significant muscle wasting, or loss of muscle tissue, and 30% of these patients die from this condition. New research in mice finds that the severity of muscle wasting is related to the type, size and location of the tumor. "Muscle wasting, and...
MedicalXpress
Study links genetic variant to digestive disturbances in patients with Chagas disease
Chagas disease, caused by the protozoan parasite Trypanosoma cruzi, affects some 8 million people worldwide. More than a third develop severe heart or digestive problems with a heightened risk of death. The process that leads to this clinical condition is not completely understood. An article published in the journal Biomedicines...
labpulse.com
C2N Diagnostics study demonstrates clinical utility of Alzheimer's disease blood test
C2N Diagnostics recently presented findings at the 15th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) Congress in San Francisco, highlighting the clinical utility and performance of the company’s blood-based biomarkers for the evaluation of patients with cognitive impairment. The firm said that its current PrecivityAD blood test is bolstered...
labpulse.com
Labcorp expands operations, opens Los Angeles laboratory
Labcorp recently announced that it has begun operations at an anatomic pathology and histology (APH) laboratory in Los Angeles to expand its central laboratory capabilities. The larger laboratory will expand capabilities such as digital pathology with the use of artificial intelligence (AI), multiplex immunohistochemistry (IHC), and other technologies to support clinical trials and precision medicine development, the firm said.
2minutemedicine.com
Extended rivaroxaban treatment reduces recurrence rate for patients with deep vein thrombosis
1. In a cohort of patients who had symptomatic isolated distal deep vein thrombosis, an additional 6 weeks of rivaroxaban therapy in addition to standard therapy reduced the risk of recurrent venous thromboembolism. 2. Additional treatment with rivaroxaban was not associated with increased incidence of hemorrhage. Evidence Rating Level: 1...
MedicalXpress
Novel immunotherapeutic target against hepatocellular carcinoma
HKUMed researchers at AIDS Institute, Department of Microbiology and Department of Surgery, School of Clinical Medicine, and School of Biomedical Sciences have discovered the role of an isoformic programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1), namely Δ42PD-1, in suppressing the function of killer T cells, which are essential for killing cancer cells in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) patients.
MedicalXpress
Expression of p-STAT3 and c-Myc correlates with P2-HNF4α expression in nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD)
Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is associated with the metabolic syndrome and is rapidly becoming one of the major causes of hepatic cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), although some cases of HCC have developed in non-cirrhotic livers. Although the percentage of patients with NAFLD who ultimately progress to fibrosis and later to HCC is relatively small, the number is significant because of the sheer number of patients who have NAFLD.
ajmc.com
Risk Prediction Model Effective in Determining CKD Risk in Patients With Diabetes
Patients with type 2 diabetes can determine their risk of chronic kidney disease (CKD) by using a risk prediction model. A study published in Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism found that a risk prediction model developed in a separate study was able to predict the risk of chronic kidney disease (CKD) in participants from Germany and Austria with type 2 diabetes.
labpulse.com
BioGX launches portable qPCR platform with CE-IVD marked assays outside U.S.
Molecular diagnostics firm BioGX announced the commercial release of its portable pixl qPCR platform for use with the firm’s CE-IVD marked assays outside the U.S. The expanded availability of its products complements a recent U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) expanded Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Xfree COVID-19 Direct RT-PCR running on the PCR platform, the firm said.
BioMed Central
Activation of primary hepatic stellate cells and liver fibrosis induced by targeting TGF-β1/Smad signaling in schistosomiasis in mice
Parasites & Vectors volume 15, Article number: 456 (2022) Cite this article. In mice, liver fibrosis is the most serious pathologic change during Schistosoma japonicum (S. japonicum) infection. Schistosomiasis is mainly characterized by schistosome egg-induced granulomatous fibrosis. Hepatic stellate cells (HSCs) are mainly responsible for the net accumulation of collagens and fibrosis formation in the liver. Activated HSCs regulated by transforming growth factor-β1 (TGF-β1)/Smad signaling have emerged as the critical regulatory pathway in hepatitis virus or carbon tetrachloride-induced liver fibrosis. However, the detailed mechanism of HSC activation in schistosome-induced liver fibrosis is poorly understood.
cohaitungchi.com
Resuscitation of Acute Decompensated Pulmonary Hypertension: A Prehospital Perspective
Pulmonary hypertension (PH) is a chronic disease associated with significant morbidity and mortality, responsible for approximately 15,000 deaths per year in United States.1 The deleterious cardiac effects associated with PH (e.g. Right Ventricular disease) render this population particularly susceptible to decompensation. Hypoxemia, acidosis and hypercapnia are not well tolerated in PH and will acutely increase pulmonary artery pressures, leading to hemodynamic collapse.2.
targetedonc.com
Dostarlimab Extends PFS and Elicits Better Responses vs Pembrolizumab in NSCLC
Frontline treatment with dostarlimab and chemotherapy reduced the risk of disease progression and led to better objective response rates and progression-free survival vs pembrolizumab in patients with metastatic non-squamous non–small cell lung cancer. Dostarlimab (Jemperli) plus chemotherapy achieved a positive confirmed objective response rate (ORR) and median progression-free survival...
targetedonc.com
Adagrasib Plus Pembrolizumab Shows Promising Efficacy in Certain Patients with Advanced NSCLC
Preliminary findings from the KRYSTAL-1 and KRYSTAL-7 trials show the potential for adagrasib in combination with pembrolizumab for patients with non-small cell lung cancer who’s cancer harbors a KRASG12C mutation. The combination of adagrasib (MRTX849) with pembrolizumab (Keytruda) has shown a favorable safety and efficacy the first-line setting for...
Bertis Announces Research Results of AI-based Disease Diagnosis Model in the World’s Largest Academic Event in Proteomics
SEONGNAM, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Bertis, a proteomics-based precision medicine technology development company (CEOs Dong-young Noh, Seung-man Han), announced research results of AI-based disease diagnosis model, on December 8, 2022, at ‘Human Proteome Organization 2022 (HUPO 2022)’, the world’s largest academic event in the field of proteomics 1. According to the results of its research, Bertis developed a diagnosis model that can determine the presence of a disease solely with proteomic mass spectrometry data by applying deep learning-based AI technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005409/en/ Eric Y. Kim, Principal Machine Learning Engineer of Bertis Bioscience, is sharing the research results of a deep learning-based disease diagnosis model. (Photo: Business Wire)
cgtlive.com
Genome-Edited HCT Clinical Trial Demonstrates Engraftment in First Patient With AML
The patient tolerated administration of Mylotarg after engraftment. Vor Bio’s tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel; VOR33), an investigational allogeneic genome-edited hematopoietic stem and progenitor cell product, has demonstrated successful transplant and engraftment in the first patient with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in the phase 1/2a VBP101 clinical trial (NCT04849910). Trem-cel consists...
MedicalXpress
Ectopic expression of lncRNA MVIH as a potential diagnostic biomarker in cervical cancer
A new research paper was published in Genes & Cancer entitled "Ectopic expression of lncRNA MVIH as a potential diagnostic biomarker in cervical cancer." Cervical cancer (CC) is one of the most common cancers in women. Recent advances in screening and vaccination against the papilloma virus (HPV) have increased protection against CC. However, there is no effective diagnostic biomarker and treatment approach during the course of the disease.
targetedonc.com
Adagrasib Shows Efficacy and Tolerability in KRAS G12C–Mutated NSCLC
Shirish M. Gadgeel, MD, MBBS, discusses the results of the KRYSTAL-1 trial trial of adagrasib in patients with KRAS-positive non–small cell lung cancer. Shirish M. Gadgeel, MD, MBBS, division head for hematology/oncology and associate director for patient experience and clinical care at Henry Ford Health, discusses the results of the KRYSTAL-1 trial (NCT03785249) trial of adagrasib (MRTX849) in patients with KRAS-positive non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
